Oregon’s Kelly Graves hopes rigorous offseason inspection of program returns Ducks to women’s basketball prominence
Kelly Graves, as he’s prone to do following every season, gave the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball program a thorough inspection after the 2021-22 campaign. But this was no ordinary examination. This was a microscope focused at every corner of the program. By the time Graves and his coaching staff finished, he had seven typed pages of notes detailing needed repairs.
Oregon Ducks 2nd, Oregon State Beavers 6th in Pac-12 women’s basketball preseason coaches poll
The Oregon Ducks are projected to finish second and the Oregon State Beavers sixth in Pac-12 women’s basketball, according to a preseason coaches poll released Tuesday ahead of the 2022-23 season. Stanford received 11 of 12 first-place votes and is the overwhelming pick to win the Pac-12. Utah, picked...
Oregon State and its future at quarterback this season: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss what’s ahead for Oregon State heading into the bye week. Joining the usual duo on the podcast was former OSU receiver Timmy Hernandez, who was White’s roommate...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Nose tackle Taki Taimani absent
Taki Taimani was among the players absent from Oregon’s practice Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. Oregon coach Dan Lanning was hopeful Taimani, who left last week’s game against UCLA with a left ankle injury, would be able to play against Cal on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FS1).
Oregon offense flying high, defense still vulnerable: Ducks Confidential podcast
On this week’s episode of the Ducks Confidential podcast, we recap Oregon’s win over UCLA and preview the trip to Cal. Defense still vulnerable but can show signs of progress against Cal. Q&A with Cal beat reporter Jim McGill of Bear Insider. Here’s the full episode:. --...
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s win over UCLA, trip to Cal
No. 8 Oregon takes on Cal on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FS1) in Berkeley. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference Monday night to recap the win over UCLA and preview the matchup with the Golden Bears. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening...
Iapani Laloulu, 4-star offensive lineman, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have landed a commitment from the top player from Hawaii. Iapani Laloulu, a four-star interior offensive lineman out of Farrington High School in Honolulu, committed to the Ducks on Monday. He chose Oregon over Arizona, among others. The 6-foot-2, 355-pound Laloulu is the No. 14 interior offensive...
Game time, television network for Oregon Ducks game at Colorado to be determined after this week’s games
The time for Oregon’s first game in November will be determined after this week’s games. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) will travel to Boulder to take on Colorado (1-6, 1-3) at Folsom Field on Nov. 5. The Pac-12 announced it is one of three games, along with Arizona at Utah and UCLA at Arizona State, that the kickoff time and broadcast network will be set by Oct. 30.
Oregon Ducks nose tackle Taki Taimani probable vs. Cal despite ankle injury
Oregon Ducks nose tackle Taki Taimani, who suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over the UCLA Bruins, could be available against Cal on Saturday. Taimani, who had two tackles before leaving Saturday’s win over the Bruins, is probable when the No. 8 Ducks...
Oregon State can’t crack top 25, Beavers are remarkably healthy, 10 wins are possible: 8 takeaways from a 42-9 win over Colorado
The Oregon State Beavers defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 42-9 Saturday night at Reser Stadium. Here are eight takeaways from the win, which made the Beavers bowl eligible with four games remaining:. 1. The big picture heading into November. Only in 2013 (Oct. 19) and 2012 (Oct. 20) have the Beavers...
Oregon Ducks lean on run game to churn out 15-play drive with multiple fourth-down conversions against UCLA
No. 10 Oregon only had one possession during the third quarter against No. 9 UCLA, but it might have been the defining drive of the season for the Ducks. Leading 31-16 with 9:22 left in the third, Oregon assembled an 82-yard drive that featured 12 runs for 44 yards and three passes for 38 yards. It culminated in a 17-yard touchdown from Bo Nix to Cam McCormick to cap the 7:30 possession that effectively sealed what ended as a 45-30 win for the Ducks Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.
Will Oregon Ducks improve to 8-0 as top 10 team against Cal?: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks visit the Cal Bears Saturday afternoon at California Memorial Stadium. Here’s a sneak peek of the matchup:. No. 8 Oregon (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) vs. Cal (3-4, 1-3)
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
3 Oregon Ducks named to preseason all-Pac-12 women’s basketball team
Three Oregon Ducks were named to the preseason all-Pac-12 women’s basketball team. For the second consecutive year, Ducks guards Te-Hina Paopao and Endyia Rogers and center Sedona Prince landed on the 15-player team, voted on by the league’s media. Oregon has had multiple players voted to the preseason all-Pac-12 team in each of the last six seasons.
Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight
With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
Oregon Ducks Bo Nix, Alex Forsyth earn Pac-12 weekly honors
Bo Nix and Alex Forsyth were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play in leading the Oregon Ducks to a 45-30 win over the UCLA Bruins. Nix was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week and Forsyth was named Pac-12 offensive lineman of the week. Nix not only earned his...
Oregon Ducks move up to season-high in polls after beating UCLA
The Oregon Ducks have climbed to their highest spot in the polls this season. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) moved up to No. 8 with 1,114 points in the AP poll and No. 8 with 1,125 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 45-30 win Saturday over No. 9 UCLA.
Bowl eligibility just the start for hungry Oregon State Beavers, who look to ‘big November’ after crushing Colorado
It’s probably a sign of progress when Oregon State wins a Pac-12 game by its largest margin in a decade, and there’s no postgame field storming by the students but instead a general sense of: well done, what’s next?. Oregon State’s 42-9 shellacking of Colorado on Saturday...
Bo Nix’s best performance in 12 career games against top 10 opponents leads No. 10 Oregon Ducks past No. 9 UCLA
On the kind of stage that had proven more often than not to be too big for him during three seasons at Auburn, Bo Nix had his best game yet at Oregon and led the No. 10 Ducks to their first top 10 home win since 2018. Nix completed 22...
Dorian Thompson-Robinson: If UCLA Bruins did their jobs Oregon Ducks ‘wouldn’t have been able to hang with us’
After falling to 0-3 in his career against the Oregon Ducks, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is hoping for a fourth meeting in the Pac-12 Championship game — and he said he believes if the Bruins had done their jobs Saturday, the Ducks “wouldn’t have been able to hang” with them.
