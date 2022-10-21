ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kinyradio.com

Dimond Park Aquatic Center caps weekend open swims beginning today

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Weekend open swims at Dimond Park Aquatic Center will now be limited to 80 patrons at a time until further notice. The patron limit is due to Juneau Pools facing ongoing staffing shortages, and Juneau Pools is currently hiring. Dimond Park Aquatic Center hopes to return...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Teal Street Center looking at 2023 opening

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Organizers of the new Teal Street Center, a planned hub for a variety of non-profits, are looking at an early 2023 opening. The Teal Street Center plans to serve Juneau and the surrounding Southeast region. The center will lease space to numerous partner organizations, creating a one-stop service location.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

National Weather Service Juneau gives snowfall expectations

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) -Caleb Cravens, a meteorologist with NWSJ said what to expect when it comes to snow. The community of Juneau has been noticing termination dust on top of the mountains. Caleb Cravens spoke on the forecast. "Forecast for the next couple of days, we're all enjoying the nice...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Juneau defeated in 14-7 game with Colony

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau huskies’ winning streak came a close Friday night after the team lost to the Colony Knights at the state championships in Anchorage. The Huskies were undefeated this season, racking up a score of 10-0. Their opponents, the Colony Knights, have gone 8-2. The...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Solo artist talk at the City Museum to take place in November

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City Museum will kick off the 2022-2023 solo artist exhibition season with an opening reception for Juneau painter Kerry Kirkpatrick on Friday, November 4th. The event will be 4-7 p.m. Kirkpatrick's exhibition is titled Capturing the Light and features 32 new paintings in a variety...
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Teen dead after pickup truck crash into lake near Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The teenage driver of a pickup truck died early Tuesday morning after police say it rolled off a Juneau road and into a lake. The Juneau Police Department said in a release that two teen passengers were ejected in the crash. One man, 19, walked to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, while police say they haven’t been able to locate the other man, an 18-year-old passenger. Both are from Juneau.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Juneau Symphony's first concert series 'Stories' featured various soloists

Stephen Jones on jazz tenor saxophone and Dr. Fabio Augustinis on drumset perform 'Omnifenix' with the Juneau Symphony. (Photo by Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Symphony's first concert series of the season featured solo artists playing a blend of jazz. This weekend was the first concert series of...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Juneau Symphony's first concert series presents this weekend

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Charlotte Truitt, Executive Director of Juneau Symphony, talked about their first concert series of the year. Truitt joined Dano on Capital Chat to talk about this weekend's performances. "The mainstage concert this weekend, 60 plus musicians on the stage under the direction of Christopher Koch, our...
JUNEAU, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy