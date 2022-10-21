ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Bay View

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're staying in Milwaukee for our 58 Hometowns visit on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Jessob Reisbeck and our crew will be exploring the Bay View neighborhood. Before heading out to experience Bay View, we were joined by Patty Thompson, a member of the Bay View Neighborhood Association, who offered a preview of what to expect from the area.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet our Pet of the Week: Lebron!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Tuesday, Oct. 25 is two-year-old Lebron. This Lebron is not a 6'9", 260 lb. athlete: he's an adorable 45 lb. dog. Rachel Hahn from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us to introduce this boy, currently housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Is this the Halloween to save money by wearing a 'boxtume'?

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Halloween is one week away, with many celebrations taking place over the upcoming weekend. For those who have not yet decided on a costume, time is running out. It is possible to piece together an affordable, last-minute costume for folks considering an unconventional "boxtume." Heather Lund...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

‘Super Steak’ menu now part of Chubbie’s

RACINE — More than a year after a fire forced his Super Steak & Lemonade location in Racine to shut down, Taysir Mustafa is bringing his menu of cheesesteaks, loaded nachos and lemonade slushies back to town, with the help of a familiar face. Watch now: Fire at Super...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Steady moderate rain expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning

Rain has returned to southeast Wisconsin. Showers stared rolling in around 10 or 11 PM Monday night with light showers continuing during the morning commute. The rain so far hasn't amounted to much with all of southeast Wisconsin seeing less than a tenth of an inch. Light showers will be likely through midday Tuesday then heavy and steady rain arrives. The steady rain will likely make for a wet walk home from school this afternoon and a wet evening commute.
WISCONSIN STATE
cdrecycler.com

Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee

A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Big Clean MKE: Citywide cleanup event returns Oct. 29

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Big Clean MKE is coming back this Saturday, Oct. 29. It's a citywide cleanup created in memory of city worker Greg "Ziggy" Zyskiewicz, who was killed on the job five years ago during an attempted carjacking robbery. Big Clean was suspended during the pandemic, but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

For a scare: Halloween home raises money for Milwaukee's Exceptional Chorus

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On CB S58 Sunday Morning Jenna Wells visits a Milwaukee home decked out in spooky décor for the Halloween season. The owners go all out each year for their favorite holiday in order to raise money for Milwaukee's Exceptional Chorus, a music program for high school age students and adults with physical and/or cognitive disabilities.
MILWAUKEE, WI
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Schley Designed Tudor Mansion in Shorewood, WI Overlooking Lake Michigan Lists for $2,849,900

The Mansion in Shorewood offers beautiful backyard with outdoor granite Kit, pergola dining area and Firepit, now available for sale. This home located at 4496 North Lake Dr, Shorewood, Wisconsin; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,136 square feet of living spaces. Call Scott Campbell – RE/MAX United – Cedarburg – (Phone: 414-331-7888) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Shorewood.
SHOREWOOD, WI
CBS 58

Downtown Milwaukee rally, march to Fiserv Forum kicked off early voting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Early voting kicked off across the state of Wisconsin on Tuesday. A rally was held at the Milwaukee Area Technical College campus to encourage people to go out and vote; followed by a march headed toward Fiserv Forum, which is one of the main polling sites located in downtown Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

The 'King of Country' scheduled to perform at American Family Field

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One country music legend is being joined by another younger icon as they perform in Milwaukee next summer. George Strait, a country music star known for hits such as "I Cross My Heart," "Check Yes or No," and "All My Ex's Live in Texas" will be performing at American Family Field for the first time in over 20 years. He last played at the ballpark's first concert on May 19, 2021.
MILWAUKEE, WI

