Effective: 2022-10-25 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-26 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Washington state can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 9 inches. * WHERE...Stevens Pass on Highway 2 and Washington Pass on Highway 20. * WHEN...Late this afternoon, through the night until 5 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel through the mountain passes will be challenging. Prepare for winter driving conditions at high elevations.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO