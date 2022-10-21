Read full article on original website
Cardi B Suggests Offset Will Address Saweetie Rumor On Sophomore Solo Album
Offset’s sophomore album is due out next month. The Migos have apparently called it quits and there doesn’t seem to be any intention of a reunion in the future. Quavo and Takeoff are fresh off of the release of Only Built For Infinity Links, boasting records like “Hotel Lobby” and “Us Vs. Them.” Meanwhile, Offset’s preparing to drop his forthcoming solo album next month.
Gunna, Future, & Young Thug’s “Pushin P” Achieves Platinum Status
Gunna, Future, and Young Thug’s song, “Pushin P,” has been certified platinum. Gunna, Future, and Young Thug’s hit single, “Pushin P,” has officially been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for reaching at least one million sales in the U.S. The song is also expected to receive a plaque for double platinum status having surpassed two million units in July; however, it has yet to technically be certified.
Ashanti, Ja Rule and Fabolous To Headline “I Love RNB” Festival
Chingy, Mya, Nivea and more will also be performing. Music lovers rejoice! Some of the biggest R&B and hip hop stars are joining forces for one of the biggest festivals of 2023. The “I Love RNB” festival, set to take place on Saturday, May 27th at the Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA, will feature Ashanti, Ja Rule and Fabolous as headliners.
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti Spark Baecation Rumours With Matching IG Uploads
The Memphis-born artist rapped about his crush on the shoe designer back in 2015 on “Down In the DM.”. Years after Yo Gotti rapped about his “crush” on Angela Simmons during his 2015 hit song, “Down In the DM,” the two have begun sparking relationship rumours – first with a night of partying back in September, and now with an apparent baecation, according to their most recent Instagram uploads, anyway.
Ashanti Calls Irv Gotti A Liar
In a teaser for her interview with Angie Martinez, Ashanti is speaking her truth. Much has been said about Ashanti and Irv Gotti throughout 2022. No one prepared for the press run Gotti was swept into as his Murder Inc documentary took over Hip Hop, but the revelations thrust the famed label head into the spotlight thanks to several mentions of the former songbird.
GloRilla Fires Back At Lil Duval For Making Fun Of Her Name
Earlier this month, Memphis native GloRilla trended online after social media users discovered her real name— Gloria Hallelujah Woods. People poked jokes at the rapper, but she remained unbothered before firing back on Twitter. “[And] why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah? Dats why...
Willow Smith Sings Altered Version Of “Whip My Hair”: Watch
Willow Smith surprised the crowd with a very different rendition of her hit. Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” skyrocketed up the charts way back in 2010. Since then, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has radically diverged from the sound showcased in the hit single. According to Willow, the early stardom wasn’t all positive.
MVW Brings In Valee, Desiigner, & More For “CONNECTIONS”
MVW has blessed fans with a new album. MVW has a distinct sound which sets him apart from many other trap producers. His frequent collaborations with Valee highlight his style, and his newest album, CONNECTIONS, does the same. CONNECTIONS sees MVW bringing in all of his friends. Valee, of course,...
Lil Baby Sets New Billboard Hot 100 Record Following “It’s Only Me”
Lil Baby is the youngest artist to achieve this feat. Lil Baby came through with his latest album, It’s Only Me a week and a half ago. As expected, it’s a massive commercial success. It’s Only Me topped the Billboard 200 with 216K units in its first week — his highest first-week sales to date. However, he simultaneously set a brand new record on the Billboard Hot 100, as well.
Flavor Flav Celebrates 2 Years Of Sobriety: Watch
Flavor Flav hit an impressive milestone. Flavor Flav is a member of one of the most important hip hop groups of all time, and his and Chuck D’s legacies still loom large over the industry. While rumors have surfaced for years that the two may reunite as Public Enemy, it seems like Flav has been focused on living a healthier life.
G Herbo Doesn’t Play On His Inaugural L.A. Leakers Freestyle
G Herbo is not the one to be playing with these days. He is easily one of the most formidable lyricists to emerge from drill’s inception. With each project, he keeps proving that he hasn’t reached his peak yet. This month, he blessed fans with the back-to-back releases of Survivor’s Remorse Side A & B, which found him trading bars with everyone from Conway The Machine to Young Thug.
Jeezy Explains How “Hip-Hop Is Dead” Beef With Nas Helped Him Communicate Better
Jeezy explains how Nas helps him realize the importance of communication. The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy finally came to an end. Over the years, Gibbs took jabs at Jeezy in interviews and songs. The Gary, IN rapper told Bootleg Kev that he ran into the Snoman at an airport, exchanged numbers and hugged it out.
Twitter Thirsts Over Lil Durk’s Lawyer After Rapper Is Cleared Of Felony Charges
The criminal defence attorney was previously romantically linked to the late rapper, Trouble. It was announced on Sunday (October 23) that Lil Durk is officially off the hook in his 2019 shooting case, in which the Chicago-based rapper was facing five felonies. The huge legal victory comes thanks to his representation from attorney Nicole Moorman, who many Twitter users haven’t held back on sharing their thirsty thoughts about.
Nike Air Trainer 1 “Valentine’s Day” Revealed: Official Images
You can’t go wrong with some Valentine’s Day sneakers. Valentine’s Day is still a few months away, but that hasn’t stopped Nike from coming through with some teasers for their upcoming Valentine’s Day range. V-Day is one of those days that most people hate, although there is a contingency of people who adore the celebration of love. If you’re one of those people, then these shoes are probably for you.
Latto Shoots Down Rumor That Lil Wayne Denied Her Request To Sample “Lollipop”
Latto says that Lil Wayne never turned down a request from her to sample “Lollipop.”. Latto says that Lil Wayne never denied her request to sample his song “Lollipop” and that she doesn’t even have a song that uses the 2008 hit single. Several outlets shared the rumor over the weekend.
Twitter Reacts To Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE” World Tour Ticket Prices
The mother of three shared the big news about her upcoming tour during a wearable art gala where tickets were auctioned off at hefty prices. Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE album continues to remain in rotation, even long after its July release date, and while the hype may be beginning to die down for some fans, the fact that the 41-year-old just announced she’ll be headed back out on tour in the new year is sure to help boost streams on the disco-filled project.
Kanye West Says Being Dropped By Balenciaga Was “Happiest Day Of My Life”
Kanye West says he was happy to be rid of his relationship with Balenciaga. Kanye West says that the day that he was dropped by Balenciaga and his interview with Drink Champs was taken down was the “happiest day” of his life. Recalling how it went down with Lex Fridman, Ye explained that he found out who his real friends were.
Bay Area Rappers Collab To Drop “Tales Of The Town” Album
It’s always epic to see rappers from the same area come together on music. While each person has their own sound and delivery, they can all relate due to their background. That type of energy makes for a well-rounded project that people with different musical tastes can enjoy. On...
Steve Lacy Smashes Fan’s Phone On Stage
Steve Lacy smashed a fan’s phone at a recent concert and stormed off stage. Steve Lacy destroyed a fan’s phone on stage at a recent concert after it was thrown at him while performing his hit single, “Bad Habit.” He stopped the show to instruct the audience to stop throwing “shit” on his “fucking stage.”
