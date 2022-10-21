Read full article on original website
Florence “Violet” Streich
Florence “Violet” Streich moved to Olivebridge in 1960 with her husband Walter and had been a resident of Ulster County for 62 years. She previously worked for SUNY Ulster as a bookkeeper and secretary. Violet’s love of animals translated into over four decades of support for local organizations. She helped with fundraising efforts, office work and outreach for the local SPCA, Diana’s Cat Shelter and the Catskill Animal Sanctuary. She also helped support her fellow older adults by being involved in three senior clubs and serving as an officer. Violet’s caring and upbeat nature were attractive qualities, and she always hoped that others would learn about ways they could volunteer and help their community. For her, it was all about volunteering, the satisfaction that it brings and the work that is accomplished.
KHS marching band presents Fall Fanfare 2022 (photos)
The Kingston High School Tiger Band hosted the Fall Fanfare 2022 Marching Band Competition on Sunday, October 23 at Dietz Stadium in Kingston. Seven high school bands from around the state participated, including: Nyack, East Ramapo, Midland Park, Mohonasen, Baldwinsville, Arlington and Kingston. The Tigers presented “Americana” under the direction of band directors Stephen Garner and Jeffrey Giebelhaus and received 87.75 points in Large School 2. The senior choir performed under director Larry Lohman and band seniors and their families were recognized. Next week the final competition will be held in Syracuse with all schools playing.
Ulster County voter’s guide for upcoming 2022 elections
Still confused? Wait a minute…didn’t we already vote on Pat Ryan? Twice? So now we get to vote on him again on November 8?. And what about Marcus Molinaro? Well, he lost, so he’s out, right? No? So who gets to vote on him?. OK. We’ll start...
Comeau town office renovation contracts approved in Woodstock
The Woodstock Town Board approved contracts for the $2.88 million Comeau town offices renovation amid some concern about the materials to be used for a connector between an addition and existing building. A review by the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) recommended the walls of the connector be glass to...
Dredging at Blue Mountain Reservoir is complete
Saugerties Water Plant Superintendent Mike Hopf reported at the Village Board meeting on Monday, October 17 that the Blue Mountain Reservoir dredging was completed on September 28. The final teardown and demobilization is also done, including clearing the surrounding land and reseeding. The project removed about 11,000 cubic feet of silt from the bottom of the reservoir. Hopf praised Metropolitan Environmental Services, the contractor on the job, saying the dredging “was a great success.” The Blue Mountain Reservoir has a capacity of about 12,000 million gallons, which is supplied from the Plattekill Creek. It serves about 4,200 village connections and 5,500 town connections.
Woodstock board approves funding for HomeShare program
The Woodstock Town Board approved use of federal funding for one of three proposed housing initiatives in a split vote after two council members advocated for more money. Supervisor Bill McKenna proposed a resolution at the town board’s October 18 meeting to use $35,000 in American Rescue Plan money to fund the second year of Woodstock HomeShare, the amount requested by program coordinators and the town’s Housing Oversight Task Force. Housing Committee and Housing Task Force members have expressed concern an increase in funding for the HomeShare program could take away from the other two proposals.
Gardiner residents will vote on these two local referenda
On Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Town of Gardiner residents will be asked to flip over their ballots and vote on two local referenda (in addition to one statewide question). One of those ballot questions will read as follows:. Shall Local Law No. 1 of 2022 entitled “a local...
Simmering sales-tax issue close to ignition in New Paltz
As New Paltz Town Council members began publicly talking about the 2023 budget at their October 20 meeting, they did little to contain their frustration over what they see as a giant, fiscal hole punched in their spreadsheets by village trustees. A decision to pull the village portion of shared sales tax from the town books is being framed by town leaders as the only reason why they are likely to exceed the tax cap with the 2023 spending plan. However, Mayor Tim Rogers vehemently disagrees, pointing to communities like Saugerties where this revenue is not shared, and suggesting that the problem is subpar management of town funds. The mayor has invited council members to the November 9 Village Board meeting to discuss these divergent views.
County seeks ways to deal with domestic terrorism
Ulster County has created a Task Force for Preventing and Responding to Domestic Terrorism comprised of law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, faith leaders, and other community stakeholders. The multidisciplinary task force held its first meeting in Kingston on Friday, October 14 with an eye on identifying, assessing and...
Residents complain about lack of illegal dumping action in Shady
Residents downhill from illegal dumping on Church Road have once again called for action, enlisting the help of the Woodstock Environmental Commission. “A lot of the forward movement has been, for lack of a better word, just stopped by (Supervisor) Bill (McKenna), said WEC member Erin Moran at the October 18 Town Board meeting.
