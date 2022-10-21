Read full article on original website
Related
Nursing home surprise: Advantage plans may shorten stays to less time than Medicare covers￼
Patricia Maynard was in a nursing home recovering from a hip replacement in December when her Medicare Advantage plan notified her it was ending coverage. Her doctors disagreed with the decision. “If I stayed, I would have to pay,” Maynard said. “Or I could go home and not worry about a bill.” But going home was also impractical: “I couldn’t walk because of the pain,” she said. She appealed the plan’s decision.
How Does Health Insurance Work?
Health insurance is a legal agreement that commits an insurer to covering all or a portion of a person's medical costs in return for a regular premium. According to Molly Moore, co-founder and chief health plan officer at health insurance start-up Decent, "it's to keep you from reaching financial ruin should you run into an emergency." She explains that some people get health insurance because they are aware of lingering medical problems that need to be addressed, while others do it out of fear of an unforeseeable future event.
MedCity News
Investing in social services will improve population health, execs from Kaiser & Mass General Brigham say
Health maintenance is in some ways overmedicalized in the U.S., executives from major health systems said Thursday at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. The panelists agreed that treatments and procedures aren’t the only ways to support patients’ health and said that providers would be wise to place more emphasis on integrating social services into their care models.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
CMS strengthens oversight of nursing home program
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is increasing scrutiny and oversight over the country's poorest-performing nursing facilities. CMS is toughening requirements for completion to the Special Focus Facility Program and increasing enforcement actions for facilities that fail to demonstrate improvement. However, currently only 0.5%, or 88 nursing homes, nationwide...
ABC News
Some Black physicians say they were pushed out of hospitals due to racial discrimination in medical workforce
After the pandemic hit the U.S. in early 2020, Chris Pernell, MD was on TV screens across the country, emerging as a leading voice on COVID-19's disproportionate impact on people of color. Earlier this year, backed by more than 100 New Jersey state leaders, Pernell -- University Hospital's inaugural chief...
Failing US nursing homes to face tougher federal penalties
WASHINGTON (AP) — The worst-of-the-worst nursing homes will face tougher penalties if conditions don’t improve at their facilities, the Biden administration announced Friday. The intensified scrutiny on some nursing homes, where more than a million people are housed, comes nearly two years after COVID-19 exposed subpar care and extreme staffing shortages that had long festered in the facilities. Nursing home residents have been significantly more likely to die from COVID-19; as of February, more than 200,000 nursing home staffers or residents had died from the virus. President Joe Biden had promised during his State of the Union address in February to overhaul the nation’s nursing home system but some of those initiatives have yet to be implemented fully. The new guidelines announced Friday will apply to less than 0.5% of the nation’s nursing homes. The facilities are already designated as a “special focus facility” because of a previous violation and are on a watchlist of sorts that requires the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare to monitor them more regularly.
Scrubs Magazine
Meet the Nurses Leaving the Bedside for Aesthetics
Working in aesthetics is often seen as an attractive alternative to performing bedside care. Nurses burnt out on 12-hour shifts and unsafe working conditions are finding success in the burgeoning arena known as aesthetics. This can include skincare treatments, hydration clinics, and cosmetic procedures like injectables and microblading. Working in this industry can help nurses find better work-life balance and make more money for their time.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Healthcare Providers Face Unintended Consequences of Pre-Care Estimates
The frustrating fact is that healthcare often comes with high out of pocket costs even for the insured, and millions are simply unable to cover those costs. It often leads to people foregoing care now that could head off more serious — and costly — health problems down the road.
Psych Centra
BEAM: Holistic Care That Honors Identity Is Crucial For Wellness
BEAM shares the healing impact of the Black Mental Health & Healing Justice (BMHHJ) Peer Support Training. How can people of color navigate healthcare systems, where they have continually experienced harm both as practitioners and patients, while honoring their individual needs?. The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) is...
MedCity News
Competing in the age of telemedicine
It is no secret that telemedicine usage has skyrocketed since the onset of the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency, primarily due to convenience, access, and waivers on Medicare limitations. Now, if the signals cast by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ proposed 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) rule come true, the waivers will carry into 2023. This extension offers hospitals and health systems a small window of opportunity to establish a well-rounded and far-reaching strategic plan that incorporates telemedicine. One that will bring efficiency to their organizations, defend against emerging competition from pure-play telemedicine providers, and ensure their place in providing all elements of care to the populations they serve.
healthcaredive.com
Crossover Health in talks with multiple major insurers to offer capitated primary care
Crossover Health, a capitated primary care provider for self-insured employers, plans to expand to payer clients, according to Crossover Chief Medical Officer Stephen Ezeji-Okoye. “We’re exploring working with payers,” Ezeji-Okoye told Healthcare Dive in an interview. “That’s an area of interest for us because we think that’s a way to...
MedCity News
How better ultrasound workflows can mitigate physician burnout
Across industries, burnout has become a crisis. From airlines to fast food, businesses are struggling to keep their rosters full. Healthcare is no exception. According to the U.S. Surgeon General, 76% of physicians and nurses are exhausted and burnt out at work. Even before Covid-19 the American Medical Association noted that doctors were burdened with an aging population – which has now been compounded by pandemic pressures. As a result, one in five physicians and two in five nurses say they intend to leave their practice in the next year, positioning the healthcare sector for exacerbated staffing problems. In light of this, the Surgeon General has released a sobering advisory warning of a healthcare provider shortage in the next few years if healthcare worker burnout is not addressed.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Humana tops best Medicare Advantage plan companies in new ranking
Humana has been anointed the best overall company offering Medicare Advantage plans by U.S. News and World Report, which created an honor roll based on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services newly released Star Ratings for Medicare Advantage Plans. For 2023, Humana Medicare Advantage plans received an overall star...
healthleadersmedia.com
Teamwork: The Key to the Most-Effective Dementia Home Care
Innovative training program for dementia home caregivers calls for a team-based approach. Team-centered training is the foundation of an innovative new training program designed to help home care teams solve dementia-related challenges. ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care have launched the DementiaWise® training video series designed to change the...
CNBC
Medtronic to spin off two businesses as part of restructuring process
Medtronic said on Monday it would spin off two of its smaller businesses into a new company to streamline its portfolio and increase the pace of revenue growth. The two businesses - patient monitoring and respiratory interventions - contributed $2.2 billion, or around 7%, to Medtronic's revenue in the fiscal year ended April 29.
World's Best Hospitals 2023
Newsweek has partnered with Statista Inc., the global market research and consumer data firm, to develop the ranking of the world's best hospitals for the fifth year.
Nursing Times
Helping newly registered nurses and midwives to thrive in clinical practice
An early careers support programme is helping newly registered nurses and midwives navigate the emotional journey of transitioning into clinical practice. An early-career support programme was offered to newly registered nurses and midwives to enhance the effects of local preceptorship programmes. The programme included a webinar focused on developing and maintaining the courage to navigate the transition, followed by access to online peer support, with individuals applying learning from the webinar to their own practice and clinical context. Evaluation of the programme showed a range of positive benefits, including reframing of self-limiting assumptions, a safe space to explore self-compassion and validation of people’s own experiences through sharing and listening.
The Future of Telemedicine in the Health Care Industry
Telehealth visits were slow to catch on before the global crises, but many people now appreciate the ease and convenience.
Comments / 0