Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell below .500 with a stunning 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who won just their second game of the season Sunday.
4 Buccaneers takeaways from Week 7 loss vs. Panthers as Tom Brady struggles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached a new low this season after losing in embarrassing fashion to the Carolina Panthers Sunday, 21-3. The Buccaneers entered the day as the biggest favorite to win, laying 13.5 points. The line jumped mid-week after news surfaced that the Panthers had traded their best player, Christian McCaffrey, to the San Francisco 49ers.
Jags' losing streak at four games after loss to Giants
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars hosted the New York Giants Sunday at TIAA Bank Field looking to snap their three-game losing streak. The Giants got the ball first and drove down the field as New York’s passing game was clicking early on. Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones found Wide Receiver Darius Slayton for the 32-yd touchdown pass to put New York up 7-0. The Jags would answer right back as Travis Etienne Jr. ran it in from seven yards out. Jacksonville went for two after a Giants penalty put the ball at the one-yard line, and Etienne Jr. ran it in from there to make it 8-7 Jags.
LIVE COVERAGE: Broncos lead 9-7 over Jets in second quarter
The Denver Broncos will be without starting quarterback Russell Wilson as they take on the New York Jets on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Second quarter Attendance: 70,786No shows: 5,838— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 23, 2022 McManus hits a 44-yard FG to give Broncos the lead. ...
Brock Purdy makes history in 49ers debut
The 49ers blowout loss to the Chiefs on Sunday featured an obscure piece of NFL history. Quarterback Brock Purdy entered the game late for San Francisco and completed his first pass – a 20-yard strike to wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud. The completion was the first ever by a player picked last in the NFL draft.
Panthers take down Brady and the Bucs 21-3
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the Carolina Panthers trading away Christian McCaffrey, starting a third-string quarterback, holding a 1-12 record in their last 13 games, and facing a Tom Brady-led Buccaneers team poised to get things going in the right direction, there is almost no reason that the Panthers should have come away with a win on Sunday.
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Justin Jefferson aims for another record day in Week 8 against Arizona
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 8 Coming out of their bye week, the Minnesota Vikings are off to their best
Report: Cooks, Claypool among WRs generating trade interest before deadline
The Houston Texans have received multiple calls regarding the availability of wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Additionally, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool has also generated interest but isn't expected to be dealt, barring a shift from the club, Rapoport adds. Cooks has had a...
Vikings PFF grades on offense entering the bye week
The Minnesota Vikings enter the bye week at 5-1 and sit in a good spot with a two-game lead in the NFC North division. Despite the immediate success in the first year of the Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era, the Vikings still have a lot of room to grow. The main area that they should see growth is on the offensive side of the football.
