Miami Marlins name Skip Schumaker as their new manager following Don Mattingly's departure after seven years with the team
The Miami Marlins hired St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker to be their new manager on Tuesday. Schumaker, 42, replaces Don Mattingly, who stepped down as Marlins skipper after seven seasons. 'I'm very excited and grateful that Bruce (Sherman, chairman and principal owner), Kim (Ng, general manager), and the...
