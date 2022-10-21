Care from an allergist is associated with a reduction in total health care costs for U.S. children with peanut allergy, new research finds. In a study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice, principal investigator Matthew Greenhawt, MD, a professor of pediatric allergy and immunology in the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and his co-researchers found that annual health care costs were significantly higher among children who don't receive care from an allergist for peanut allergy (PA) compared with those who do.

