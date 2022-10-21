ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Viral video shows apparent bullying of special needs student in Bakersfield

By Jacqueline Gutierrez, Jose Franco
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A video taken at Arvin High School shows what appears to be students bullying another student while giving him a haircut.

A family member told 17 News the student in the video has special needs.

The video appears to show the student receiving the haircut wiping his eyes while the other students are circling around him, recording and laughing. 17 News is not airing the video because the student is a juvenile and his mother asked us not to.

The video contains explicit language. You can hear one of the students tell him not to cry in Spanish and then the group laughs.

Borreli said he wants to hold the school accountable.

A Kern High School District spokesperson told Telemundo Valle Central the Arvin High School administration is aware of the video and that the behavior shown is “clearly unacceptable.”

A Kern High School District spokesperson sent Telemundo Valle Central this statement:

Arvin High School administration is aware of a video circulating on social media. The behavior exhibited in the video is clearly unacceptable, and we do not condone bullying of any kind. When students breach the boundaries of acceptable behavior, they will be held accountable for their actions, and the school will provide support to any affected student. The incident is being thoroughly investigated, and appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken.

Kern High School District spokesperson

The student’s mother and concerned parents spoke to media at San Diego Park in Lamont Thursday afternoon.

Family members of the student and community members expressed their anger. The student’s mother, Avelina Santiago, told Telemundo Valle Central’s Karen Marroquin, that she wants those involved and seen in the video to be held accountable.

Late Thursday, the City of Arvin issued a statement saying the city and Arvin Police Department reached out to school and district administrators about the incident.

City officials said it is monitoring the incident and is offering support and resources to bring a “swift resolution” to the matter.

There have been reports that a gathering will take place to protest the incident in front of Arvin High on Friday at 10 a.m. This is subject to change.

Comments / 9

Paul Eguao
4d ago

we don't want no letter of apology, we want justice, AHS you need to punish and make examples of these criminals, suggestions 10 lashes in public center ct.of the High school, it's done in other countries, if you don't have the balls to carry the punishment out turn them over to the community of Arvin somebody will do it

Reply
9
Chyann Mead
4d ago

All these bullies need to be charge with assault and stop just getting a smack on the wrist, there parents need to be held accountable for their child actions as well, it is unacceptable for this to continue day in and day out, I'm sure this isn't the first time this bully has done things.

Reply
5
Roseanna Garcia
4d ago

those kids need to be taught some real manners if you know what I mean. i dint care if theyre kids, them being suspended doesnt fix or take away that specail needs victims pain. this awful incident is going to stay with him

Reply
2
 

