ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

The Face of Horror? Gulf Coast High grad competes for $13k in spooky U.S. contest

By Charles Runnells, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 4 days ago

Ian Eubanks has been scaring people for years. Now he wants to do it for a living.

A key part of his plan: Winning $13,000 in an online contest for horror-movie enthusiasts.

Eubanks — a former Naples resident who now lives in New Orleans — has made it to the quarterfinals in the national contest Face of Horror. He’s one of hundreds of horror fans competing for votes from now through Oct. 27.

There’s just something great about scaring people, Eubanks says. That's why he wants to start a professional haunted-house business.

Eubanks has been making people scream since he was a kid and he set up a fake electric chair at his parents' house for Halloween. Then he and his friend waited for the trick-or-treaters to arrive.

Halloween events in Collier County: 9 ways to celebrate the spooky season in Naples, Bonita Springs

Halloween events in Lee County: 9 things still happening in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs after Ian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CxsPY_0ihyCEm000

“I had on a melted werewolf mask,” says Eubanks, who moved to Naples in the sixth grade and lived there until 2011. “Trick or treaters would come, and my friend would answer the door. Then I’d pretend to get electrocuted, and I’d jump out and scare’em.

“I had a lot of fun with that. So it’s just something I want to keep going.”

That led to Eubanks and his friends putting on elaborate haunted houses every year at his parents’ 5-acre property in Naples (and one year in Bonita Springs, too). He started doing that in the sixth grade.

“I wanted to do something for the trick-or-treaters,” he says. “So I started getting friends together and doing haunted houses.”

A longtime fan of horror and Halloween

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UHR6J_0ihyCEm000

For the 38-year-old Eubanks, Halloween and the horror genre have become a lifelong obsession. He writes horror short stories. The cast of the TV show “The Walking Dead” once filmed a couple episodes at his former Georgia pub. He’s acted and helped with special effects in several independent horror movies. And he even runs an online radio station called The Crypt that plays scary music 24/7.

“I listen to Halloween music all year round,” he says and laughs.

The 2002 Gulf Coast High School graduate says he used to get picked on in school, so there was something freeing about dressing up as characters like an evil scarecrow — his go-to character for his Naples haunted houses.

“I’ve always been big into Halloween,” he says. “It was always kind of an escape for me. Once people started telling me that I was getting too old to trick or treat, I started scaring people.”

Now Eubanks hopes to take that to the next level with his business, Pumpkin King Entertainment. Once he leaves the U.S. Coast Guard in two years, he want to move back to the Florida/Georgia area and start putting on haunted houses for a living.

“I just enjoy entertaining,” he says.

The contest money would help that business get started, he says. So would another part of the contest’s grand prize: A photo shoot with horror legend Kane Hodder (aka Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th movies) for Rue Morgue Magazine.

How to vote in the Face of Horror contest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2slJ6z_0ihyCEm000

Voters in the Face of Horror contest get one to three free online votes each day. Registration is required through Facebook or a credit card.

You can also purchase votes for $1 each. That money goes to pediatric cancer charity Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation.

You can vote for Eubanks from his contest profile page at faceofhorror.org/2022/ian-eubanks.

The contest winner also gets a walk-on role in an independent film and a two-night stay at Buffalo Bill’s House, the setting for serial killer Buffalo Bill’s home in the movie “Silence of the Lambs.”

It’s unclear if other Southwest Florida horror fans are competing in the contest. Face of Horror doesn’t include contestants’ cities or states of residence in their profiles.

The quarterfinals round — aka the “Hellraiser Round” — continues through Oct. 27. After that there’s the “Apocalypse" semifinals round (Oct. 28-Nov. 3) and the “Final Cut” finals round (Nov. 4-10).

Eubanks says his haunted houses and other events have always donated part of their proceeds to charity. He wants to continue that with his business Pumpkin King Entertainment, and also donate $1,000 of the prize money to the New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter.

To learn more about the contest, visit faceofhorror.org .

Connect with this reporter: Charles Runnells is an arts and entertainment reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. Email him at crunnells@gannett.com or connect on Facebook (facebook.com/charles.runnells.7), Twitter (@charlesrunnells) and Instagram (@crunnells1).

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: The Face of Horror? Gulf Coast High grad competes for $13k in spooky U.S. contest

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theknighttimes.net

The Worst Storm to Hit Florida Since 2005

Being one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit the United states, hurricane Ian has affected southwest Florida in a terrible way. At least 119 deaths have been reported, and millions of dollars of damage has been done. Although Florida seems so far away, even students and teachers at Knoch have been affected by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida)

Naples is a delightful and beautiful city along the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida. You are reading: Naples activities for couples | 27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Naples (Florida) It is the seat of Collier County and is famous as a tourist destination and real estate...
NAPLES, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Romantic Things to Do in Naples, Florida — Your Guide to Dating Around Town

Between the easy access to the beach and the full lineup of fine dining, high-end shopping and outdoor activities ranging from the tame to the adventurous, Naples, FL has no shortage of romantic destinations. That means the pressure cooker sure starts to turn up the second you’ve asked out that “special someone.”
NAPLES, FL
AOL Corp

In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes

First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Harry Chapin Food Bank had an emergency food giveaway on Monday

An emergency food giveaway for the community was at the Stars Complex in Fort Myers on Monday. Harry Chapin Food Bank is part of the Feeding America network, that’s getting more food to Southwest Florida. Feeding America CEO, Claire Babineaux Fontenot said she knows the need will still be...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC News

A multimillion-dollar war against mosquitoes is underway in Florida after Hurricane Ian

First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park

Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lani Kai owners intend to rebuild on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian

Owners of Lani Kai Island Resort, a staple of Fort Myers Beach since 1978, intend to rebuild around the existing structure after the Sept. 28 devastation of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian’s storm surge of at least 15 feet washed away the beach-side bars and Val’s Corner Bar. It also flooded Casa Blanca Café and Sabal Palm Restaurant on the second floor, which is about 20 feet above the ground level, but the 100 guest rooms in the hotel, and the 25 guest rooms across the street at the Bay Inn at Lani Kai remain intact.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County tourism rebound after Ian

Many resorts and hotels are closed and have no timeline on when they will be open again after Hurricane Ian. Employees at these hotels have been laid off leaving many places understaffed and people without jobs. But, Collier County said they still are open and have a lot to offer.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Man Dies From Rare Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Helping Clean Up From Hurricane Ian

Nearly a month has passed since Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in western Florida. Yet cleanup and recovery efforts have practically just begun. Floodwaters continue to be a major problem for FL residents affected by the historic storm. This is not only due to property damage and loss, but also because the murky waters are now home to several dangerous inhabitants. Several include displaced reptiles like snakes and alligators, hordes of disease-carrying mosquitoes, and rare flesh-eating bacteria. Sadly, one man was killed by flesh-eating bacteria after aiding in cleanup and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian wipes out nest of famed bald eagles

FORT MYERS (AP) - The most devastating storm in Fort Myers history wiped out the main nesting location for Harriet and M15, the famous North Fort Myers eagle couple whose lives are streamed across the globe during nesting season. "Their nest was completely demolished during Ian - not a stick left and many of their foundational branches broke off," said Virginia Pritchett McSpadden, whose family owns the land where the eagle nest is located. "After the storm passed, I remember having this gutted feeling that they were harmed, the trees had fallen and they wouldn't return to the area but to...
FORT MYERS, FL
dallasexpress.com

Flesh-Eating Bacteria Spike in Florida

Hurricane Ian brought carnage to Florida on September 28, as The Dallas Express previously reported. Hardships for the state seem long from over, as the hurricane has contributed to an increase of flesh-eating bacteria this year. This surge is most visible in Lee County, which was hit hardest by Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

San Carlos Island residents fed up with trash in front of their homes

San Carlos Island residents are fed up with the piles of trash in front of their homes. In one of the hardest hit areas like San Carlos Island, mountains of trash bags cover the sidewalks people use to walk on. People are tired of the trash in front of their...
NBC 2

Red tide blooms and flesh-eating bacteria detected on SWFL coast

BONITA BEACH, Fla. — Many beachgoers are starting to make their return, for some, it’s just looking at the damage, while others are ready to get back in the water. “We’ve gone a few times, yea, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to get down this way,” Patrick McDonald said.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy