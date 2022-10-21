JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars hosted the New York Giants Sunday at TIAA Bank Field looking to snap their three-game losing streak. The Giants got the ball first and drove down the field as New York’s passing game was clicking early on. Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones found Wide Receiver Darius Slayton for the 32-yd touchdown pass to put New York up 7-0. The Jags would answer right back as Travis Etienne Jr. ran it in from seven yards out. Jacksonville went for two after a Giants penalty put the ball at the one-yard line, and Etienne Jr. ran it in from there to make it 8-7 Jags.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO