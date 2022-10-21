Read full article on original website
Branding Iron Online
Board of Trustees ignores City Council’s parking concerns
This article is the second of a series that will take an in-depth look at the intricate situation regarding parking on campus. Members of the Laramie City Council are concerned about the University of Wyoming’s current parking plans and believe there are serious issues. “I can’t speak for everyone,...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants in Cheyenne Wyoming
While Wyoming, America’s Heartland’s crown jewel, definitely packs a lot into its geographical space, it is also home to numerous unique cities and beautiful towns. Cheyenne, Wyoming, is one such location. For a good reason, this historic town is renowned as the Magic City of the Plains. It is also adjacent to Yellowstone National Park and the Rocky Mountains and has a rich cultural legacy.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
A historical KKK photo at Central High removed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE-Cheyenne is once again in the spotlight dealing with a national hot-button issue about another incident in a local school. On Friday, Central High school literature students walked into their class to find an old black-and-white picture of KKK horsemen posed for a photo behind the teacher’s desk.
berthoudsurveyor.com
Ryan Armagost, Berthoud resident and Republican candidate for Colorado State House
Berthoud resident Ryan Armagost, Republican candidate for Colorado State House District 64 (HD-64) that includes all of Berthoud proper as well as unincorporated areas to the south and east, has long possessed a predilection for public service. Armagost, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the Army National...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Weekend Events (10/21/22–10/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Check out what is happening this weekend in Cheyenne!. Join Maestro Intrilligator and guest pianist Sara Buechner for a discussion on Friday, Oct. 21, for Classic Conversations at the Laramie County Library. Patrons may attend the event from noon to 1 p.m. in the Cottonwood Room or view the livestream, which will be available on the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s Facebook page.
capcity.news
Cheyenne VA held job fair to fill various positions this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne VA Health Care System’s team held a job fair on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center. “We had a lot of great candidates come interview today,” said Lori Russell, human resources chief, in a release from the VA. More...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/14/22–10/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Cheyenne South High School principal responds to parent comments on sociology
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — South High School Principal Phil Thompson has released a letter regarding parent concerns surrounding the school’s sociology course and curriculum. This comes after the most recent Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, during which a parent came forward and spoke about the sociology class that her child was in. Loraine Wilcox said that during the class, students were asked specific questions regarding sex and gender, followed by watching the documentary “Growing Up Trans.”
Drought threatens coal plant operations — and electricity — across the West
This story was originally published by NPR on August 26, 2022. Driving through the Wyoming sagebrush west of Cheyenne, the clouds of dust rising from the road give way to giant plumes of steam shooting into the warming sky. This is the Jim Bridger power plant, one of the largest...
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!
A Freddy's that is currently open, located in Loveland, Colorado -The Retail Photographer. Over ten months ago, an article was posted here at Optopolis that Freddy's was coming to Cheyenne. Things have officially--physically--began rolling at the site of the soon to be Freddy's. Here's a glance at what it'll look like and what to expect!
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish to host women-only hunting class in Laramie
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Ladies are invited to take part in a women-only hunter education class hosted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in Laramie, Wyoming. The class will take place from Nov. 2 through Nov. 5 at the Laramie Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams St., and at the Albany County Fairgrounds Indoor Rifle Range, 3510 S. 3rd St., in Laramie.
capcity.news
Laramie County Fire Districts tackle explosion, multiple structure and vehicle fires
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Fire Districts and numerous other agencies responded to a gas explosion today southeast of Carpenter. “An absolute superior job by all who responded to the Gas explosion/multiple structure fires and multiple vehicles fires,” Laramie County Fire District #4 posted on social media. District...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/19/22–10/20/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
svinews.com
Fatal Crash North of Laramie, Wyoming
On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver possibly suffered a medical condition...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 20, 2022
I am Sadie - Are you in need of a pal who loves to sit on the couch and relax while you watch TV, a buddy who enjoys short walks, and a partner in crime to eat delicious snacks? Because if you answered yes to any of those questions, then I'm the dog for you! I am a super loving and sweet dog. I'm looking for my forever home where I can relax and enjoy my golden years. I am really mellow and easy going. I am good with adults and other dogs. So, if I sound like the dog for you, then come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet me!
Accumulating Snow Expected In Parts Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeastern and south-central Wyoming. Snow accumulations are possible, especially at higher elevations. As of 8 am on Sunday, Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the warning or advisory...
capcity.news
Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see showers in afternoon, could see snow in evening
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Showers are expected to hit Cheyenne this afternoon, and according to the National Weather Service, that could turn to snow come nightfall. According to the NWS forecast, rain can be expected in Cheyenne at around 2 p.m., and there’s a chance precipitation could turn into snow after 5 p.m. According to predictions, there is a 40% chance of snow showers before midnight.
