Bryan, TX

Bryan ISD School Board Gets A Timetable On Building The District’s Transportation, Maintenance, And Auxiliary Services Center

By Bill Oliver
wtaw.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wtaw.com

United Way Of The Brazos Valley Invitation About Upcoming Events And Volunteer Opportunities

United Way of the Brazos Valley vice-president Peggi Goss visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about Friday’s “Boo Book Bash”, distributing books to children during the “Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan” event, an invitation to register for Thanksgiving meal baskets for the Rotary Club of Aggieland that will be delivered November 18, and an invitation to plate and/or deliver Thanksgiving meals as part of the 39th “Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley” event.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies College Station Campus Breaks Ground On A $300 Million Dollar Addition

The largest employer in the Bryan/College Station biocorridor is growing again. Groundbreaking took place Tuesday on a $300 million dollar addition at College Station’s FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) campus. The expansion will double FDB’s advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturing capacity in the U.S. The addition of approximately 138,000...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Brazoria County Man Drowns At Lake Somerville

The body of a Brazoria County man who went missing Sunday afternoon in at Lake Somerville was recovered Monday morning. According to the Burleson County sheriff’s office, a death investigation by their department and state game wardens determined that the death of 64 year old John Ross Laughlin was the result of an accidental drowning.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Man Dies In A Crash On A Brazos County Road

A College Station man was killed Sunday morning after his pickup drove off a Brazos County road. DPS identified the victim as 38 year old Randall Williams. Troopers report the truck was eastbound on Elmo Weedon Road when it went off the pavement near the precinct three fire station. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a driver was arrested late Saturday after she drove into a backyard fence and hit home. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Devrne Drive near Lienz Lane. According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville

LAKE SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Somerville Monday morning. The search started Sunday afternoon after the sheriff’s office was notified that a a person swam out into the water at Birch Creek Park to retrieve a jet ski after it became unanchored. The person did not return from the water and that’s when 911 was called. The search was suspended at sunset Sunday and resumed at daylight on Monday morning.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING

Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

Woman Jumps From The Top Of The Downtown Bryan Parking Garage

Bryan police attempted to prevent a woman from jumping off the top of the downtown Bryan parking garage Friday afternoon. A WTAW listener watched two female officers visit with the woman for more than 30 minutes from the south side of the garage, which faces the Brazos County administration building.
BRYAN, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 umpires, 2 juveniles found doing drug deal at baseball game in Waller Co.; Methamphetamine later discovered in ump’s car, deputies say

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office say two men and two juveniles were arrested following a drug deal at a baseball park on Saturday. According to Waller Co. officials, both parents and off-duty officers working at the ballpark watched as the minors and the umpires allegedly exchanged drugs, believed to be THC vape pens.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER THEFT AT WALMART

Two people were arrested Saturday night after the local Walmart store reported a theft. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 10:10, Officers conducted an investigation on a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Day Street in connection with a Theft report from the Walmart Supercenter. After investigation, Daniel Aremu, 18 of Richmond, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and Ibrahim Toure, 18 of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was also taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. All stolen items were recovered and returned to Walmart. Aremu and Toure were transported to the Washington County Jail where it was found that Aremu also had Marijuana concealed on his person and was further charged with Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
BRENHAM, TX
FanSided

5 Jimbo Fisher replacements who would give Texas A&M more than false hope

The Texas A&M Aggies have very expensive Jimbo Fisher problem on their hands, alright. Nobody gets paid more to do less than Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher. If there was ever proof that throwing money at a problem doesn’t solve it, Fisher would be just that. Despite making more money than god, the Aggies head coach has his team at 3-4 on the season, potentially not heading to a bowl game. Of course, Texas A&M still has UMass on the schedule, but good luck beating Ole Miss and LSU. The Aggies must beat Florida and Auburn now.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

