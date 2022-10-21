JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The teenage driver of a pickup truck died early Tuesday morning after police say it rolled off a Juneau road and into a lake. The Juneau Police Department said in a release that two teen passengers were ejected in the crash. One man, 19, walked to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, while police say they haven’t been able to locate the other man, an 18-year-old passenger. Both are from Juneau.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO