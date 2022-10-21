Read full article on original website
Before deputy shot her in Portland, woman spent years stealing cars ‘to stay warm,’ court documents allege
Months before a 26-year-old Portland woman was shot by a sheriff’s deputy in a Honda sedan that had been reported stolen, she admitted to heisting cars to keep warm and avoid sleeping in shelters. Erin Marie Juge told a police officer she didn’t have a job and needed a...
Man badly injured in North Portland stabbing, no arrests made
Officers with the Portland Police Bureau are investigating a stabbing that happened in North Portland late Monday night.
Washington County deputy stabs man who tried to grab gun at ER: police
A man attacked a sheriff’s deputy early Monday morning at an emergency room in Hillsboro, leading the deputy to stab the man, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The man, who was at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center shortly after 2 a.m. on a civil hold, “charged the deputy and attempted to take the deputy’s firearm,” police said. No shots were fired during the struggle.
Police make arrest after alleged gun incident in neighborhood
A man has been arrested on several charges after allegedly menacing a victim in a driveway on Wonderly Drive. A 35-year-old Portland man has been lodged at the Columbia County Jail following an incident Saturday morning, Oct. 22, in which he allegedly menaced another person in a St. Helens driveway. According to St. Helens police, the reporting party said the suspect had a gun and had threatened to shoot the victim. The suspect, identified as Anthony Stratton, reportedly fled in his vehicle before officers arrived at the location on Wonderly Drive. Shortly thereafter, police learned that Stratton was at...
Victims shot, stabbed in Centennial Neighborhood assault
Patrick Shorb faces bevy of charges after alleged domestic violence-spurred incidentA 73-year-old man shot a man and stabbed a woman Monday morning, Oct. 24, in the Centennial Neighborhood in an incident connected to domestic violence. Around 5:07 a.m. Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to reports of gunfire from a home in the 2100 block of Southeast 156th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and a woman who had been stabbed. Both victims were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The suspect was still at home, and complied with officers to be arrested without incident. Patrick K. Shorb faces second degree attempted murder, two counts of first degree assault, first degree burglary and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Driver shot in NE Portland, vehicle struck multiple times
Authorities are investigating Monday morning after someone was shot while driving in Northeast Portland.
Suspect arrested in NE Portland homicide
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of James Harris, 54, whose body was found in Northeast Portland earlier this month. The Portland Police Bureau on Monday announced that Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested on Sunday and booked on an unrelated warrant. He was also charged with Second Degree Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Abuse of a Corpse.
Gresham Crime Briefs - Gunfire and armed robberies last weekend
Two East County businesses robbed by at-large suspects; Son holds father at gunpointThis past weekend was marked by gunfire and a series of armed robberies across Gresham. • At 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, Gresham officers responded to 15 shots being fired near the Lumina Apartments, 2700 W. Powell Blvd. Witnesses described the shooter being in a blue sedan, which officers found in a nearby parking lot. After an argument with the suspect, which included him allegedly grabbing the gun and tossing it on the floorboard before starting the vehicle, ended with him being taken into custody. ...
Police investigating Monday morning shoots, stabbing
Three people are hospitalized in two separate incidents in different parts of town.Portland police are investigating two Monday morning shootings, including one where a person was also stabbed, The names of the victims were not immediately released and one person has been detailed. According to the Portland Police Bureau, one investigation began just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 24 when responded to reports of a shooting on Southeast 156th near Southeast Lincoln Street just after 5 a.m. Once there, officers say they found a man who had been shot and a woman suffering stab wounds from the incident. Both victims...
Portland shootings triple in 3 years; video captures spray of bullets in Lents neighborhood
An explosion of bullets awakened Genna Kalal and her husband, Robert, around 2 a.m. Saturday. Across the street from their Lents neighborhood home, at least two people appeared to exchange heavy gunfire near Glenwood Park, according to video captured by their doorbell camera. No one appears to have been injured.
Vancouver Police investigate shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northeast Vancouver early Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at about 4:45 a.m. As they arrived, they got another call from a man who reported that he had shot two people who pulled a...
1 stabbed, 1 shot during domestic disturbance in SE Portland
Two people were hospitalized Monday morning following a domestic violence assault in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, authorities said.
Reward offered after more than 65 people have tires slashed in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for help finding the person responsible for slashing tires on multiple vehicles in the Roseway neighborhood earlier this month. In the early morning hours of Oct. 1, an unidentified suspect intentionally damaged vehicle tires throughout...
Bomb threat made at Scappoose Grocery Outlet
A man falsely claimed there was a bomb in a backpack he placed outside the grocery store, management says.Scappoose's Grocery Outlet was shut down Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, after a man put a backpack on the sidewalk outside the store and claimed there was a bomb in it, according to grocery store management. "We immediately called 911, evacuated the store and had to wait for the bomb squad," Grocery Outlet management stated on Facebook. The backpack was empty, the Facebook post added. "The scene was cleared, video of the suspect was obtained and the store was cleared to reopen," it continued. Scappoose Fire District, Scappoose Police, Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police responded to the scene, the fire district stated. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Suspect in custody after domestic violence stabbing, shooting in S.E. Portland, police say
A man was shot and a woman stabbed inside a home in Southeast Portland’s Centennial neighborhood early Monday morning, police said. Responding to a call at about 5 a.m. to a house in the 2100 block of Southeast 156th Avenue, near Division Street, officers helped get the two victims into ambulances. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital with “serious injuries” but both are expected to survive, police said.
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and more
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. WCSO deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at Kaiser Permanente.
Deputy stabs man multiple times at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is on leave after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during an altercation at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning.
Vancouver police say it’s unclear how 15-year-old was shot in the leg
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police are investigating what led to an early Monday morning shooting that left a15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said they responded to Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive for reports of shots fired. People we spoke with said it’s a pretty safe area, but feel like incidents like this are on the rise.
Ex-middle school custodian pleads guilty to 137 counts of voyeurism
A man accused of 137 voyeurism counts pleaded guilty during a court appearance on Friday.
Wilsonville businesses hit by string of burglaries
Many of the businesses had their doors pried open and their windows smashed before cash and various items were stolen. Since September, the Wilsonville Police Department has received at least 10 reports of burglaries at various businesses around the city, according to the department. The most recent burglaries took place Oct. 17 at Perfect Pizza near the 9400 block of SW Wilsonville Road and In-and-Out Market at the 29000 block of Town Center Loop E. Burglaries were also reported at Rose's Dry Cleaners, Joy Teriyaki, Koi Fusion, Subway and Tienda Mexicana. Many of the businesses had their doors pried...
