Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had fired,...
Where do Tony Evers and Tim Michels stand on these five major education issues?
MADISON, Wis. — With early voting now underway and Election Day just two weeks away, whether Wisconsinites realize it or not, voters will decide the fate of several issues ranging from abortion rights to public safety. However, one of the biggest ripple effects to come from November's midterm election...
Early in-person voting starts in Wisconsin amid lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In-person early voting began Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on who can return ballots. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final...
DeWine voters crossing the aisle in Senate race
OHIO — While election season can appear polarizing for many Ohioans, results from a recent poll including both the race for Ohio governor and Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat, showed there are many voters who said they plan to vote for both Mike DeWine and Tim Ryan. According to...
Massachusetts firefighters receive free cancer screenings from UMass medical students
WORCESTER, Mass. - Nearly 200 Massachusetts firefighters were able to receive free cancer screenings at Polar Park Tuesday. This is the second year UMass Chan Medical School students teamed up with DetecTogether and UMass Memorial Health to educate the first responders about their cancer risks and provide free screenings. Firefighters...
IE organization hits the fields in get out the vote outreach to farmworkers
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Latino residents now make up over 50% of the population in the Inland Empire, but civic engagement within this demographic is still exceedingly low. In 2020, only half of eligible IE Latinos voted in the November election. With midterms just weeks away, one organization hit the fields to teach the farmworkers the importance of their vote.
COVID-19 is evolving in Kentucky, but what will it look like this fall?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus disease continues to infect Kentuckians, and many local medical experts are examining how the infection has evolved since March 2020. Medical experts in Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 evolve in different ways. As of Oct. 21, Kentucky had a positivity rate of 8.50% and has...
As gas prices fall, how low could they go?
MILWAUKEE — In the wake of OPEC's (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) recent decision to cut oil production (and analysts would say in spite of that decision to cut supply), gas prices in Wisconsin have been falling again as of late. "There are a couple of things behind...
Coachella and Stagecoach festival locals-only passes available for residents
INDIO, Calif. (CNS) — Coachella Valley residents Monday can buy general admission passes to the Stagecoach and Coachella Music and Arts festivals. Exclusive passes for area residents for both festivals became available Monday morning at 10 a.m. with a four-pass limit for the Coachella festival and an eight-pass limit for the Stagecoach festival.
