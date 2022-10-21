Read full article on original website
WWEEK
Amaized and Confused, Portlanders Make a Fall Pilgrimage to Sauvie Island
Based on the long line of cars streaming onto Sauvie Island last weekend, it looked like pretty much everyone in Portland was headed to one of the area’s many farms for fall traditions, including the always-popular corn maze at The Pumpkin Patch. Now in its 24th year, the network...
Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit
Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Classic Midcentury In Multnomah Village That May Have Been the Architect’s Own
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a midcentury-modern in Multnomah Village that may have been an architect's dream home. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
WWEEK
Vancouver Native Nick Richey’s New Film Was Inspired by a Formative Phone-Sex Hotline Call
When film director and Vancouver, Wash., native Nick Richey returned to Portland this month to screen 1-800-Hot-Nite, the husk that is Lloyd Center made an impression on him. “It’s almost like you’re inside someone else’s memory of what a mall is, and they haven’t finished placing the stores,” says Richey, who was showing his sophomore feature at the Portland Film Festival. “All they can remember is Hot Topic, the ice skating rink, Orange Julius.”
WWEEK
St. Jack Team Partners Again to Open Heavenly Creatures, an Intimate Wine Bar Experience
A longtime Portland sommelier and a beloved local chef are teaming up for a new wine-focused project a little more than a decade after they opened French gem St. Jack. Heavenly Creatures is the name of chef Aaron Barnett and Joel Gunderson’s bar and bottle shop that’s scheduled to open Wednesday, Oct. 26. The business will actually be located inside another: the Coopers Hall spinoff on Northeast Broadway.
treksplorer.com
Old Town Chinatown, Portland: What to See & Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay
Looking for a Portland neighborhood that’s bustling with activity, culture, history, and great restaurants? Spend some time wandering around Old Town Chinatown, Portland. Located on the Willamette River between the Pearl District and Downtown Portland, the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood is one of the coolest places to explore in Oregon’s biggest city.
thereflector.com
Retired Brush Prairie chef owns knife sharpening business
After spending around 20 years as a chef, Garrett Lorton became skilled with handling knives. While he enjoyed being a chef, arthritis made it difficult for Lorton to stand on his feet all day, so he turned the knowledge he gleaned from the kitchen into a blade sharpening business called Garrett’s Knives.
pdxpipeline.com
Win Tickets ($110): Oregon Zoo Presents 2022 BrewLights | Adults Only, Featuring 45 Northwest Breweries & Cideries
Join us on November 18 or 19 at the Oregon Zoo for our fourth annual BrewLights, a ZooLights brew festival experience just for the 21-and-over crowd with more than 45 Northwest breweries and cideries to sample from. BrewLights tickets include a souvenir cup and 10 beverage tastings (3-oz beer/cider) throughout...
Where to celebrate Halloween weekend in Portland
Here are just a few of the festivities in and around the city each day this weekend.
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
WWEEK
Vacant Building on Alberta Street Sheds Bricks Onto Sidewalk
One of WW’s mystery buildings is looking even worse for wear. The two-story brick building on Northeast Alberta Street with graceful curved lintels above the windows shed a pile of bricks on Saturday, dropping them on the sidewalk along 28th Avenue in what could have been a skull-crushing rain of masonry.
WWEEK
Elephants Delicatessen Will Open Its Lake Oswego Location With a Food-Filled Party This Week
Elephants Delicatessen, the business that has been serving deli staples to Portlanders since 1979, will open a new store in Lake Oswego this week—and if you assumed, “seen one, seen ‘em all,” this location has a few new items not available elsewhere. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is...
Daily Journal of Commerce
Portland apartment community sells for $36.25 million
Columbia Ridge Apartments, a 144-unit, garden-style apartment community in the Northeast Portland submarket, has sold for $36.25 million to an undisclosed buyer. CBRE represented the seller, Fairfield Columbia Ridge LLC, an affiliate of San Diego-based Fairfield Residential, in the transaction.
Six of Portland’s oldest restaurants, and what they offer
From seafood to steakhouses, here are six of Portland's oldest restaurants.
lbmjournal.com
TAL Holdings adds Miller’s Home Center stores and manufacturing facilities
Vancouver, Wash. — TAL Holdings, one of the fastest growing family- owned building material centers in the Pacific Northwest, has agreed in principle to acquire Miller’s Home Center, with four locations in Baker City and La Grande, Oregon. “As part of our strategic growth initiative and our commitment...
Ashland Japanese Garden, redesigned by Portland’s Toru Tanaka, draws crowds to Lithia Park
The redesigned Japanese Garden in Ashland’s Lithia Park is the long-awaited bridge between the respected Portland Japanese Garden and the famous Japanese Tea Garden in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Landscape designer Toru Tanaka, a former garden director of the Portland Japanese Garden, transformed less than an acre...
Pacific Crest Trail runner found dead at bottom of 80-foot cliff
Officials recovered the body of a 33-year-old Camas, Wash. man that was reported missing on Friday after he reportedly went trail running on the Pacific Crest Trail.
WWEEK
Jon Meyer Discusses His Music Documentary Series “Kontrast”
For years, Portland documentarian and Talk Station frontman Jon Meyer has been filming musicians whose work he admires. It started as a way to improve his craft with hopes of someday turning the footage into a documentary. “Eventually I had enough where I was like, ‘Man, if I went and...
Beloved Dracula Halloween decoration stolen from Oregon porch
The life-sized Dracula was a family heirloom that she has placed outside her home every Halloween since her mother purchased it 20 years ago, Portland resident Sarah says.
KATU.com
Fighting against inflation at the grocery store
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's simply costing you more to cook at home. Grocery prices have gone up 13% in the past year, according to the latest inflation report. Nearly every food category has seen an increase, except beef/veal and tomatoes. Those two categories saw a very minimal (about 1%) decrease since last September.
