Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora homeless compromise backfiresDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for policeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo school board president talks taxes and teachersSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
RTD discontinues Aurora R Line shuttle bus serviceHeather WillardAurora, CO
Opinion: How does your church treat Denver homeless people?David HeitzDenver, CO
Related
numberfire.com
Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) out for Week 7
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told NFL Network's Stacey Dales that wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. What It Means:. Dotson appeared to suffer a setback in practice this week to the hamstring injury he sustained...
numberfire.com
Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf receives negative X-rays on knee
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's X-rays on his knee came back negative, per head coach Pete Carroll. Metcalf made an early exit from Sunday's road win over the Los Angeles Chargers and he's scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday back in Seattle. The negative X-rays are encouraging, but Metcalf may still be forced to miss some time. Marquise Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown game since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er. D'Wayne Eskridge played more snaps as well, but Goodwin was Geno Smith's preferred replacement for Metcalf as the No. 2 receiver behind Lockett.
numberfire.com
Titans' Ryan Tannehill injured; Malik Willis takes over in Week 7
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was injured in the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts and was replaced with backup Malik Willis. Tannehill took a big hit in the third quarter of Sunday's game and limped off of the field, leaving the Titans to put rookie Malik Willis in at quarterback. He spent some time in the medical tent, but emerged shortly thereafter with a wrap around his ankle.
numberfire.com
Packers' Sammy Watkins (hamstring) available in Week 7
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) will be available for the team's Week 7 game against the Washington Commanders. Watkins, fresh off of the injured reserve, will be active for the team's tilt with the Commanders this afternoon after missing the past four weeks with a hamstring injury. The Packers need additional playmakers in the passing game, so Watkins' return should be a welcomed one.
numberfire.com
Update: Titans' Ryan Tannehill returns to Week 7 contest
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has returned to the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Tannehill missed just one play after sustaining a leg injury, and took back over from rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the play.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams injures ankle in Chargers loss
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams said he sprained his ankle in Sunday's 37-23, Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams left in the fourth quarter and didn't return, although the lopsided score may have contributed to the decision to keep him out. He is scheduled to undergo testing on Monday to reveal the extent of the injury, but Williams will at least have extra time to recover since the Chargers are on bye in Week 8. If Williams does miss game action, there will be more targets available for Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Gerald Everett. Joshua Palmer, who sat out Week 7 with a concussion, would likely take on the majority of Williams' snaps and routes run.
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Can the Bears Cover a Lofty Spread Visiting New England?
In an inter-conference matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions, we have the Chicago Bears hitting the road to take on the New England Patriots. Chicago has lost their last three games while New England is coming off of two dominant wins over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.
numberfire.com
Lions' Josh Reynolds (knee) available for Week 7
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) is available for Week 7's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Reynolds has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Cowboys on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 2.5 targets against Dallas. numberFire's models project Reynolds for 3.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 8
The famous quote that everyone remembers from the movie Forrest Gump is “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” It’s close enough to the real thing, but the actual line uttered by Tom Hanks’s titular character is “Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates…” and so on.
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Mark Andrews (knee) DNP on Tuesday
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (knee) did not practice on Tuesday. After a knee injury forced Andrews to miss two practices last week, Baltimore's star tight end sat out on Tuesday. In a potential matchup against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense allowing 11.5 FanDuel points per game to tight ends, expect Isaiah Likely to see more volume if Andrews is unable to suit up on Thursday night.
numberfire.com
Nelson Agholor (hamstring) active for Pats in Week 7
New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) is active for the team's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor missed the Patriots' Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury, but is officially active for tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor is projected to...
numberfire.com
Broncos' Russell Wilson (hamstring) could miss Week 8 as well
Ian Rapoport reports that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), who will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, is in danger of missing the team's Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as well. What It Means:. Wilson is reportedly dealing with a...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 3 Things We Learned in Week 7
Perhaps more than anything, fantasy football is a game of adjustments. Season-long fantasy doesn't end at the draft, and smart managers learn to take the trends and data that each week of games offers and apply it to their roster decisions moving forward. This weekly piece will look at trends...
numberfire.com
Jaguars' James Robinson dealing with knee soreness
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that running back James Robinson is dealing with knee soreness but "is still a part of the offense." Robinson finished Week 7 without a touch, and by the end of the game it seemed as though teammate Travis Etienne had all but cemented himself as the team's every-down back. Pederson attributed Robinson's diminishing involvement in recent weeks to knee soreness, but it is worth noting that Robinson has not appeared on any injury reports over the past few weeks. While it's something of a relief that Robinson is not dealing with a significant injury, his lack of touches has taken him off of the fantasy radar for Week 8, especially with Etienne's recent production.
numberfire.com
Cole Turner (concussion) won't return for Commanders in Week 7
Washington Commanders tight end Cole Turner will not return Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Turner went up for a high pass from Taylor Heinicke when the tight end's head slammed to the ground. He suffered a concussion on the play, and he will now be forced to miss the rest of the afternoon, if not more. With Logan Thomas also out, John Bates is next man up.
numberfire.com
Broncos' Mike Boone avoids structural ankle damage
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone avoided structural damage in his ankle, according to X-rays. Boone left in the second half of Sunday's loss to the New York Jets and was ruled out. The negative results are encouraging, but Boone was scheduled to undergo additional testing on Monday and the Broncos have already signed Marlon Mack to the active roster off of the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad. Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray will likely split most of the backfield work Week 8 in London versus the Jacksonville Jaguars if Boone is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Russell Gage (hamstring) absent on Tuesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) did not practice on Tuesday. Gage's second straight missed practice is not a good sign towards his Week Eight availability for Thursday night. In a matchup against a Baltimore Ravens' defense allowing 31.6 FanDuel points per game to receivers, expect Scotty Miller or Julio Jones (knee) if active to see more snaps if Gage is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Russell Westbrook (hamstring) doubtful on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook has been downgraded to doubtful and appears set to miss Wednesday's clash with Denver. Anthony Davis (back) and LeBron James (foot) are both listed as probable. Westbrook is averaging 10.3 points, 6.7...
numberfire.com
Otto Porter (hamstring) doubtful for Raptors' Wednesday matchup
Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter's upgrade to doubtful is a somewhat positive sign after a hamstring injury has prevented him from making his season debut. Look for Christian Koloko to play more minutes on Wednesday if Porter is ruled out again.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Gus Edwards (knee) limited again on Tuesday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (knee) was limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 8's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Edwards remained limited at practice on Tuesday with a knee injury. Barring a setback, he appears to be on track to face Tampa Bay on Thursday. Wednesday's injury report will provide his official injury designation for Thursday. Our models expect Edwards to handle 11.1 carries against the Buccaneers.
Comments / 0