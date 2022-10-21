Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County, Western Okanogan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-26 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Washington state can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 9 inches. * WHERE...Stevens Pass on Highway 2 and Washington Pass on Highway 20. * WHEN...Late this afternoon, through the night until 5 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel through the mountain passes will be challenging. Prepare for winter driving conditions at high elevations.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 15:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-25 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 9 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Comments / 0