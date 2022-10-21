Drug ring smashed after 39 heroin, fentanyl ODs

STAFFORD − The leader of a drug ring accused of selling heroin and fentanyl linked to 39 overdoses in Stafford and Atlantic County, 22 of them fatal, was arrested along with three other men Tuesday as authorities wrapped up a seven-month investigation.

The Stafford detectives and the State Police seized a large amount of weapons, heroin and fentanyl after executing nine search warrants, Stafford police said.

The investigation began in April when officers from the Stafford Drug Enforcement Unit linked fentanyl and heroin overdoses to wax paper folds stamped with the brand name “Beetlejuice" that had contained the drugs. The New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression South Unit in Atlantic City joined the investigation.

Arrested were alleged ringleader Kai Sylvester, 27, of Somers Point, and Abdul Shakur Hopewell, 28, Javon Brooks, 39, and Leland Loftin, 49, all of Atlantic City.

Sylvester, Hopewell and Brooks were charged with drug distribution and weapon offenses, including possession of firearms in commission of a drug offense, and promoting organized street crime and taken to Atlantic County Jail in Mays Landing.

Loftin was charged with drug offenses and released on a criminal complaint summons.

Information on attorneys for the defendants was not immediately available.

Seized were four handguns, an AR-15 rifle, a large amount of ammunition, extended pistol and rifle magazines, 14,205 wax folds of heroin, 100 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of meth, 71 grams of crack, $14,025 in cash and a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said.

