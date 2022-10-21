ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

Colts at Titans: Keys to the Game

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts play their fifth AFC South game in the first seven weeks of the season on Sunday in Nashville. They only have one divisional matchup left, the finale against the Texans. The Colts dropped their first game against the Titans 24-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in week four. IndyStar Colts insider Joel […]
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Behind enemy lines: 6 questions with Colts Wire

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will do battle for the second and final time this season when they meet in Week 7 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Tennessee won the last meeting between these two teams in Week 4, and the last four overall, but Indianapolis comes into this game with a head of steam after having its best offensive performance of 2022 in Week 6.
Yardbarker

Raiders bounce back, thrash the Texans 38-20

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Houston Texans on Sunday and beat them 38-20. This win improved the Raiders’ record to 2-4 and dropped the Texans 1-4-1 on the season. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said he thought the team played a full 60 minute game. “Good to win...
