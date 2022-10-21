ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA vs Stanford Prediction, Game Preview

UCLA vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Record: Stanford (3-4), UCLA (6-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Cardinal defense is able to keep games close and tight. It did the job against Oregon State until a fateful...
