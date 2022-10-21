Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options
Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
MedicalXpress
Green eyeglasses reduce pain-related anxiety in fibromyalgia patients, study shows
Wearing special green eyeglasses for several hours a day reduces pain-related anxiety and may help decrease the need for opioids to manage severe pain in fibromyalgia patients and possibly others who experience chronic pain, according to a study being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "Our research found that...
MedicalXpress
Preschool children who experience 'emergence delirium' post-surgery do not have long-term effects
Emergence delirium—a confused state during recovery from anesthesia that may include disorientation, hallucination, restlessness and purposeless hyperactivity—does not affect a child's behavior three months after surgery, according to research being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "Sitting in the waiting room while your child has surgery is...
MedicalXpress
Mild thyroid disorders can cause severe heart problems
It has been known for more than 200 years that severe thyrotoxicosis may lead to cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat), one of the major reasons for sudden cardiac death. However, the risk associated with mild hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism hasn't been understood so far. A systematic evaluation of 32 studies with 1.3...
MedicalXpress
Research team presents new data on how intermittent fasting affects female hormones
Intermittent fasting has been shown to be an effective way to lose weight, but critics have worried that the practice may have a negative impact on women's reproductive hormones. Now, a team of University of Illinois Chicago researchers has published a study in Obesity that brings new evidence to the table.
MedicalXpress
Exploring how the brain works when we choose to help someone in danger
How do people decide whether to intervene and help others in danger? Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden now show that the same system in the brain that enables us to avoid danger is also activated during selfless, helping behavior. The results are published eLife. "Our findings indicate that the...
MedicalXpress
Study looks inside the brain during sleep to show how memory is stored
A new study looks deep inside the brain, where previous learning was reactivated during sleep, resulting in improved memory. Neuroscientists from Northwestern University teamed up with clinicians from the University of Chicago Epilepsy Center to study the brain electrical activity in five of the center's patients in response to sounds administered by the research team as part of a learning exercise.
MedicalXpress
Anti-inflammatory drug could help people with PTSD forget traumatic events
The tablet form of the stress hormone cortisol could accelerate the process of forgetting intrusive memories, when given immediately after a traumatic event, finds a new study by UCL researchers. The research, published in Translational Psychiatry, found that hydrocortisone (30mg)—an anti-inflammatory drug used to treat conditions such as arthritis—acts to...
MedicalXpress
Where do fears come from? How can new insights enhance treatment?
Exposure therapy is a major treatment option used by clinicians to help patients face and get past their distressing and impairing fears. However, the fears can return in as many as 50% of patients. University of Colorado researchers recently published a study that presents groundbreaking behavioral health models. The study,...
MedicalXpress
Do financial incentives increase adult vaccinations? A view of lessons learned
Cash transfers have yielded limited outcomes in increasing vaccination efforts among adults, according to research led by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (Wits). The impact of lottery programs has also been limited, and there is no evidence that other non-cash incentives for COVID-19 or other adult vaccines have improved vaccination coverage. The findings were published online in the journal Vaccine: X.
MedicalXpress
Health experts monitoring rapid increase of new COVID-19 variants
The virus that causes COVID-19 is continually changing and accumulating mutations in its genetic code, and those changes are becoming more evident as we move into fall. The most recent data from the CDC, released on Oct. 15, shows that while omicron BA.5 remains the dominant variant, representing 67.9% of infections, more contagious variants are spreading rapidly nationwide.
MedicalXpress
Research shows care from an allergist results in lower health care costs for children with peanut allergy
Care from an allergist is associated with a reduction in total health care costs for U.S. children with peanut allergy, new research finds. In a study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice, principal investigator Matthew Greenhawt, MD, a professor of pediatric allergy and immunology in the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and his co-researchers found that annual health care costs were significantly higher among children who don't receive care from an allergist for peanut allergy (PA) compared with those who do.
MedicalXpress
Poor professional development may explain failure of push to promote physical health in schools
International efforts to promote children's physical health in schools are failing because of ineffective teacher professional development, new research suggests. A team of University of Cambridge researchers conducted a study to examine the training given to in-service teachers who are charged with implementing new physical education lessons, sports, active breaks and other programs designed to promote physical activity in schools. They found that key ingredients were often missing from the training teachers received.
MedicalXpress
Significant number of seniors rely on failing public transit systems to get to medical appointments
According to a new study led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers, about 1 in 10 seniors who live in cities reported that they use public transportation, and 20 percent of older transit users said they relied on trains and buses to get to their doctor appointments. Frailty and living in an area with broken sidewalks were both linked to a lower use of public transit, the study showed.
MedicalXpress
Symposium highlights emerging influence of toxicants in neurologic disease
The Presidential Symposium at the ongoing American Neurological Association 147th Annual Meeting has outlined major risks to neurological health from environmental exposures to pesticides, air pollution, synthetic materials, and more—now emerging as a major research area in neuroscience. The symposium, titled "Neurologic Dark Matter: Exploring the Exposome that Drives Neurological Disorders," took place Sunday, October 23, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.
MedicalXpress
Medical physicist consults with patients can help reduce anxiety and increase satisfaction with radiation care
Meeting with a medical physicist who can explain how radiation therapy is planned and delivered reduces patient anxiety and increases patient satisfaction throughout the treatment process, according to a new study published today in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics. Findings of the randomized, prospective phase III clinical trial also will be presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
MedicalXpress
Reducing noise in operating room improves children's behavior after surgery, study finds
Reducing the level of noise in the operating room (OR) may positively affect a child's behavior, including fewer temper tantrums and more willingness to eat, in the days following surgery and anesthesia, according to research being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. Excessive noise in the OR is a...
MedicalXpress
How evolutionary developmental psychology can explain mental disorders
Why is it that mental disorders such as depression are so common? Psychologists Marèn Hoogland and Annemie Ploeger analyzed three major theories from evolutionary developmental psychology to find a better explanation for mental disorders. All three of these theories link mental problems to mismatches in our development. The researchers believe that combining the three theories will help us understanding mental disorders and improve treatments. Their findings are now published in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science.
MedicalXpress
Inner ear structural assignment method may identify Meniere disease
The Inner Ear Structural Assignment Method (IESAM) has high diagnostic value for identifying definite Meniere disease (DMD), according to a study published online Sept. 26 in Frontiers in Neurology. Heng Xiao, from the Fujian Otorhinolaryngology Institute at the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University in Fuzhou, China, and colleagues...
MedicalXpress
Word and face recognition can be adequately supported with half a brain, study finds
An unprecedented study of brain plasticity and visual perception has found that people who, as children, had undergone surgery removing half of their brain, correctly recognized differences between pairs of words or faces more than 80% of the time. Considering the volume of removed brain tissue, the surprising accuracy highlights the brain's capacity—and its limitations—to rewire itself and adapt to dramatic surgery or traumatic injury.
