Read full article on original website
Related
Marianna police make arrest in 2018 murder
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna police said Tuesday they have solved the murder of a 92-year-old man who was killed in 2018. In August of 2018, a friend went to Chatman Adams’ home in the 2800 block of Edenfield Street and found him shot to death. “Since 2018, investigators with the Marianna Police Department have […]
Sneads man accused of attempted murder of police officer
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sneads man appeared in court Tuesday after being accused of shooting at law enforcement officers. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on October 13 the father of Kevin Christen, 29, called 911 to warn them Christen was armed and inside a Toyota truck. Law enforcement officers were also searching […]
WJHG-TV
Disturbance call leads to possession arrest
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A disturbance call in Chipley led to a possession arrest on Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies and Chipley police responded to a home on Anderson Street after receiving disturbance reports. Officials arrived and claim they saw a male driving a car that matched the description from the complaint.
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan Police search for runaway juvenile
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Tristen Marie Myers, 16, of Dothan was last seen by her grandmother at her apartment on 2151 Westgate Parkway in Dothan on Sunday, October 23rd. She was seen leaving the residence via Ring camera around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
oppnewsonline.com
Covington County man drives over the Geneva Levee
A high speed police chase Saturday night landed one in the Geneva County Jail when the vehicle driven by the suspect went over the levee, in Geneva. The chase started in Florala, in Covington County, with law enforcement chasing the person into Geneva County, ultimately ending in Geneva. Sheriff Tony...
wdhn.com
Multi-city car chase ends in airborne crash
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)– A high-speed chase, which started in Covington County, ended in a potentially fatal airborne crash in Geneva after hitting the levee, per Geneva Police Department. According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the high-speed pursuit began in Florala, Al, where the driver took the car through...
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Missing/endangered elderly man safely located
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing/endangered 80-year-old Crestview resident with medical issues. Milfred Thompson was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 picking up his medication at Moulton’s Pharmacy, 648 N. Ferdon Blvd., in...
WSFA
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A high-speed chase in Florala ended in Geneva after the fleeing driver topped the city’s levee at speeds between 80 and 100 mph. Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock and Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms both confirmed to News4 that Florala police attempted to stop the driver but he refused.
niceville.com
Officers justified in returning fire during I-10 pursuit: State Attorney
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — The Office of the State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit has found that law enforcement officers were justified in returning fire at the suspect in an alleged Walton County convenience store robbery during a high-speed pursuit, the State Attorney’s Office has announced. According...
Officers justified in returning fire at robbery suspect in I-10 pursuit
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County sheriff’s deputies who shot a robbery suspect in June have been cleared. The State Attorney’s Office said the deputies acted reasonably when they shot Dallas Francis on June 19. Francis and his girlfriend were suspected of robbing the Miramar Beach Circle-K convenience store the day before. When deputies […]
niceville.com
Walton 14-year-old accused of bringing drugs to school, sharing with friends
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old Walton County middle school student is accused of bringing drugs to school and sharing them with other students, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the student from Emerald Coast Middle School in Santa Rosa...
Andalusia Star News
CCSO arrests two suspects after Thursday morning search warrant
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics unit, along with assistance from other law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant at a residence located on Deer Run Road Thursday morning. Zachary Blake Walden, 42, and Lisa Ann Jordan, 61, were both taken into custody following the search warrant. Assisting the...
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia shooting victim identified, dies; search continues for suspect
The Andalusia Police Department continues to seek the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in a Wednesday night shooting that resulted in the death of an Evergreen man. The victim is now being identified as Treyvous Cobbins, 22, of Evergreen, Chief Paul Hudson said. Officers from the...
niceville.com
Firearm found near human skeletal remains in Miramar Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says a firearm was found near human skeletal remains discovered Thursday in a heavily wooded area in Miramar Beach. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), while conducting an extensive search, a firearm was located within close proximity to the remains. The scene was preserved overnight, and additional grid searches were completed Friday morning, the WCSO said.
washingtoncounty.news
Officers respond to pedestrian fatality in Washington County
A Panama City man was declared deceased at the scene of an accident in the intersection of State Road 79 and James Potter Road early Sunday morning. The man, 61, had been walking southbound on State Road 79 near the intersection when he was struck by the front passenger side of purple Chevrolet Spark, also traveling southbound.
wdhn.com
Dothan man accused of murder is denied probation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— On October 19, a Houston County Judge denied probation for a man accused of a 2021 murder. Judge Henry. D “Butch” Binford has denied probation for Chrisitan De-Andre McCallister, 21, of Dothan. According to court documents, McCallister, originally charged with murder, pled guilty to...
WJHG-TV
Back Beach Road crash ends in death
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is dead after losing control of a car on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to Beach Police. Officers say when they responded to the scene, they found a silver Toyota had been traveling east on Back Beach towards Cobb Road when the car entered the median.
wtvy.com
Geneva Police issue Missing and Endangered Person Alert
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Police Department has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a man that went missing on Wednesday from the Wiregrass Medical Center. According to police, Jimmy Wingate walked out of the emergency department at around 4:00 p.m. on October 19. He is believed to suffer from mental health problems related to a prior medical condition.
niceville.com
Niceville police warn residents of alleged hoodie scam
NICEVILLE, Fla. – The Niceville Police Department is warning residents about an alleged scam using the department’s name. This morning, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) said it is receiving calls from residents about a text message they have received offering a $10 discount off the price of a Niceville Police Department hoodie. The text message reportedly includes a link to order an NPD hoodie.
WJHG-TV
Shed destroyed, house damaged in Bay County fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An outdoor shed was destroyed, and a house was left damaged after a fire in Youngstown Sunday afternoon. Bay Emergency officials told NewsChannel 7 a person was welding in the outdoor shed when they put the equipment down and walked away. We’re told when they returned a fire had started in the shed.
Comments / 0