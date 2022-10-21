ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources

Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
Yardbarker

Watch: Erling Haaland Scores Twice As Manchester City Beat Brighton 3-1

Manchester City have bounced back from their disappointing loss to Liverpool with a 3-1 win against Brighton this afternoon. The result sees The Cityzens close the gap on league leaders Arsenal to one point, at least until tomorrow. Despite the somewhat comfortable scoreline, it proved to be a tough encounter...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Southampton: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score

With everything going so well at the moment (*knock on wood) you get the sense that Arsenal just wants to keep rolling through the matches to take advantage of this great run. While the World Cup break offers the chance to get Emile Smith Rowe back, the disruption to Arsenal’s current groove and the potential for injuries to key players isn’t ideal. But the Gunners press on with another winnable three points in the league this weekend. And the added bonus that Gabriel has agreed to a new long-term contract. Please get Bukayo Saka’s deal done before the World Cup.
SB Nation

Everton v Crystal Palace - Match Preview | Can the Toffees stop the rot?

Everton will look to avoid a fourth successive defeat when they take on Crystal Palace at Goodison on Saturday. The early optimism gained from a six-game unbeaten run has begun to fade as the Toffees start to slide down the table. No-one is panicking yet and the fans are still...
The Game Haus

Newcastle top 4 in PL after win vs Tottenham

Newcastle United are now fourth in the Premier League table after an impressive 2-1 victory at Tottenham on Sunday. A left-footed lob from Callum Wilson following a mistake by Spurs’ goalkeeper Hugo Lloris outside the box, and then a brilliant solo-goal from Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle a 2-0 lead that stood until halftime.
NBC Sports

Everton midfield controls Crystal Palace in feel-good three-goal win (video)

Everton snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 defeat of Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored early and Anthony Gordon tapped in a late rebound goal initially ruled offside but overturned by VAR. Dwight McNeil came off the bench to finish the scoring with an...
SB Nation

Bunny Stepping Up At Manchester City Women

Since Ellen White’s retirement and top scorer Georgia Stanway moved to Bayern Munich, goalscoring duties have fallen firmly in the hands, or feet, if Bunny Shaw. The Jamaican striker joined the blues last season and scored on her debut at Everton, but found her chances limited as the blues struggled for consistency.
BBC

Gabriel Magalhaes: Arsenal defender signs new contract until 2027

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has signed a new contract at the club until 2027. The Brazilian international joined Arsenal in September 2020 for a reported £23.14m from Lille. "He is a young player with a great work ethic," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. "Working with Gabi every day is...
NBC Sports

West Ham vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

West Ham vs Bournemouth: Both the Hammers and the Cherries will be looking for three points to pull themselves away from the relegation zone when they meet at London Stadium on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). For West Ham (11 points –...
BBC

M﻿an City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis

Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: QPR stay top; Blackburn, Burnley win

QPR stayed top of the Sky Bet Championship after beating Wigan 2-1 at Loftus Road. Sam Field put Rangers in front in the 12th minute, but Nathan Broadhead soon levelled for the Latics. Leon Balogun then responded with the winner two minutes later to keep the west London outfit top...
ESPN

Arsenal's 8-game winning streak ends in draw to Southampton

Arsenal's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday as Mikel Arteta's side were held to a 1-1 draw away to Southampton. Midfielder Granit Xhaka opened the scoring on 11 minutes when he fired a half volley into the roof of the net, but Southampton levelled on 65 minutes through Stuart Armstrong.
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs Newcastle on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Newcastle face Tottenham this afternoon in London looking to underline their European credentials.Eddie Howe’s side are in fine form, notably Miguel Almiron continues to catch the eye following a delightful winner midweek over Everton. Antonio Conte is struggling to get a tune out of Spurs, even though the results have proven impressive until midweek.Follow Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE!A 2-0 loss at Manchester United, in a game which was mostly one-sided in favour of the hosts, leaves Conte doubting his side’s title credentials.Here’s everything you need to know.What time is Tottenham vs Newcastle?The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST...
SB Nation

Manchester City Take Care of Brighton, 3-1: Reaction & Tweets

A really good win from Manchester City after taking down Brighton on goals from Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne. A good performance almost all around from the lads led to a nice clean win. We move on to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “Today, the game was one of...
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City are back in the friendly confines of The City of Manchester Stadium to face off against Brighton & Hove Albion and new manager Roberto De Zerbi. Our group of Man City content creators are here once again to give their predictions for the match against the Seagulls. Manc...

