ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
toddrickallen.com

The Nook Breakfast Spot Expanding To Westchester

If you’re travelling South on Lincoln through Westchester, you might have noticed a large banner hanging on the wall of the former location of Chicago For Ribs at 8311 Lincoln Blvd. The banner lets us know that The Nook Breakfast Spot is taking over the space. The Nook Breakfast Spot has one location in Lomita and promises “homemade meals from scratch”. Check out their Lomita location’s menu here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach legend Willie McGinest supports Suzie Price for mayor

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach community leader and legend Willie McGinest released a fresh testimonial today about why he and his family back Suzie Price for Mayor. Raised in the city, McGinest graduated from Long Beach Poly High School, then went on to graduate from USC with a degree in Public Administration and a 15-year storied NFL career. Willie and his family are active in the Long Beach community.
LONG BEACH, CA
kcrw.com

‘In the Weeds’: A family empire built on masa

Tacos are life in LA and every great taco starts with a great tortilla. Good Food’s annual Tortilla Tournament has taught eaters that supermarket brands will always be trumped by a homemade dark, yellow corn or fluffy four version from a tortilleria. Great tortillas are made across Southern California, but those from La Princesita, started by Francisco Ramirez in 1972, tower above most. Monica Ramirez and Enrique Rodriguez tell us about their family empire built on masa in this week’s “In the Weeds.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
toddrickallen.com

800° Gives Up The Ghost In Santa Monica

I’ve been hearing from startled readers who have noticed that one of the last local branches of former pizza darling 800° Woodfired Kitchen has been taken off life support at 120 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica. Signs have been pulled down and the cavernous space has been gutted. 800° burst onto the scene a few years back wowing people with their innovative design-your-own assembly line approach using quality ingredients that produced a charred-crust pie that seemed like a revelation at the time. I’ll keep my eye on the tricky address to see what may move in.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

KJLH’s Front Page returns with new host Dawn Dai

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – KJLH has announced the return of the Front Page with new host Dawn Dai, a modern-day renaissance woman. The Detroit native is breaking barriers and setting new standards in radio, podcast and social media. A proud alumni of Howard University, Dawn got her start at WHUR-FM’s HD radio channels. Dawn has worked both in front and behind the scenes of radio and TV for brands including WBLS/WLIB (NY), Music Choice (NY), A. Smith & Co. Productions (CA), and iHeart Radio (CA) where she served as The Digital Content Producer and weekend “What’s Happenin’” host of the nationally syndicated “Steve Harvey Morning Show.” Dawn is also known for her smooth velvet-toned voice, handling voiceover work for some of the biggest advertising campaigns in media.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Secret LA

Get Ready To Party—One Of The Biggest Latin American Fiestas In The World Is Coming To LA

BRESH, one of the biggest Latin American parties in the world, is finally coming to LA’s Vermont Hollywood venue on November 11th. After sold shows in countries like Buenos Aires, Ibiza, and Barcelona (just to name a few), this beautiful fiesta comes complete with balloons, flowers, glitter, props, and more. BRESH began in Argentina in 2016, and quickly grew into one of the hottest spots for young people in each city that it visited. It’s more than a party—it’s a community, and this became more true than ever during the pandemic. BRESH’s livestreams kept many going, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fiesta to be back in person and in LA!
LOS ANGELES, CA
lapl.org

Varrio Vamps Car Club and the Chulita Vinyl Club

The Varrio Vamps and the Chulita Vinyl Club are two very cool female-centric crews who prove that cars and records are not just for guys. Whatever your interests or activities, it can be rewarding to join a club of like-minded people who share the work and the play—or start your own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Brentwood Restaurant to Host Pop-up as Part of Israeli Food Event

A new series of pop-up events featuring Israeli chefs and artists is coming to Los Angeles this month as reported by Isreal21c.org. The series is called Tel Aviv Groove and will take place between October 19 and 21. Israel chefs Cobi Bachar, Jonathan Sharvit and Danna-Lee Berman and sommelier Efi Kotz will be part of this celebration. The Israel Wine Producers Association and Binyamina Winery will also contribute to the festivities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thekatynews.com

Zion Market Irvine

Zion Market is an associate obliged company. We have a tendency to produce futurist, leading edge, informative reports starting from trade reports, company reports to country reports. At Zion Market, we attempt to administer customers a deeper understanding of the culture of Korea by distributing numerous foods and home products....
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy