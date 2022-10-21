BRESH, one of the biggest Latin American parties in the world, is finally coming to LA’s Vermont Hollywood venue on November 11th. After sold shows in countries like Buenos Aires, Ibiza, and Barcelona (just to name a few), this beautiful fiesta comes complete with balloons, flowers, glitter, props, and more. BRESH began in Argentina in 2016, and quickly grew into one of the hottest spots for young people in each city that it visited. It’s more than a party—it’s a community, and this became more true than ever during the pandemic. BRESH’s livestreams kept many going, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fiesta to be back in person and in LA!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO