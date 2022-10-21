ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Luke, African lion at National Zoo, dies at 17

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute said staff members euthanized Luke, a 17-year-old African lion that had health issues over the course of several years, on Oct. 19.

Zookeepers noticed in 2016 that Luke wasn’t putting full weight on his front right leg and that he seemed to be experiencing a lot of discomfort. Veterinarians examined his leg, shoulder, neck, and spine. A CT scan showed a lesion on Luke’s spine. Staff members chose not to operate because of the potential for significant complications that could develop after surgery. The veterinary team treated Luke’s spinal disease in several ways that included steroid injections, anti-inflammatory medications, other oral pain medications, deep-tissue laser therapy, and electroacupuncture and dry-needle acupuncture on the affected areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVDRF_0ihyGhJn00
Luke (Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute)

On Oct. 14, zookeepers saw that Luke had lost 17.6 pounds. He repeatedly lost his appetite. He seemed to be on a decline, and on Oct. 19, veterinarians found several cystic masses throughout his liver. They also found moderate-to-severe progression of his spinal condition. Several of his cervical vertebra had fused. The veterinarians felt Luke’s overall long-term quality of life was poor, and the animal care team decided to euthanize him.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

“Luke was truly the ‘king’ of the Great Cats exhibit,” said Craig Saffoe, curator of Great Cats, Kids’ Farm, Claws & Paws Pathway and Andean bears. “He was gentle with his mates, Naba and Shera, and an extremely patient and protective father to all 13 of the cubs he sired. Luke has left a lasting legacy, not only in the cubs he contributed to his species’ survival, but also in the millions of visitors who were able to gain a deeper knowledge of and appreciation for African lions because of who he was as the patriarch of his pride.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44iJBS_0ihyGhJn00
Luke (Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute)

Luke was born at a private reserve in South Africa in 2005. He arrived at the zoo in October 2006. At the time, he was the most genetically valuable lion in the North American population because his genes weren’t represented in U.S. zoos. Together with Naba and Shera, he had 13 surviving cubs from four litters. The cubs were taken to North American zoos for breeding and research.

You can see Shera and her offspring Amahle, Shaka and Jumbe on exhibit at the zoo or through its Lion Cam .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ffh9N_0ihyGhJn00
Luke (Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute)

The zoo said that Luke helped his species survive, adding to scientists’ knowledge about African lion reproductive physiology. The median life expectancy for African lions in human care is 17 years.

Hunting, disease, and habitat loss have contributed to a decline in the population of African lions, which are considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The zoo said that during the past decade, lion populations have declined by about 30%. As of October 2022, an estimated 20,000 lions remained in the wild.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 9

Vicky Hartman Moore
4d ago

Sorry to hear of Luke's passing. He was a magnificent animal, wish he could have stayed in the wild

Reply(1)
6
Related
DC News Now

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
DC News Now

Man dead after targeted shooting near Nats Park

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Shots rang out in the streets near Nationals Park on Sunday afternoon. Police said that this targeted shooting left one man dead. Police responded to the report of the shooting on N Street Southeast around 1 p.m. They found a man with gunshot wounds inside a car. He was pronounced […]
WASHINGTON, DC
howafrica.com

Meet The Tallest African American Who Couldn’t Stand Or Walk

At the time of John Rogan’s death, he was 8 feet, 9 inches tall, making him the tallest African American on record and the second-tallest man after Robert Wadlow. Referred to as the “Negro giant” in various news media, Rogan was a sight to behold and gained enormous attention but he suffered from his condition as he couldn’t walk and work.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
The Independent

Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
Maya Devi

The world's largest crustacean may have eaten Amelia Earhart

The coconut crabs or robber crabs are the world’s largest crustaceans, measuring up to three feet in width and weighing over nine pounds. Inhabiting the Indo-Pacific area, they are widely found in the off-coast islands of Africa to those in the Pacific Ocean.
ScienceAlert

Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage

Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Ingram Atkinson

Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised

It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
Whiskey Riff

Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal

Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy