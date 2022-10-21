Suspect and deputy struggle ends in Merced County crash, officials say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man was found with drugs and a gun after he slammed his car into a deputy’s patrol vehicle, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday morning, two deputies were called out to the area of El Capitan Way and Santa Fe Drive after it was reported that a suspicious person was sitting in a vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they reported finding a man in the driver’s seat and a woman in the passenger seat who both appeared to be passed out.

When one of the deputies tried to open the driver’s door, officials said the driver, identified as Robert Hernandez, started the vehicle and began to drive away. Officials said the deputy was still holding the door and had to jump onto Hernandez’s vehicle to avoid being hit.

Photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the deputy and Hernandez began to struggle with each other while the vehicle was still moving. During the struggle, officials said Hernandez crashed his car into the deputies’ patrol vehicle.

After the crash, the second deputy held Hernandez at gunpoint and was able to take him into custody. Deputies said they found a loaded handgun in Hernandez’s waistband and meth, marijuana, and cash were found inside his car.

The deputy involved in the struggle received minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The woman in the passenger seat of Hernandez’s car was not injured and was released at the scene.

Hernandez was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of weapons and drug charges.

