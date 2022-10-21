A 45-year-old man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to participating in a $6 million real estate scam in California, prosecutors say. Adolfo Schoneke of Torrance, California pleaded guilty last May to “one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California.

