The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first
You don't need to wait until 2023 to get the latest, greatest Android on your Samsung phone
Lenovo is having a Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale — save big on laptops!
For shoppers who are planning to buy a new laptop, you don’t have to wait for Black Friday because Lenovo just slashed the prices of various models in a preview of what to expect from the retailer for the shopping holiday. Some Lenovo laptops even come with a Black Friday price guarantee that ensures their price won’t go lower through November 25, which means you won’t regret buying them now.
This Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti has an unbelievable deal today
In the last couple of years, there’s been a significant design push toward making gaming laptops look less “gaming” and more as if they could fit in an average office, and the Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 has somewhat taken it to its logical conclusion. Given that it’s designed as a sort of sleeper computer — that is, a computer that’s powerful but looks rather dull — it tends to come with a heavy price tag, but luckily some great gaming laptop deals are floating around, like this one from Lenovo bringing its price down by over $700 to $1,760 from $2,470.
Samsung Galaxy S23 — all the rumors so far
As good as the Samsung Galaxy S22 is, Samsung could do even better with its next flagship. Here's a look at some of the features we hope make the cut for the Galaxy S23.
Motorola Edge (2022) vs. OnePlus 10T: Which should you buy?
Does the OnePlus 10T, with its flagship-quality chip and strategic downgrades, beat the Motorola Edge 2022 with its cutting-edge display?
T-Mobile commits to Android 13 updates on these phones
Android 13 has been out for a couple of months now. The latest major version of Android is currently available for Pixel devices, but people with other phones are wondering when, or if, the update will land on their devices. Well, if you subscribe to T-Mobile for cell service, you'll be glad to know the carrier has just published a list detailing which of its phones are getting Android 13 — so if you haven't heard a lot from your phone's manufacturer, your carrier is at least coming through for you.
Microsoft’s “Project Volterra” becomes an Arm-powered mini PC with 32GB of RAM
Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would be releasing new hardware to encourage more developers to start using and supporting the Arm version of Windows. Dubbed "Project Volterra," all we knew about it at the time was that it would use an unnamed Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and NVMe-based storage, that it would support at least two monitors, and that it would have a decent number of ports.
The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is just over a month away, but the deals have already started. Right now you can save on...
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals of October 2022
Who says you need to pay for perfection? With these Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals, your dream foldable is just a mouse click away.
The Pixel Tablet is set to pick up a handy shortcut courtesy of Samsung
With Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 reaching eligible Pixel devices this week — including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — we're still in the early stages of uncovering what's new with the release. While Google's most recent flagship smartphones are getting an early taste of features like Clear Calling, it seems like there is at least one new feature designed with tablet users in mind. The feature comes in the lead-up to the launch of the Pixel Tablet.
OPPO Find X6 Pro is tipped to debut with the new Sony IMX890 as an ultrawide-angle camera
The world has already met Sony's new flagship image sensor for smartphones, the IMX989, in its role as the top-end main shooter in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's colossal camera hump. It is said to be the first of a new line-up that might include interesting, potentially upgraded, subordinates such as the IMX890.
The Essential Phone’s spiritual successor is a high-end handset with old-school features
Most high-end smartphones aim to do broadly the same things – offering tons of power, top-tier screens, and excellent cameras; paired with a sleek design. But the new Saga phone does things a bit differently. This handset is made by OSOM – a company made up of people who...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just hit lowest price yet in early Black Friday deal
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 series wearables see their first discount ahead of Black Friday. Best Buy's Black Friday Deals Right Now sale drops Samsung's latest smartwatch series to new price lows. For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro for $399 (opens in new tab). Typically...
Samsung Galaxy Tab owners just got a cool free Android tablet upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Android tablets just got new features courtesy of an update from Google
Samsung unveils its third 200MP camera sensor and this one could be used on the Galaxy S23 Ultra
The main camera sensor for the rear camera array on next year's Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might have been unveiled by Samsung. The 200MP ISOCELL HPX is the third 200MP camera sensor introduced by Sammy following last year's release of the ISOCELL HP1 and this year's introduction of the ISOCELL HP3. The former is used on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12T Pro.
Redmi Note 12 Pro: Xiaomi shares information about 'flagship camera' and series launch date
Only a few days have passed since Xiaomi shared a cryptic Redmi Note 12-related teaser on Weibo. While the company claimed that the Redmi Note 12 series would not be ready until November, it has since clarified a specific release date, as well as providing several other details about its upcoming mid-range smartphones. Presumably, Xiaomi is at the start of its Redmi Note 12 teaser campaign too.
Updated Asus RTX 3060 Ti spotted with higher performance GDDR6X memory
TL;DR: Rumors began circulating last month about several GeForce RTX 3000 series card refreshes. Despite no official announcement from Nvidia, a revised RTX 3060 Ti sporting 8GB of GDDR6X was recently spotted on Asus' website. The new revision reportedly boosts the card's synthetic benchmark performance up to 10% higher than the previous GDDR6 model.
