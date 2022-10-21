No. 10 Oregon only had one possession during the third quarter against No. 9 UCLA, but it might have been the defining drive of the season for the Ducks. Leading 31-16 with 9:22 left in the third, Oregon assembled an 82-yard drive that featured 12 runs for 44 yards and three passes for 38 yards. It culminated in a 17-yard touchdown from Bo Nix to Cam McCormick to cap the 7:30 possession that effectively sealed what ended as a 45-30 win for the Ducks Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.

