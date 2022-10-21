Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
WVNews
Jan. 6 panel interviews former Trump aide Hope Hicks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with the meeting. Tuesday's interview comes as the investigation is winding down and as the panel has subpoenaed Trump for an interview in the coming weeks. The person requested anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting.
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
‘Morning Joe': Al Sharpton Says Black Voters Are ‘Ashamed’ Every Time Herschel Walker Opens His Mouth (Video)
”I don’t think Herschel knows the difference between the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate,“ the activist and pundit told ”Morning Joe“. Sitting in the “Morning Joe” studio Monday, Rev. Al Sharpton railed against Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as not only incompetent and ill-equipped for the job, but as an “insult” to the Black community that helped him gain such a platform in the first place.
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
WVNews
Ash Carter, defense chief who opened jobs to women, dies
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ash Carter, who served as secretary of defense in the final two years of the Obama administration and opened military combat jobs to women and ended a ban on transgender people serving in the military, has died at age 68. Carter died after suffering a heart...
WVNews
Brazilian voters attacked by misinformation days before vote
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian voters are being bombarded by online misinformation less than a week before they pick their next leader. People on social media say, wrongly, that the leftist candidate in Brazil's presidential election plans to close down churches if elected. There are lies that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wants to let men use public-school restrooms next to little girls. And they're falsely alleging that right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has made comments confessing to cannibalism and pedophilia.
WVNews
Biden has made economy worse
To President Joe Biden’s credit, his policies didn’t cause many of the economic problems we face today. But they did make them worse. Even more troubling, his policies might reduce growth in the future and make the economy less equal and resilient. The president normally doesn’t have much...
