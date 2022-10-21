Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Hopeful buyers lost $6M in fake open house scheme, feds say. CA man going to prison
A 45-year-old man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to participating in a $6 million real estate scam in California, prosecutors say. Adolfo Schoneke of Torrance, California pleaded guilty last May to “one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California.
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
St. Louis school shooter had an AR-15-style rifle, 600 rounds of ammo and a note saying 'I don't have any friends. I don't have any family,' police say
The 19-year-old gunman who killed two people and wounded several others at his former high school left a note saying his struggles led to "the perfect storm for a mass shooter," St. Louis police said.
Centre Daily
Elizabeth Holmes to try forcing key prosecution witness to talk about his mental health
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes wants to force a key prosecution witness — who testified against her last year, then showed up at her home after her fraud conviction this year — to discuss his mental health as part of her bid for a new trial. Holmes, 38, has...
Centre Daily
Worker throws sandwich at customer — then came an ‘all-out brawl,’ Louisiana cops say
Bad attitudes over sandwiches led to an “all-out brawl” at a Louisiana sandwich shop — and the arrest of two women, police said. The Slidell Police Department recalled the story — aptly named “Assault with a Sandwich” — in episode 8 of its “We Can’t Make This Stuff Up” series shared on Facebook.
