Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department needs your help locating a suspect in the shooting that left two people dead and one injured at noon Monday. According to LPD, 19-year-old Ronald Buckley, of Laurel, has been identified as a suspect in this investigation. He is being sought on two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
Wanted man turns self in to LPD
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted by the Laurel Police Department turned himself in on Monday. According to LPD, 26-year-old Frank Nixon turned himself in at the police department Monday morning. Nixon was wanted for one count of aggravated assault in relation to an incident reported on Saturday, Oct.15....
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
FCSO addresses AG’s statement on July Palmers Crossing shooting
The Forrest County Sheriff's Office is set to react to the Office of the Attorney General's statement on the deputy-involved shooting that happened in July.
Man wanted for allegedly crashing into gas station, looting store in Columbia
MIDTERM SPECIAL REPORT: WDAM talks to 4th Congressional District candidate Mike Ezell.
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating after two people were found dead from gunshot wounds outside a laundromat on Monday, October 24. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers arrived to the scene around 12:05 p.m. at Lopers Laundry on West 10th Street. The two gunshot victims were found inside a car parked […]
Seminary man charged with stalking represents himself in court, found guilty
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Robert Mcgilvary, 62, received a total of 10 years in jail after a Forrest County court found him guilty on two counts of aggravated stalking - five years for each count to run consecutively. District Attorney Lin Carter said Mcgilvary chose to represent himself in...
Forrest County deputy “justified” in fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Office of the Attorney General has found that a Forrest County deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man in July. The shooting happened on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was being served with a writ that […]
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 24, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 7:51 PM on October 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of Highway 39 North. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
AG’s office: Forrest Co. deputy ‘justified’ in July Palmers Crossing shooting
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Office of the Attorney General has determined that a Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputy was justified in an officer-involved shooting earlier this year. A statement was released Monday by the Office of the Attorney General Monday about what the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation...
Two injured in shooting at Dragon House in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after two people were shot at the Dragon House on Saturday, October 22. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just after 1:00 a.m. on Highway 49. They were informed that two people left to get treatment for apparent gunshot wounds. […]
Hattiesburg police respond to Friday night shooting, 1 injured
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is injured after a shooting in Hattiesburg on Friday. The Hattiesburg Police Department said a 45-year-old man was shot in the upper leg around 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of Scott Street. Emergency medical responders transported the man to a local hospital for...
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office hosts 3rd annual ‘Shop with the Sheriff’ event
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its third annual “Shop with the Sheriff” this holiday season. The sheriff’s office is asking for donations from businesses and citizens to ensure that they can fulfill the wishes of Forrest County families in need.
Catalytic converters: Why they are stolen and can it be prevented?
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines. But first, check under the vehicle. Catalytic converters, the mechanism on a car that converts exhaust into less harmful toxins, are a hot target for thieves, according to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles. “They’re a hot item because they...
Covington Sheriff’s Dept. holding ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas spirit is already in full swing at the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. That agency has announced its third annual “Pack a Patrol Car” toy drive. To participate, buy one or more unwrapped gifts for children up to 12 years of age,...
Jones County home destroyed by fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven volunteer fire departments in Jones County were kept quite busy Sunday by five fires in the brush and another at a home. A fire at a single-family brick home located at 1589 Augusta Road resulted in catastrophic damage. Homeowner Carolyn Wright said she was...
Three Arrested in Multi-County ATV Thefts
Investigators in Neshoba County say they’ve broken up a ring of thieves who’ve been stealing ATVs. Sheriff Eric Clark says the three men had been roommates and worked together to scout possible targets and take the ATVs. He says three of the seven thefts were in Neshoba County, three more in Newton County and one in Attala County, dating back to December 2020. The last two ATVs were stolen about two weeks ago. The sheriff says the big break in the case came last weekend when someone taking part in a mud ride spotted a stolen ATV which belonged to his cousin. The suspects in the case are Mason Anthony, 20, of Union, Blake Hagood, 19, of Philadelphia and Jack Ross, 19, of Hickory.
Mississippi sheriff investigating series of threatening handwritten letters left in mailboxes
A Mississippi sheriff’s office is investigating what it describes as several threatening letters that have been placed in residents’ mailboxes. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins sid that his investigators are analyzing several threatening letters. Perkins said his office has five letters and knows...
Michael Clark Mike Ezell interview
The Forrest County Sheriff's Office is set to react to the Office of the Attorney General's statement on the deputy-involved shooting that happened in July.
