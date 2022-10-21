Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kinyradio.com
Dimond Park Aquatic Center caps weekend open swims beginning today
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Weekend open swims at Dimond Park Aquatic Center will now be limited to 80 patrons at a time until further notice. The patron limit is due to Juneau Pools facing ongoing staffing shortages, and Juneau Pools is currently hiring. Dimond Park Aquatic Center hopes to return...
kinyradio.com
Teal Street Center looking at 2023 opening
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Organizers of the new Teal Street Center, a planned hub for a variety of non-profits, are looking at an early 2023 opening. The Teal Street Center plans to serve Juneau and the surrounding Southeast region. The center will lease space to numerous partner organizations, creating a one-stop service location.
kinyradio.com
National Weather Service Juneau gives snowfall expectations
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) -Caleb Cravens, a meteorologist with NWSJ said what to expect when it comes to snow. The community of Juneau has been noticing termination dust on top of the mountains. Caleb Cravens spoke on the forecast. "Forecast for the next couple of days, we're all enjoying the nice...
kinyradio.com
Juneau defeated in 14-7 game with Colony
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau huskies’ winning streak came a close Friday night after the team lost to the Colony Knights at the state championships in Anchorage. The Huskies were undefeated this season, racking up a score of 10-0. Their opponents, the Colony Knights, have gone 8-2. The...
kinyradio.com
Solo artist talk at the City Museum to take place in November
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City Museum will kick off the 2022-2023 solo artist exhibition season with an opening reception for Juneau painter Kerry Kirkpatrick on Friday, November 4th. The event will be 4-7 p.m. Kirkpatrick's exhibition is titled Capturing the Light and features 32 new paintings in a variety...
ktoo.org
Juneau Empire reports dozens of people transferred out of Lemon Creek Correctional Center during repairs
Around 50 people have been transferred out of Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau over the past several months. That’s about 20% of the incarcerated population. The Department of Corrections says people have been moved while the prison is repaired after recent rain events caused instability in parts of the facility.
ktoo.org
Bingo night is back at Juneau’s Filipino Community Hall, and as popular as ever
The pandemic disrupted a lot of the community activities we used to take for granted, but slowly, many of them are returning. Just last month, regular bingo nights started up again at the Filipino Community Hall in downtown Juneau after a two-year hiatus. On a recent Thursday evening, the bingo...
alaskasnewssource.com
Teen dead after pickup truck crash into lake near Juneau
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The teenage driver of a pickup truck died early Tuesday morning after police say it rolled off a Juneau road and into a lake. The Juneau Police Department said in a release that two teen passengers were ejected in the crash. One man, 19, walked to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, while police say they haven’t been able to locate the other man, an 18-year-old passenger. Both are from Juneau.
ktoo.org
Juneau election results are final, with real estate disclosure repeal effective immediately
Juneau’s 2022 municipal election has been certified. The final results were posted Wednesday evening. More than 9,000 people cast ballots in this year’s election, representing about a third of Juneau’s registered voters. There were four propositions on the ballot, and two of them were too close to...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Symphony's first concert series 'Stories' featured various soloists
Stephen Jones on jazz tenor saxophone and Dr. Fabio Augustinis on drumset perform 'Omnifenix' with the Juneau Symphony. (Photo by Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Symphony's first concert series of the season featured solo artists playing a blend of jazz. This weekend was the first concert series of...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Symphony's first concert series presents this weekend
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Charlotte Truitt, Executive Director of Juneau Symphony, talked about their first concert series of the year. Truitt joined Dano on Capital Chat to talk about this weekend's performances. "The mainstage concert this weekend, 60 plus musicians on the stage under the direction of Christopher Koch, our...
alaskasportsreport.com
State Football: Colony earns first state crown after beating Juneau 14-7 in defensive battle
As night descended on the chilled Anchorage hillside Friday, the breathtaking view of the snow-capped Chugach Mountains in the distance slowly vanished. At the same time, a defensive thriller ensued when the statistically high-powered offenses of the teams in the ASAA First National Bowl Division I football championship disappeared as well.
Comments / 0