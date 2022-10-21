Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Raiders bounced back against the Titans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Related
Why Colts ruled Shaquille Leonard out despite practicing fully
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been through the wringer when it comes to injuries this season, and that will continue in Week 7 as he’s been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans. After missing the last two games due to a concussion and broken...
NFL scouts drop eye-opening Matt Ryan observation after Colts’ Week 7 loss vs. Titans
Father Time is truly undefeated. No matter how good you are, no matter how well you take care of your body, your age will eventually catch up to you. Most NFL players’ careers do not age well, as their bodies can’t keep up with the level of play required. This is exactly what NFL scouts are seeing in Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan.
Colts at Titans: Keys to the Game
INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts play their fifth AFC South game in the first seven weeks of the season on Sunday in Nashville. They only have one divisional matchup left, the finale against the Texans. The Colts dropped their first game against the Titans 24-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in week four. IndyStar Colts insider Joel […]
Behind enemy lines: 6 questions with Colts Wire
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will do battle for the second and final time this season when they meet in Week 7 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Tennessee won the last meeting between these two teams in Week 4, and the last four overall, but Indianapolis comes into this game with a head of steam after having its best offensive performance of 2022 in Week 6.
Yardbarker
Raiders bounce back, thrash the Texans 38-20
The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Houston Texans on Sunday and beat them 38-20. This win improved the Raiders’ record to 2-4 and dropped the Texans 1-4-1 on the season. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said he thought the team played a full 60 minute game. “Good to win...
Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts odds: NFL Week 8 point spread, moneyline, total
The Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule. The Colts are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Colts are -210 on the moneyline in the game. The Commanders are +165. The over/under for the game is set at...
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans odds: NFL Week 8 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule. The Titans are a 1.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Titans are -117 on the moneyline in the game. The Texans are -103. The over/under for the game is set at...
Colts' Jim Irsay: Matt Ryan has Peyton Manning-like leadership
The start of the 2022 season hasn’t gone much to plan for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, but owner Jim Irsay sees qualities in the veteran similar to that of legend Peyton Manning. Even through the offense’s early struggles to open the season, Ryan’s leadership in the locker room...
Indianapolis Colts schedule: Commanders in town for Week 8
Indianapolis Colts schedule: Week 8 Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 30 vs Commanders 4:25 PM FOX Prediction:
LIVE: Colts vs. Titans scores, highlights for the AFC South lead in NFL Week 7
This is no ordinary Week 7 matchup. The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) meet in Nashville for the AFC South lead, and it's the Colts' fifth in-division game already. They're 1-2-1 in those games, but have won two in a row overall. Tennessee has rebounded from a rough start with...
AFC South standings: Titans grab control after Week 7 win vs. Colts
4th: Texans (1-4-1) On top of having the better record, Tennessee once again has the much-coveted head-to-head tiebreaker over Indianapolis. The Colts now have to finish with a better record than the Titans in order to win the division. Tennessee has won both of its divisional games so far this...
Comments / 0