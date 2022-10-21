I am Sadie - Are you in need of a pal who loves to sit on the couch and relax while you watch TV, a buddy who enjoys short walks, and a partner in crime to eat delicious snacks? Because if you answered yes to any of those questions, then I'm the dog for you! I am a super loving and sweet dog. I'm looking for my forever home where I can relax and enjoy my golden years. I am really mellow and easy going. I am good with adults and other dogs. So, if I sound like the dog for you, then come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet me!

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO