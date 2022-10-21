Read full article on original website
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Bay View
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're staying in Milwaukee for our 58 Hometowns visit on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Jessob Reisbeck and our crew will be exploring the Bay View neighborhood. Before heading out to experience Bay View, we were joined by Patty Thompson, a member of the Bay View Neighborhood Association, who offered a preview of what to expect from the area.
CBS 58
Meet our Pet of the Week: Lebron!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Tuesday, Oct. 25 is two-year-old Lebron. This Lebron is not a 6'9", 260 lb. athlete: he's an adorable 45 lb. dog. Rachel Hahn from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us to introduce this boy, currently housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus.
CBS 58
Milwaukee health officials push for people to get latest COVID boosters
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Cold and flu season is upon us, and Milwaukee County health officials say COVID continues to be a concern. Everyone five and older can now get a booster shot to protect against multiple strains of COVID. In Milwaukee County, health officials say 62% of people have...
wpr.org
Birding is a traditionally white-dominated space. One Wisconsin group is trying to change that.
The BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin is about to soar to new heights. It's one of eight organizations to be awarded a grant by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, which raised a record-breaking $117,000 during this year's Great Wisconsin Birdathon, the largest bird conservation fundraiser in the state. The...
CBS 58
Milwaukee 'Brew City Pickles seeks to provide space for Wisconsin food producers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This is a story about something more than pickles. "You tell your parents you're going to quit your corporate job, with a 401k, and like profit share, to make pickles, they get a little worry-some," said Jessie Avery, Co-owner of Brew City Pickles. The Milwaukee based...
CBS 58
Milwaukee kids learn Native American history while meeting rare Ojibwe ponies
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local Milwaukee kids got up-close and personal with rare Ojibwe ponies Monday at MKE Urban Stables. Organizers with Repairing Together say it was an opportunity for kids to develop cultural understanding and friendship. "Our elders say they have always been here with us, and they were...
CBS 58
Is this the Halloween to save money by wearing a 'boxtume'?
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Halloween is one week away, with many celebrations taking place over the upcoming weekend. For those who have not yet decided on a costume, time is running out. It is possible to piece together an affordable, last-minute costume for folks considering an unconventional "boxtume." Heather Lund...
CBS 58
Budget struggles and staff shortages putting Milwaukee park in jeopardy of closing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The future of a Milwaukee park is up for discussion as county officials say budget shortfalls and staff shortages are leading to the closing of some of its popular amenities. Neighbors say they are disappointed with the county's decision. One man even created this Halloween display.
CBS 58
First-ever Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee comes to Red Arrow Park with a full lineup of activities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- MKE Downtown is hosting the first ever Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee at Red Arrow Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. Put on your costume and carve out some time to celebrate with the kids. Pumpkins will be provided to the first 500 kids, and they'll be able to paint them with the help of Artists Working in Education.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘Super Steak’ menu now part of Chubbie’s
RACINE — More than a year after a fire forced his Super Steak & Lemonade location in Racine to shut down, Taysir Mustafa is bringing his menu of cheesesteaks, loaded nachos and lemonade slushies back to town, with the help of a familiar face. Watch now: Fire at Super...
CBS 58
Steady moderate rain expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning
Rain has returned to southeast Wisconsin. Showers stared rolling in around 10 or 11 PM Monday night with light showers continuing during the morning commute. The rain so far hasn't amounted to much with all of southeast Wisconsin seeing less than a tenth of an inch. Light showers will be likely through midday Tuesday then heavy and steady rain arrives. The steady rain will likely make for a wet walk home from school this afternoon and a wet evening commute.
cdrecycler.com
Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee
A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
CBS 58
Big Clean MKE: Citywide cleanup event returns Oct. 29
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Big Clean MKE is coming back this Saturday, Oct. 29. It's a citywide cleanup created in memory of city worker Greg "Ziggy" Zyskiewicz, who was killed on the job five years ago during an attempted carjacking robbery. Big Clean was suspended during the pandemic, but...
CBS 58
For a scare: Halloween home raises money for Milwaukee's Exceptional Chorus
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On CB S58 Sunday Morning Jenna Wells visits a Milwaukee home decked out in spooky décor for the Halloween season. The owners go all out each year for their favorite holiday in order to raise money for Milwaukee's Exceptional Chorus, a music program for high school age students and adults with physical and/or cognitive disabilities.
CBS 58
A Milwaukee mansion is this year's 'Christmas Fantasy House.' The Ronald McDonald House fundraiser starts this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Just by itself, the annual "Christmas Fantasy House" always has a special feel and flare, but this year's home promises to be even more magical. It'll be at a historic mansion on Milwaukee's east side. In fact, it's where the old UWM Alumni House used to be at 3230 E. Kenwood Blvd.
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Schley Designed Tudor Mansion in Shorewood, WI Overlooking Lake Michigan Lists for $2,849,900
The Mansion in Shorewood offers beautiful backyard with outdoor granite Kit, pergola dining area and Firepit, now available for sale. This home located at 4496 North Lake Dr, Shorewood, Wisconsin; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,136 square feet of living spaces. Call Scott Campbell – RE/MAX United – Cedarburg – (Phone: 414-331-7888) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Shorewood.
CBS 58
Downtown Milwaukee rally, march to Fiserv Forum kicked off early voting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Early voting kicked off across the state of Wisconsin on Tuesday. A rally was held at the Milwaukee Area Technical College campus to encourage people to go out and vote; followed by a march headed toward Fiserv Forum, which is one of the main polling sites located in downtown Milwaukee.
Survey asks about red light runners, speeding on Milwaukee streets
The Sherman Park Community Association is conducting a survey aimed at collecting data on red light running and speeding in the City of Milwaukee.
CBS 58
The 'King of Country' scheduled to perform at American Family Field
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One country music legend is being joined by another younger icon as they perform in Milwaukee next summer. George Strait, a country music star known for hits such as "I Cross My Heart," "Check Yes or No," and "All My Ex's Live in Texas" will be performing at American Family Field for the first time in over 20 years. He last played at the ballpark's first concert on May 19, 2021.
CBS 58
Committee okays zoning change allowing for construction of Deer District music venues
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee is one small step closer to getting a pair of new concert venues at Deer District. It's controversial, but it may be coming. We're talking about a complex that includes two halls, one with room for 800 people, the other with room for 4,000.
