Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit

Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Classic Midcentury In Multnomah Village That May Have Been the Architect’s Own

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a midcentury-modern in Multnomah Village that may have been an architect's dream home. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Vancouver Native Nick Richey’s New Film Was Inspired by a Formative Phone-Sex Hotline Call

When film director and Vancouver, Wash., native Nick Richey returned to Portland this month to screen 1-800-Hot-Nite, the husk that is Lloyd Center made an impression on him. “It’s almost like you’re inside someone else’s memory of what a mall is, and they haven’t finished placing the stores,” says Richey, who was showing his sophomore feature at the Portland Film Festival. “All they can remember is Hot Topic, the ice skating rink, Orange Julius.”
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

St. Jack Team Partners Again to Open Heavenly Creatures, an Intimate Wine Bar Experience

A longtime Portland sommelier and a beloved local chef are teaming up for a new wine-focused project a little more than a decade after they opened French gem St. Jack. Heavenly Creatures is the name of chef Aaron Barnett and Joel Gunderson’s bar and bottle shop that’s scheduled to open Wednesday, Oct. 26. The business will actually be located inside another: the Coopers Hall spinoff on Northeast Broadway.
PORTLAND, OR
treksplorer.com

Old Town Chinatown, Portland: What to See & Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay

Looking for a Portland neighborhood that’s bustling with activity, culture, history, and great restaurants? Spend some time wandering around Old Town Chinatown, Portland. Located on the Willamette River between the Pearl District and Downtown Portland, the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood is one of the coolest places to explore in Oregon’s biggest city.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Retired Brush Prairie chef owns knife sharpening business

After spending around 20 years as a chef, Garrett Lorton became skilled with handling knives. While he enjoyed being a chef, arthritis made it difficult for Lorton to stand on his feet all day, so he turned the knowledge he gleaned from the kitchen into a blade sharpening business called Garrett’s Knives.
BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Vacant Building on Alberta Street Sheds Bricks Onto Sidewalk

One of WW’s mystery buildings is looking even worse for wear. The two-story brick building on Northeast Alberta Street with graceful curved lintels above the windows shed a pile of bricks on Saturday, dropping them on the sidewalk along 28th Avenue in what could have been a skull-crushing rain of masonry.
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Journal of Commerce

Portland apartment community sells for $36.25 million

Columbia Ridge Apartments, a 144-unit, garden-style apartment community in the Northeast Portland submarket, has sold for $36.25 million to an undisclosed buyer. CBRE represented the seller, Fairfield Columbia Ridge LLC, an affiliate of San Diego-based Fairfield Residential, in the transaction.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Jon Meyer Discusses His Music Documentary Series “Kontrast”

For years, Portland documentarian and Talk Station frontman Jon Meyer has been filming musicians whose work he admires. It started as a way to improve his craft with hopes of someday turning the footage into a documentary. “Eventually I had enough where I was like, ‘Man, if I went and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Fighting against inflation at the grocery store

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's simply costing you more to cook at home. Grocery prices have gone up 13% in the past year, according to the latest inflation report. Nearly every food category has seen an increase, except beef/veal and tomatoes. Those two categories saw a very minimal (about 1%) decrease since last September.
PORTLAND, OR

