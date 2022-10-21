Florence “Violet” Streich moved to Olivebridge in 1960 with her husband Walter and had been a resident of Ulster County for 62 years. She previously worked for SUNY Ulster as a bookkeeper and secretary. Violet’s love of animals translated into over four decades of support for local organizations. She helped with fundraising efforts, office work and outreach for the local SPCA, Diana’s Cat Shelter and the Catskill Animal Sanctuary. She also helped support her fellow older adults by being involved in three senior clubs and serving as an officer. Violet’s caring and upbeat nature were attractive qualities, and she always hoped that others would learn about ways they could volunteer and help their community. For her, it was all about volunteering, the satisfaction that it brings and the work that is accomplished.

OLIVEBRIDGE, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO