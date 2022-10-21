Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Opens Streets Event Makes a Debut in the Santa Ynez Valley
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Buellton, California — A mile of the Avenue of Flags in the city of Buellton will be car-free on. April 30, 2023 as part of the first Open Streets event for the greater Santa Ynez Valley. The Santa...
kclu.org
The 30,000 square foot 'hands-on, minds-on' kids' museum being built in Camarillo
Water is running down an outside exhibit here at KidSTREAM Children's Museum in Camarillo, as children play. The site, at the former Camarillo Public Library, currently houses their Vision Room, where children are exploring hands-on exhibits – from a machine which makes colored scarves fly into the air, to a Musicon – a coding and music machine from Poland - which can be programmed to play music, using a series of buttons.
Santa Barbara Independent
Alzheimer’s Association Welcomes New Director of Development for the California Central Coast Chapter
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, October 24, 2022 – The Alzheimer’s Association has welcomed Karen Ortiz as director of development for the California Central Coast Chapter. Ortiz is a third-generation Santa Barbara native with over 30 years of development...
Santa Barbara Independent
Seeking Civility in Los Osos
As a 34-year resident of Los Olivos, I have been watching with interest the challenges our community faces with regards to our septic dilemma. We have known for decades that the time would come when the community would be faced with coming up with a solution to that problem. That time has arrived. With the debate growing increasing vocal and opinions expressed ad nauseum, I decided to attend the last monthly meeting of the Los Olivos Community Services District (LOCSD).
kvta.com
A Seawall That Will Also Be A Mural At The Beach Northwest Of Ventura
(Photo and caption courtesy County of Ventura) "Ventura County Parks has launched the Rincon Seawall Beautification project located south of Solimar Beach. This pilot project is being funded by County Parks in an effort to introduce art into parks and inspire community beautification. The 285’ stretch of seawall will take approximately 5 weeks to complete and will depict an ocean scene with the sea life found off the Ventura County Coast. Successful completion of this project will provide an upgraded look to the day-use parking area."
Santa Barbara Independent
Ortega Park Community Update to be Held on November 12￼
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/24/2022. The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will host a community event to provide an update on the Ortega Park Renewal Project and the evolution of the park’s design over the past year. The Department will also use the event to gather any final public input to refine and finalize the design before drafting construction drawings for the future park.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Stops Carrier Delivery
In the latest twist of a story in its second decade, Santa Barbara’s daily newspaper dropped a notice along with the Thursday morning paper informing subscribers that the News-Press carrier would stop making deliveries as of Monday, October 24. First reported by KEYT, the notice stated the change was due to “labor shortages, higher gas prices, and other current economic challenges.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Montecito’s Randall Road Debris Basin Completed
On a crisp, sunny October morning, the County of Santa Barbara officially opened the first debris basin built here since 1971. Located across eight acres that once held seven homes, the big dig on Randall Road should contain the floodwaters that have crested over the banks of San Ysidro Creek to a significant degree at least five times in recorded history, most recently on January 9, 2018. In the early morning hours that day, hard on the heels of the scorching damage to the mountains by the Thomas Fire, a monster burst of rain sent a ground-shaking quantity of boulders, mud, and trees over the creekbanks in Montecito and smashing into homes. Twenty-three people died that day, four of them in the area of Randall Road.
syvnews.com
Photos: Ice Cube takes over Santa Maria during Saturday's "Welcome to the 805" music festival
Thousands of hip-hop fans from all over California gathered in Santa Maria for the “Welcome to the 805” concert event headlined by West Coast rap pioneer Ice Cube.
kclu.org
A Ventura County based non-profit needs more help packing lunches to give to those in need
180 slices of bread are being laid out and filled with ham and cheese, and made into sandwiches, as part of 90 sack lunches being put together by volunteers. Yara Raymond, one of the volunteers, told KCLU that the lunches are very much needed in the community. "We all felt...
Santa Barbara Independent
Francis (Frank) Shuji Kuroda
Francis (Frank) Shuji Kuroda was born on April 23, 1947, at St Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara, sharing his namesake with the hospital. He died on October 5, 2022, in Portland, Oregon, where he made his home the past 15 years. Frank grew up in Santa Barbara, attending local schools and graduating from Santa Barbara High School in 1965. Following high school, he served as a medic with the 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam.
syvnews.com
Welcome to the 805: Thousands turn out for Ice Cube concert
Thousands of hip-hop fans from all over California gathered in Santa Maria for the “Welcome to the 805” concert event headlined by West Coast rap pioneer Ice Cube. Although doors opened an hour late at the Elks Event Center, fans were excited to get the party started. Artists arrived at the same time as attendees and all were greeted by good music, the smell of Santa Maria style barbecue and a community excited to come together.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Who’s to blame for the massive project proposed at Lincoln and Ocean Park? Not who you think.
There’s great concern in the community about the large development proposed for the southeast corner of Lincoln and Ocean Park Boulevards. It’s a big site — 4.7 acres — and at 955,120 square feet, it’s a BIG project. Part of the community concern is size. But there’s also incredulity over the loss of local control to affect the project, owing to recent changes in state law.
Santa Ana winds prompt advisories, power outage concerns across Southern California
Gusty Santa Ana winds have thousands of Southern California Edison customers in danger of losing power Monday morning. The quick-hitting wind event has prompted wind advisories in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The windy weather hit early Monday morning in the Inland Empire, where the advisory was issued until 2 p.m. […]
onscene.tv
Crews Battle Wind-Driven Mulch Fire | Moorpark
10.24.2022 | 4:22 AM | MOORPARK – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 10951 block of W Los Angeles Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found two large mulch piles on fire. The fire was being driven by ember casts due to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Eugene Landingen
We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Eugene “Poochie Poo” Landingen. Eugene passed away October 14th, 2022 at 11:41 AM at Serenity House, surrounded by childhood friends and wife of 27 years. Eugene battled Glioblastoma Multiforme (terminal brain cancer) for 14 months. He was 50 years old when diagnosed. He fought thru six months of chemotherapy, over 50+ rounds of radiation and one clinical trial like a champion. No matter how tired or in pain, he did it with the most positive energy.
Santa Barbara Independent
Nine Custody Deputies Graduate from Allan Hancock College CORE Custody Academy
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Lompoc, Calif. – This morning, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the graduation of nine Sheriff’s Custody Deputies from the Allan Hancock CORE Custody Deputy Academy. The graduates received their certificates of completion at a formal ceremony held at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.
Wildlife crossing project on 101 Freeway gets $5 million donation from OC couple
Philanthropists Joann and Frank Randall of Newport Beach have made a $5 million donation to the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing man, 35, found dead in Santa Monica Mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. - A man who went missing in July was found dead in the Santa Monica Mountains earlier this month, and according to a newly released report by the coroner's office, he had been shot to death. Jose Velasquez, 35, of Camarillo, was found dead on Oct. 3 near...
Santa Barbara Independent
Community Environmental Council Campaigns for the Future
“We have to do twice as much, twice as fast to reverse climate change on California’s Central Coast and across the globe,” said Sigrid Wright, in announcing the Community Environmental Council’s campaign to raise $15 million toward its work in equitable solutions for green energy and the conservation of natural resources. The Protect Our Climate campaign, which has quietly raised $11.7 million already, is part of a five-year plan to accelerate the CEC’s initiatives.
Comments / 0