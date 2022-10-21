ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Troy Messenger

Pike County closes regular season against Houston Academy

The Pike County Bulldogs (6-2, 5-2) have the playoffs in their sights as the regular season comes to a close this Friday night at home against the No. 4-ranked Houston Academy Raiders (9-0, 7-0) in a Class 3A, Region 2 showdown. The unbeaten Raiders have the No. 1 seed in...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Chancellor Hawkins finalist for Armed Forced Merit Award

Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor of Troy University, has been named as a finalist for the 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). Created in June 2012, the award honors an individual and/or a group with a military background and/or involvement that has...
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Scott Hartley welcomed to Pike County BOE

The Pike County Board of Education hosted a reception Monday afternoon at the Central Office honoring Scott Hartley, the newest board representative. Hartley is replacing Justin Davis, District 3 representative, who resigned from the board after moving out of the district. Hartley said he was surprised to have been considered...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Ribbon cut on new Banks School

At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24, 2022, for the first time, Banks School sheltered all of its students, grades K-4 – 8 at one location. The dream was a long time coming and the realization of the dream was met with smiles, applause and misty eyes. Dr. Mark...
BANKS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy