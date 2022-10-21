Bryan ISD School Board Gets A Timetable On Building The District’s Transportation, Maintenance, And Auxiliary Services Center

Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Approves Zoning Along Highway 47 As The “Innovation Corridor”
The Bryan city council took final action at its October 11 meeting to establish three zoning districts along Highway 47. Planning administrator Randy Haynes says what is called the “innovation corridor” includes a research and development district around the RELLIS and health science center campuses. There is also...
wtaw.com
Two Local Governing Bodies Hear From Public Speakers About Speeders Putting Children’s Lives In Danger
Two local governing bodies recently received requests to slow down traffic to protect children. College Station ISD school crossing guard Camille Batts told her school board about her attempts to get the attention of speeders and drivers who turn in front of children. Brazos County commissioners heard from a parent...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Awards Contract For Designing More Hangars At Coulter Field Airport
The Bryan city council is told there is a waiting list from more than 40 people who want to park their private planes in a hangar at Coulter Field airport. At this month’s regular meeting, the council without discussion awarded a $164,000 dollar contract to design four more hangars that would hold around 20 planes.
wtaw.com
College Station ISD School Board Members Learn The District Has More Substitute Teachers Compared With Last Year
The shortage of substitute teachers in College Station ISD is not as bad as it was a year ago. That was part of a report of the latest CSISD personnel advisory committee meeting that was shared during the October 18 CSISD school board meeting. Board member Darin Paine, who is...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Property Tax Statements Are Not Expected To Be Mailed Until Around Halloween
Brazos County property owners who are used to having their property tax bills by now continue to wait. The delay was caused by county commissioners failing to set a tax rate until last Thursday because two members skipped multiple meetings. Tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe says tax bills could be in...
wtaw.com
United Way Of The Brazos Valley Invitation About Upcoming Events And Volunteer Opportunities
United Way of the Brazos Valley vice-president Peggi Goss visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about Friday’s “Boo Book Bash”, distributing books to children during the “Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan” event, an invitation to register for Thanksgiving meal baskets for the Rotary Club of Aggieland that will be delivered November 18, and an invitation to plate and/or deliver Thanksgiving meals as part of the 39th “Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley” event.
wtaw.com
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies College Station Campus Breaks Ground On A $300 Million Dollar Addition
The largest employer in the Bryan/College Station biocorridor is growing again. Groundbreaking took place Tuesday on a $300 million dollar addition at College Station’s FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) campus. The expansion will double FDB’s advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturing capacity in the U.S. The addition of approximately 138,000...
wtaw.com
Brazoria County Man Drowns At Lake Somerville
The body of a Brazoria County man who went missing Sunday afternoon in at Lake Somerville was recovered Monday morning. According to the Burleson County sheriff’s office, a death investigation by their department and state game wardens determined that the death of 64 year old John Ross Laughlin was the result of an accidental drowning.
wtaw.com
College Station Man Dies In A Crash On A Brazos County Road
A College Station man was killed Sunday morning after his pickup drove off a Brazos County road. DPS identified the victim as 38 year old Randall Williams. Troopers report the truck was eastbound on Elmo Weedon Road when it went off the pavement near the precinct three fire station. The...
KBTX.com
CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a driver was arrested late Saturday after she drove into a backyard fence and hit home. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Devrne Drive near Lienz Lane. According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of...
Tyler woman sentenced for child abandonment dies while serving 8-year sentence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman who was sentenced to eight years in prison for child abandonment died on Sunday Oct. 23. Kelsey Frazier, 28, was at the Marlin Unit in Marlin, Texas near Waco. She died from cardiac arrest at a hospital in Marlin, said the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Frazier […]
KBTX.com
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
LAKE SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Somerville Monday morning. The search started Sunday afternoon after the sheriff’s office was notified that a a person swam out into the water at Birch Creek Park to retrieve a jet ski after it became unanchored. The person did not return from the water and that’s when 911 was called. The search was suspended at sunset Sunday and resumed at daylight on Monday morning.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING
Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
wtaw.com
Woman Jumps From The Top Of The Downtown Bryan Parking Garage
Bryan police attempted to prevent a woman from jumping off the top of the downtown Bryan parking garage Friday afternoon. A WTAW listener watched two female officers visit with the woman for more than 30 minutes from the south side of the garage, which faces the Brazos County administration building.
2 arrested after 38 tablets were reported stolen from East Texas home
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested in Shelby County after 38 electronic tablets were reported stolen on Friday from a Timpson home. Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took a report of the stolen tablets from Bremond Street on Friday and “due to the active response from deputies” 32 […]
Click2Houston.com
2 umpires, 2 juveniles found doing drug deal at baseball game in Waller Co.; Methamphetamine later discovered in ump’s car, deputies say
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office say two men and two juveniles were arrested following a drug deal at a baseball park on Saturday. According to Waller Co. officials, both parents and off-duty officers working at the ballpark watched as the minors and the umpires allegedly exchanged drugs, believed to be THC vape pens.
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER THEFT AT WALMART
Two people were arrested Saturday night after the local Walmart store reported a theft. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 10:10, Officers conducted an investigation on a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Day Street in connection with a Theft report from the Walmart Supercenter. After investigation, Daniel Aremu, 18 of Richmond, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and Ibrahim Toure, 18 of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was also taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. All stolen items were recovered and returned to Walmart. Aremu and Toure were transported to the Washington County Jail where it was found that Aremu also had Marijuana concealed on his person and was further charged with Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
Small town cafe with out-of-this-world flavor: This Texas cafe makes the best pecan pie in the state
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall and holiday season is upon us and that means everyone is in the kitchen whipping up their grandma’s famous recipes or secretly heading to a local cafe or store to pass them off as if they made them. Let us be clear, there’s...
5 Jimbo Fisher replacements who would give Texas A&M more than false hope
The Texas A&M Aggies have very expensive Jimbo Fisher problem on their hands, alright. Nobody gets paid more to do less than Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher. If there was ever proof that throwing money at a problem doesn’t solve it, Fisher would be just that. Despite making more money than god, the Aggies head coach has his team at 3-4 on the season, potentially not heading to a bowl game. Of course, Texas A&M still has UMass on the schedule, but good luck beating Ole Miss and LSU. The Aggies must beat Florida and Auburn now.
wtaw.com
Fernández García-Poggio Wins Stroke Play Championship; Aggies Earn Top Seed at East Lake Cup
ATLANTA – Texas A&M women’s golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio won the individual stroke play title at the East Lake Cup by two strokes on Monday, securing the No. 1 seed for the Aggies heading into match play at the East Lake Golf Club. “Blanca picked up...
