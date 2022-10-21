ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce Charter Township, MI

38 cats rescued from house fire in Commerce Township

 4 days ago
The Commerce Township Fire Department rescued 38 cats from a house fire on Thursday.

Now, the Oakland County Animal Control Division is conducting an animal neglect and abuse investigation because of the conditions that the cats were living in.

According to the county, the fire started around 10 a.m. and the fire department asked for animal control help after firefighters saw many cats roaming around the property.

In all, officers were able to rescue 38 cats, but unfortunately, five cats were found dead at the scene.

According to the county, the cats were living in "concerning conditions that were unrelated to the fire."

The surviving cats are under veterinary evaluation and treatment at the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center in Pontiac.

