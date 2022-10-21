ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia sent people to Iran to learn how to use the suicide drones it's now using to terrorize Ukrainian cities far from the front, US says

By Jake Epstein
 4 days ago
Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 17, 2022. AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna, File
  • Russian officials previously traveled to Iran to learn how to use suicide drones, the US said this week.
  • This was before Iranian military personnel came to Crimea to train Russian troops, an official said.
  • Russian forces have used Iranian-made suicide drones to terrorize Ukrainian cities in recent weeks.

Russian officials previously traveled to Iran so they could be trained on how to use the explosive suicide drones that would later be deployed in attacks on Ukrainian cities, the US State Department said this week.

"We do have credible information that Russian officials, prior to the presence of Iranian trainers in Crimea, received training in Iran," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a Thursday briefing. It was not immediately clear how many individuals were part of the training, nor was it apparent when it took place.

His remarks came after he said Iranian military personnel recently visited the occupied Crimean peninsula, where they helped Russian forces operate suicide drones that have been used in recent weeks to terrorize Ukrainian cities far from the front lines.

"We can confirm that Russian military personnel based in Crimea have been ... piloting Iranian UAVs and using them to conduct kinetic strikes across Ukraine, including in strikes against Kyiv in recent days," Price said during the briefing. "We assess that Iranian personnel, Iranian military personnel, were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations."

Price said his remarks about Iranian military personnel in Crimea echoed similar assessments from the White House, which confirmed media reports from earlier in the week saying the Iranians were present at a Russian military base in Crimea.

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters on Thursday that it was unclear how many members of the Iranian military were physically there to help Russian forces operate the suicide drones.

"In terms of what that means, obviously, again, we continue to see Iran be complicit in terms of exporting terror, not only in the Middle East region, but now also to Ukraine," Ryder said.

Russia and Iran have previously collaborated in various conflict zones across the Middle East, including working closely together in Syria, providing support for the Assad regime.

Both Moscow and Tehran have denied the use of Iranian-made suicide drones in Ukraine, despite mounting evidence and accusations from Western governments and intelligence agencies. In fact, a Russian defense ministry advisor was even recently caught on a hot mic revealing that Russia uses the drones, something the Kremlin doesn't want to admit.

Suicide drones have emerged as a weapon of choice for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has deployed them in deadly swarms to attack Ukrainian cities — like Kyiv — and spread chaos hundreds of miles from the war's front lines in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukraine says it has been able to shoot down a majority of the incoming drones, but some of these systems are making it through, damaging civilian infrastructure and other targets.

Ukraine has identified these drones as the Shahed-136, which is a long-range loitering munition packed with explosives. These systems can fly around like normal drones and even linger around an area, but unlike other drones that return, these eventually slam into targets and detonate — leading people to refer to them as suicide or kamikaze drones.

"Russia must pay for this terror," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a Thursday address to the European Council, asking for additional EU sanctions. He added that "Iran must be deprived of any possibility or even desire to supply such drones to anyone."

