Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation DestinationsZoran BogdanovicLos Angeles, CA
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
toddrickallen.com
The Nook Breakfast Spot Expanding To Westchester
If you’re travelling South on Lincoln through Westchester, you might have noticed a large banner hanging on the wall of the former location of Chicago For Ribs at 8311 Lincoln Blvd. The banner lets us know that The Nook Breakfast Spot is taking over the space. The Nook Breakfast Spot has one location in Lomita and promises “homemade meals from scratch”. Check out their Lomita location’s menu here.
4 Great Burger Places in California
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
Long Beach Poly football passes Bakersfield for most all-time wins in California history
Jackrabbits' win over Compton, Bakersfield's defeat on Thursday night pushes Poly into the top spot with 807 all-time victories
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA Today
For those who enjoy high-quality meats seared over charcoal: here is a list of All You Can Eat Korean BBQ joints in Los Angeles. Traditional meats like bulgogi and banchan (side dishes) are great for a night out with friends or family, and spicy fare may be just what you need to spice up your weekend.
East LA Classic: Garfield HS takes home big win in unforgettable night at LA Coliseum
In what was certainly an unforgettable night for die-hard fans, the Garfield High School football team took home the big win at this year's East L.A. classic, winning Friday night's matchup against Roosevelt High School 16-8.
CIF LA City Section girls volleyball playoff brackets and pairings announced
The LA City Section released its girls volleyball playoff pairings Thursday night.
California Pizza Kitchen is Opening a New Location in Orange County
California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), a restaurant known for serving creative California-inspired pizza, announced the opening of its newest location in Orange County. The new restaurant will be located at 27430 La Paz Road near the Village La Paz shopping center and will feature an open-air dining experience and a large patio area.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach legend Willie McGinest supports Suzie Price for mayor
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach community leader and legend Willie McGinest released a fresh testimonial today about why he and his family back Suzie Price for Mayor. Raised in the city, McGinest graduated from Long Beach Poly High School, then went on to graduate from USC with a degree in Public Administration and a 15-year storied NFL career. Willie and his family are active in the Long Beach community.
Paddle from Catalina to Long Beach honors young swimmer who died last year
Kobe Jackson died suddenly last year at 22. Last weekend, his family and friends honored him with a 31-mile journey across the water. The post Paddle from Catalina to Long Beach honors young swimmer who died last year appeared first on Long Beach Post.
kcrw.com
‘In the Weeds’: A family empire built on masa
Tacos are life in LA and every great taco starts with a great tortilla. Good Food’s annual Tortilla Tournament has taught eaters that supermarket brands will always be trumped by a homemade dark, yellow corn or fluffy four version from a tortilleria. Great tortillas are made across Southern California, but those from La Princesita, started by Francisco Ramirez in 1972, tower above most. Monica Ramirez and Enrique Rodriguez tell us about their family empire built on masa in this week’s “In the Weeds.”
toddrickallen.com
800° Gives Up The Ghost In Santa Monica
I’ve been hearing from startled readers who have noticed that one of the last local branches of former pizza darling 800° Woodfired Kitchen has been taken off life support at 120 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica. Signs have been pulled down and the cavernous space has been gutted. 800° burst onto the scene a few years back wowing people with their innovative design-your-own assembly line approach using quality ingredients that produced a charred-crust pie that seemed like a revelation at the time. I’ll keep my eye on the tricky address to see what may move in.
2urbangirls.com
KJLH’s Front Page returns with new host Dawn Dai
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – KJLH has announced the return of the Front Page with new host Dawn Dai, a modern-day renaissance woman. The Detroit native is breaking barriers and setting new standards in radio, podcast and social media. A proud alumni of Howard University, Dawn got her start at WHUR-FM’s HD radio channels. Dawn has worked both in front and behind the scenes of radio and TV for brands including WBLS/WLIB (NY), Music Choice (NY), A. Smith & Co. Productions (CA), and iHeart Radio (CA) where she served as The Digital Content Producer and weekend “What’s Happenin’” host of the nationally syndicated “Steve Harvey Morning Show.” Dawn is also known for her smooth velvet-toned voice, handling voiceover work for some of the biggest advertising campaigns in media.
Get Ready To Party—One Of The Biggest Latin American Fiestas In The World Is Coming To LA
BRESH, one of the biggest Latin American parties in the world, is finally coming to LA’s Vermont Hollywood venue on November 11th. After sold shows in countries like Buenos Aires, Ibiza, and Barcelona (just to name a few), this beautiful fiesta comes complete with balloons, flowers, glitter, props, and more. BRESH began in Argentina in 2016, and quickly grew into one of the hottest spots for young people in each city that it visited. It’s more than a party—it’s a community, and this became more true than ever during the pandemic. BRESH’s livestreams kept many going, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fiesta to be back in person and in LA!
lapl.org
Varrio Vamps Car Club and the Chulita Vinyl Club
The Varrio Vamps and the Chulita Vinyl Club are two very cool female-centric crews who prove that cars and records are not just for guys. Whatever your interests or activities, it can be rewarding to join a club of like-minded people who share the work and the play—or start your own.
saturdaydownsouth.com
UCLA running back attempts head-scratching move against No. 10 Oregon
Not sure what Keegan Jones’ plan was here. The talented UCLA running back and his team are not having the best day against No. 10 Oregon. UCLA’s undefeated season is going down the drain, but the Bruins aren’t giving up without a fight. Desperation can make you...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Brentwood Restaurant to Host Pop-up as Part of Israeli Food Event
A new series of pop-up events featuring Israeli chefs and artists is coming to Los Angeles this month as reported by Isreal21c.org. The series is called Tel Aviv Groove and will take place between October 19 and 21. Israel chefs Cobi Bachar, Jonathan Sharvit and Danna-Lee Berman and sommelier Efi Kotz will be part of this celebration. The Israel Wine Producers Association and Binyamina Winery will also contribute to the festivities.
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation Destinations
The holiday season has arrived, and while most people will be spending their time indoors, roasting chestnuts over an open fire (as if that's still a thing), you may be considering going somewhere else for your Christmas vacation.
thekatynews.com
Zion Market Irvine
Zion Market is an associate obliged company. We have a tendency to produce futurist, leading edge, informative reports starting from trade reports, company reports to country reports. At Zion Market, we attempt to administer customers a deeper understanding of the culture of Korea by distributing numerous foods and home products....
Comments / 1