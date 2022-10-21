Read full article on original website
Related
We sailed in an interior cabin on Carnival and an ocean-view room on Royal Caribbean. Here's the one we'd pick next time.
In July 2021, one reporter sailed on the Carnival Vista. This spring, another went on Royal Caribbean. The reporters each sailed for seven nights in an interior and an ocean-view stateroom, respectively. They agreed that the larger space and window were worth the extra $700 on Royal Caribbean.
Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Have a Big Problem
Americans have gotten nervous about the economy. Prices have gone up on housing, cars, food, gas and pretty much everything else. And, while the jobs market has generally been strong and some of those rising prices have stabilized, or even dropped a little, it's fair to say that more people are being cautious about how they spend money.
We've spent 24 cumulative days on cruise ships, and these disappointing photos show what cruising is really like now
Over the past two years, Insider reporters have faced a few reality checks while sailing Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Disney, and Cunard cruise lines.
Thrillist
Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled Its Next-Generation, Totally Over-the-Top Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
msn.com
Cruise guest moans about passenger at buffet - ‘can't think of anything more tacky'
Cruise ship buffets are normally the busiest of the ship's restaurants. Most passengers will have the buffet included in the price of their holiday. On Reddit, a row erupted over whether passengers should be able to take food from the buffet on day excursions. One guest asked: "Are we allowed...
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are 10 big mistakes I always see guests make.
Many travelers forget to adjust their clocks to new time zones, notify their bank that they're traveling abroad, and check the boat's event schedule.
Not a Cruise Person? These Four State-of-the-Art Ships Hope to Change That.
At the beginning of 2020, when coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships became a harbinger of the pandemic havoc to come, some considered it the nail in the coffin of cruising. What those detractors forgot, however, is that the cruise industry has weathered countless storms before. Just two and a half years later, not only is the cruise industry on the way to full recovery, it’s projected to grow.
Royal Caribbean Makes a Bar, Drink Package Change
You’ve probably already noticed that everything is more expensive these days, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. The reasons for this are varied, ranging from rising fuel prices to labor shortages and supply chain issues owing to the covid-19 pandemic. As a result, people are having...
Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News
Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern. "I can tell you it was a terrible...
cruisefever.net
Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024
Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons. Icon of the Seas will sail week...
Royal Caribbean Shares What's New on the Upcoming Icon of the Seas
When Oasis of the Seas first went into service in 2008, it changed the concept of what a cruise ship could be. Instead of just being bigger than the previous biggest class of ships, Oasis class added a variety of never-before-seen features. The outdoor Central Park and Boardwalk areas were...
disneyfoodblog.com
FULL REVIEW: Pink on the Disney Dream Cruise Ship
Already thinking about your next Disney vacation, but are looking to do something different?. How about a Disney cruise?! They can combine the magic of a trip to the parks, plus the added bonus of sailing to different destinations and exploring other places. Disney cruises even offer some adult-only experiences like spa treatments and special dining options. We got to check out one of these special experiences on our recent cruise, so come with us to explore PINK on the Disney Dream!
wanderwithwonder.com
Royal Caribbean Introduces Icon of the Seas: A New Class of Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean offered a sneak peek of their newest ship, Icon of the Seas. Book now* for early 2024 sailings. If you’re looking to plan an epic family or multigenerational vacation in 2024 and beyond, put Royal Caribbean’s newest gem, Icon of the Seas, on your travel bucket list. I got a virtual sneak peek at what passengers will experience when they board the Icon of the Seas, the first of Royal Caribbean’s brand-new Icon Class that’s been five years in the making.
mailplus.co.uk
Catch four Canaries ...with just one cruise
YOU fancy a tour of the Canaries, taking in several islands, but you have only a week’s holiday - so how do you fit them all in? Look no further than boutique line Azamara’s latest ship, Azamara Onward, and its fabulous whirlwind Canaries round trip. This mid-size ship carries fewer than 700 passengers, leaving plenty of room for bars and lounges, from the airy, glass-walled Living Room overlooking the bow to the cosy, book-lined Drawing Room. Or simply chill around the pool with drinks (included in the fare) from the Sunset Bar.
Comments / 0