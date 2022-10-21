Read full article on original website
Nursing Times
Helping newly registered nurses and midwives to thrive in clinical practice
An early careers support programme is helping newly registered nurses and midwives navigate the emotional journey of transitioning into clinical practice. An early-career support programme was offered to newly registered nurses and midwives to enhance the effects of local preceptorship programmes. The programme included a webinar focused on developing and maintaining the courage to navigate the transition, followed by access to online peer support, with individuals applying learning from the webinar to their own practice and clinical context. Evaluation of the programme showed a range of positive benefits, including reframing of self-limiting assumptions, a safe space to explore self-compassion and validation of people’s own experiences through sharing and listening.
BBC
Longer employment permits for Guernsey workers welcomed
Changes to medium term employment permits have been welcomed by multiple Guernsey sectors. The States Assembly agreed to extend all five-year employment permits to eight years to improve recruitment for businesses, including in education and "many other roles". Construction and hospitality businesses will be able to recruit from anywhere...
Remote work leaves support staff behind
As the economy adapts to a new era powered by remote work, some jobs — especially certain low-paying support positions — are at risk of not coming back at all, even in light of low unemployment. Why it matters: We're still grappling with the ramifications from the seismic...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
HHS: $13 million investment in nurse education is ‘key pillar’ to improving SNFs
The US Department of Health and Human Services’ plan to spend $13 million on nursing education and training is “a key pillar of President Biden’s action plan to improve the safety and quality of care in the nation’s nursing homes,” the department said Friday. “Nurses...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
‘Staffing and labor challenges do persist,’ provider survey finds
Nine percent of long-term care providers responding to the latest executive survey by the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care said they continue to experience “severe” staffing shortages, and 72% said they still are experiencing “moderate” ones. A total of 58 providers participated in...
TechCrunch
Handoff is creating a more equitable workforce through job sharing
Many qualified workers are failed by the current model of work in the United States, where jobs are either part time or full time. Working 40 set hours a week is difficult for people like caregivers, but part-time jobs don’t have the same benefits or career-advancing potential. Handoff, one of the startups in TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield 200, wants to make a concept called job sharing, in which two people split the responsibilities and pay of a full-time position but get the same benefits, more widespread.
usatales.com
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?
An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Counseling
There are a variety of specialties you can pursue to become a licensed counselor. Most counseling positions require a master's degree, but there are some exceptions. You'll need to complete a certain number of supervised counseling hours to receive your license. Your resume should include your degrees, licenses, and any...
icytales.com
Things to consider before embarking on a nursing career
When people are first thinking about what they might like to do as a career, nursing is an extremely popular choice. How many small children have said, “When I grow up, I want to be a nurse?” While some of those children may eventually settle for a job that is less demanding, or more suited to their adult interests and skills, many do indeed go on to a long and fulfilling career in the nursing sector.
