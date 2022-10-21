ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

The Oregonian

Oregon’s Kelly Graves hopes rigorous offseason inspection of program returns Ducks to women’s basketball prominence

Kelly Graves, as he’s prone to do following every season, gave the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball program a thorough inspection after the 2021-22 campaign. But this was no ordinary examination. This was a microscope focused at every corner of the program. By the time Graves and his coaching staff finished, he had seven typed pages of notes detailing needed repairs.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Game time, television network for Oregon Ducks game at Colorado to be determined after this week’s games

The time for Oregon’s first game in November will be determined after this week’s games. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) will travel to Boulder to take on Colorado (1-6, 1-3) at Folsom Field on Nov. 5. The Pac-12 announced it is one of three games, along with Arizona at Utah and UCLA at Arizona State, that the kickoff time and broadcast network will be set by Oct. 30.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks lean on run game to churn out 15-play drive with multiple fourth-down conversions against UCLA

No. 10 Oregon only had one possession during the third quarter against No. 9 UCLA, but it might have been the defining drive of the season for the Ducks. Leading 31-16 with 9:22 left in the third, Oregon assembled an 82-yard drive that featured 12 runs for 44 yards and three passes for 38 yards. It culminated in a 17-yard touchdown from Bo Nix to Cam McCormick to cap the 7:30 possession that effectively sealed what ended as a 45-30 win for the Ducks Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

3 Oregon Ducks named to preseason all-Pac-12 women’s basketball team

Three Oregon Ducks were named to the preseason all-Pac-12 women’s basketball team. For the second consecutive year, Ducks guards Te-Hina Paopao and Endyia Rogers and center Sedona Prince landed on the 15-player team, voted on by the league’s media. Oregon has had multiple players voted to the preseason all-Pac-12 team in each of the last six seasons.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight

With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
CORVALLIS, OR
