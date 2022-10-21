ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
Phone Arena

Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets

If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
Digital Trends

Lenovo is having a Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale — save big on laptops!

For shoppers who are planning to buy a new laptop, you don’t have to wait for Black Friday because Lenovo just slashed the prices of various models in a preview of what to expect from the retailer for the shopping holiday. Some Lenovo laptops even come with a Black Friday price guarantee that ensures their price won’t go lower through November 25, which means you won’t regret buying them now.
Digital Trends

This Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti has an unbelievable deal today

In the last couple of years, there’s been a significant design push toward making gaming laptops look less “gaming” and more as if they could fit in an average office, and the Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 has somewhat taken it to its logical conclusion. Given that it’s designed as a sort of sleeper computer — that is, a computer that’s powerful but looks rather dull — it tends to come with a heavy price tag, but luckily some great gaming laptop deals are floating around, like this one from Lenovo bringing its price down by over $700 to $1,760 from $2,470.
Android Police

T-Mobile commits to Android 13 updates on these phones

Android 13 has been out for a couple of months now. The latest major version of Android is currently available for Pixel devices, but people with other phones are wondering when, or if, the update will land on their devices. Well, if you subscribe to T-Mobile for cell service, you'll be glad to know the carrier has just published a list detailing which of its phones are getting Android 13 — so if you haven't heard a lot from your phone's manufacturer, your carrier is at least coming through for you.
Ars Technica

Microsoft’s “Project Volterra” becomes an Arm-powered mini PC with 32GB of RAM

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would be releasing new hardware to encourage more developers to start using and supporting the Arm version of Windows. Dubbed "Project Volterra," all we knew about it at the time was that it would use an unnamed Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and NVMe-based storage, that it would support at least two monitors, and that it would have a decent number of ports.
Android Police

The Pixel Tablet is set to pick up a handy shortcut courtesy of Samsung

With Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 reaching eligible Pixel devices this week — including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — we're still in the early stages of uncovering what's new with the release. While Google's most recent flagship smartphones are getting an early taste of features like Clear Calling, it seems like there is at least one new feature designed with tablet users in mind. The feature comes in the lead-up to the launch of the Pixel Tablet.
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just hit lowest price yet in early Black Friday deal

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 series wearables see their first discount ahead of Black Friday. Best Buy's Black Friday Deals Right Now sale drops Samsung's latest smartwatch series to new price lows. For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro for $399 (opens in new tab). Typically...
Phone Arena

Samsung unveils its third 200MP camera sensor and this one could be used on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

The main camera sensor for the rear camera array on next year's Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might have been unveiled by Samsung. The 200MP ISOCELL HPX is the third 200MP camera sensor introduced by Sammy following last year's release of the ISOCELL HP1 and this year's introduction of the ISOCELL HP3. The former is used on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12T Pro.
notebookcheck.net

Redmi Note 12 Pro: Xiaomi shares information about 'flagship camera' and series launch date

Only a few days have passed since Xiaomi shared a cryptic Redmi Note 12-related teaser on Weibo. While the company claimed that the Redmi Note 12 series would not be ready until November, it has since clarified a specific release date, as well as providing several other details about its upcoming mid-range smartphones. Presumably, Xiaomi is at the start of its Redmi Note 12 teaser campaign too.
TechSpot

Updated Asus RTX 3060 Ti spotted with higher performance GDDR6X memory

TL;DR: Rumors began circulating last month about several GeForce RTX 3000 series card refreshes. Despite no official announcement from Nvidia, a revised RTX 3060 Ti sporting 8GB of GDDR6X was recently spotted on Asus' website. The new revision reportedly boosts the card's synthetic benchmark performance up to 10% higher than the previous GDDR6 model.

