AWC Dean of Marketing named Communicator of the Year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The National Council for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR) has selected Mandy Heil for Communicator of the Year.

For further context, Heil is the Associate Dean of Marketing and Communications for the Arizona Western College (AWC).

During her four years at AWC, Heil has prioritized professional development and team camaraderie.

In addition, she oversaw her team work through many big changes and events.

These include an internal college rebrand, establishing a branding advisory committee, and running marketing and promotions for two softball tournaments.

“Our management team is exceedingly comfortable with Mandy’s leadership of such high-stakes work,” said Dr. Daniel Corr, AWC President and Heil’s nominator.

Moreover, “Mandy continues to grow in her leadership ability, whether within her team, or across the district, through strong listening skills, thoughtful and meaningful interactions, a strong team approach, and a service mentality."

