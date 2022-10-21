Read full article on original website
Steven Gerrard’s Villa sacking leaves him further from Liverpool destiny than ever | Ewan Murray
The former Aston Villa manager deserves credit for the job he did at Rangers but his generation is yet to make its mark in coaching
ESPN
Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources
Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
Yardbarker
Watch: Erling Haaland Scores Twice As Manchester City Beat Brighton 3-1
Manchester City have bounced back from their disappointing loss to Liverpool with a 3-1 win against Brighton this afternoon. The result sees The Cityzens close the gap on league leaders Arsenal to one point, at least until tomorrow. Despite the somewhat comfortable scoreline, it proved to be a tough encounter...
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Match Prediction
LFCTR predict Liverpool's dinnertime kick-off against Nottingham Forest today n the Premier League.
BBC
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte calls for money, time and patience - but did VAR let Spurs down?
It was only a few months ago that Antonio Conte was talking about "miracles" and celebrating Champions League qualification. Now the spotlight is on the Tottenham boss for all the wrong reasons. Back-to-back Premier League defeats after a solid start to the season have left third-placed Spurs five points off...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Southampton: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score
With everything going so well at the moment (*knock on wood) you get the sense that Arsenal just wants to keep rolling through the matches to take advantage of this great run. While the World Cup break offers the chance to get Emile Smith Rowe back, the disruption to Arsenal’s current groove and the potential for injuries to key players isn’t ideal. But the Gunners press on with another winnable three points in the league this weekend. And the added bonus that Gabriel has agreed to a new long-term contract. Please get Bukayo Saka’s deal done before the World Cup.
SB Nation
Everton v Crystal Palace - Match Preview | Can the Toffees stop the rot?
Everton will look to avoid a fourth successive defeat when they take on Crystal Palace at Goodison on Saturday. The early optimism gained from a six-game unbeaten run has begun to fade as the Toffees start to slide down the table. No-one is panicking yet and the fans are still...
Newcastle top 4 in PL after win vs Tottenham
Newcastle United are now fourth in the Premier League table after an impressive 2-1 victory at Tottenham on Sunday. A left-footed lob from Callum Wilson following a mistake by Spurs’ goalkeeper Hugo Lloris outside the box, and then a brilliant solo-goal from Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle a 2-0 lead that stood until halftime.
Pep Guardiola Gives Fitness Update Ahead Of Brighton Game
Manchester City return to Premier League action at home to take on Brighton & Hove Albion and manager Pep Guardiola has given the media a fitness update ahead of the clash.
NBC Sports
Everton midfield controls Crystal Palace in feel-good three-goal win (video)
Everton snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 defeat of Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored early and Anthony Gordon tapped in a late rebound goal initially ruled offside but overturned by VAR. Dwight McNeil came off the bench to finish the scoring with an...
SB Nation
Bunny Stepping Up At Manchester City Women
Since Ellen White’s retirement and top scorer Georgia Stanway moved to Bayern Munich, goalscoring duties have fallen firmly in the hands, or feet, if Bunny Shaw. The Jamaican striker joined the blues last season and scored on her debut at Everton, but found her chances limited as the blues struggled for consistency.
BBC
Gabriel Magalhaes: Arsenal defender signs new contract until 2027
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has signed a new contract at the club until 2027. The Brazilian international joined Arsenal in September 2020 for a reported £23.14m from Lille. "He is a young player with a great work ethic," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. "Working with Gabi every day is...
NBC Sports
West Ham vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
West Ham vs Bournemouth: Both the Hammers and the Cherries will be looking for three points to pull themselves away from the relegation zone when they meet at London Stadium on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). For West Ham (11 points –...
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis
Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: QPR stay top; Blackburn, Burnley win
QPR stayed top of the Sky Bet Championship after beating Wigan 2-1 at Loftus Road. Sam Field put Rangers in front in the 12th minute, but Nathan Broadhead soon levelled for the Latics. Leon Balogun then responded with the winner two minutes later to keep the west London outfit top...
ESPN
Arsenal's 8-game winning streak ends in draw to Southampton
Arsenal's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday as Mikel Arteta's side were held to a 1-1 draw away to Southampton. Midfielder Granit Xhaka opened the scoring on 11 minutes when he fired a half volley into the roof of the net, but Southampton levelled on 65 minutes through Stuart Armstrong.
Is Tottenham vs Newcastle on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Newcastle face Tottenham this afternoon in London looking to underline their European credentials.Eddie Howe’s side are in fine form, notably Miguel Almiron continues to catch the eye following a delightful winner midweek over Everton. Antonio Conte is struggling to get a tune out of Spurs, even though the results have proven impressive until midweek.Follow Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE!A 2-0 loss at Manchester United, in a game which was mostly one-sided in favour of the hosts, leaves Conte doubting his side’s title credentials.Here’s everything you need to know.What time is Tottenham vs Newcastle?The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST...
SB Nation
Manchester City Take Care of Brighton, 3-1: Reaction & Tweets
A really good win from Manchester City after taking down Brighton on goals from Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne. A good performance almost all around from the lads led to a nice clean win. We move on to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “Today, the game was one of...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City are back in the friendly confines of The City of Manchester Stadium to face off against Brighton & Hove Albion and new manager Roberto De Zerbi. Our group of Man City content creators are here once again to give their predictions for the match against the Seagulls. Manc...
