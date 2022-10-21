ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Have a Big Problem

Americans have gotten nervous about the economy. Prices have gone up on housing, cars, food, gas and pretty much everything else. And, while the jobs market has generally been strong and some of those rising prices have stabilized, or even dropped a little, it's fair to say that more people are being cautious about how they spend money.
Thrillist

Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled Its Next-Generation, Totally Over-the-Top Cruise Ship

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
InsideHook

Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.

At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes a Bar, Drink Package Change

You’ve probably already noticed that everything is more expensive these days, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. The reasons for this are varied, ranging from rising fuel prices to labor shortages and supply chain issues owing to the covid-19 pandemic. As a result, people are having...
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News

Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern. "I can tell you it was a terrible...
cruisefever.net

Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024

Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons. Icon of the Seas will sail week...
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Shares What's New on the Upcoming Icon of the Seas

When Oasis of the Seas first went into service in 2008, it changed the concept of what a cruise ship could be. Instead of just being bigger than the previous biggest class of ships, Oasis class added a variety of never-before-seen features. The outdoor Central Park and Boardwalk areas were...
disneyfoodblog.com

FULL REVIEW: Pink on the Disney Dream Cruise Ship

Already thinking about your next Disney vacation, but are looking to do something different?. How about a Disney cruise?! They can combine the magic of a trip to the parks, plus the added bonus of sailing to different destinations and exploring other places. Disney cruises even offer some adult-only experiences like spa treatments and special dining options. We got to check out one of these special experiences on our recent cruise, so come with us to explore PINK on the Disney Dream!
wanderwithwonder.com

Royal Caribbean Introduces Icon of the Seas: A New Class of Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean offered a sneak peek of their newest ship, Icon of the Seas. Book now* for early 2024 sailings. If you’re looking to plan an epic family or multigenerational vacation in 2024 and beyond, put Royal Caribbean’s newest gem, Icon of the Seas, on your travel bucket list. I got a virtual sneak peek at what passengers will experience when they board the Icon of the Seas, the first of Royal Caribbean’s brand-new Icon Class that’s been five years in the making.
mailplus.co.uk

Catch four Canaries ...with just one cruise

YOU fancy a tour of the Canaries, taking in several islands, but you have only a week’s holiday - so how do you fit them all in? Look no further than boutique line Azamara’s latest ship, Azamara Onward, and its fabulous whirlwind Canaries round trip. This mid-size ship carries fewer than 700 passengers, leaving plenty of room for bars and lounges, from the airy, glass-walled Living Room overlooking the bow to the cosy, book-lined Drawing Room. Or simply chill around the pool with drinks (included in the fare) from the Sunset Bar.

