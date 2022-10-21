Department of Education will investigate complaint against Central Bucks School District

The U.S. Department of Education will investigate a complaint filed earlier this month by the ACLU of Pennsylvania alleging a "toxic" environment for LGBTQ students in the Central Bucks School District.

"That the U.S. Department of Education has decided to investigate is no big surprise. The evidence we collected was overwhelming. And awful. Public schools must welcome and support ALL students," the ACLU said on its Twitter account Friday.

The 72-page Oct. 5 complaint filed on behalf of seven district students alleges a pattern of policies and practices that have exacerbated hostilities toward LGBTQ students and staff who support them.

Central Bucks school board President Dana Hunter said in a statement Friday that the letter "in no way implies (the department) has made a determination on the merits of the complaint."

"As we have said, the district is resolute and united in its zero tolerance for discrimination, harassment or bullying of any kind," Hunter said.

Hunter added that a request made at a school board meeting last week for an unredacted copy of the complaint, which she said the district would need to address several allegations made against the district, has not been provided to Central Bucks by the ACLU.

Names of the students in the complaint were redacted by the ACLU to protect their identities.

"We asked the ACLU for this information over a week ago, but it has refused to provide it. Thus, instead of being focused on the protection of students, the ACLU is more interested in making political points in the press. The school district’s focus is — and always will be — the children and families of our community,” Hunter said.

The ACLU cited its allegations of gender discrimination and violation of the students’ rights under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Title IX of the 1972 Education Amendments, according to the complaint.

While the ACLU initially filed the complaint to both the education and U.S. Justice Departments, Friday's announcement suggests that the latter will be the lead agency going forward.

The accusations against the school district included that the district:

directed teachers in some schools to use student name and pronouns based on their birth-assigned sex unless the student’s parent say otherwise. The district also has directed teachers to notify guidance counselors if a student wants to be called a different name or pronoun, so parents can be notified;

banned Pride flags and other symbols of the LGBTQ+ community in classrooms, and issuing a public statement calling them “a flashpoint for controversy and divisiveness” and a “symbol for taking sides;”

enacted new library and curriculum policies designed to remove LGBTQ-themed books and learning resources.

Friday's letter from the education department's Office of Civil Rights (OCR) is just the first step in a process that would include "a variety of fact-finding techniques," including conducting interviews of witnesses from both sides of the complaint, according to information on the OCR's website .

A settlement between the ACLU and Central Bucks could also be worked out as the OCR investigates. The overall goal in the ACLU's original complaint was to have the district follow suggested education department policies supporting transgender youth in school .

That could also mean rolling back recent approvals of the district's library policy and reversing the directive to ignore a transitioning student's preferred name.

