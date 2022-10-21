PIX11’s New York Race for Governor 2022 Forum

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin made their pitches to be the next governor of New York during a forum on Friday hosted by PIX11 News anchor Dan Mannarino.

Gov. Hochul and Rep. Zeldin discussed issues including crime and guns, inflation, and abortion.

Hochul, who took over as governor following the resignation of Andrew Cuomo in August 2021, is seeking her first elected term in the position. Zeldin, who has served parts of Long Island’s Suffolk County as a congressional representative since 2015, is seeking to trade his national post for the governor’s mansion in Albany. If victorious, Zeldin would be the first Republican to win the seat since George Pataki clinched the last of his three terms in 2002.

A Siena College poll released Tuesday had Hochul holding an 11-point advantage . But while Hochul’s lead remains in the double digits, it has actually taken a significant hit over the past month, having stood at 17 points as recently as late September.

Election Day is on Nov. 8. Early voting will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6.

Watch Zeldin’s interview

Watch Hochul’s interview

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.