Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Two helpers against Rangers
Voracek collected two assists in Sunday's win over the Rangers. He had a hand in Andrew Peeke's eventual game-winner early in the second period, as well as Kent Johnson's tally late in the third that closed out the scoring. Voracek is still looking for his first goal of the season, but the 33-year-old has been productive as the greybeard on the Blue Jackets' second line alongside 20-year-old rookie Johnson and 25-year-old center Jack Roslovic, racking up five assists in seven games.
Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes help Devils rout Red Wings
Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 6-2 road win over
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Deposits empty-netter
Girgensons scored an empty-net goal and blocked four shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks. Girgensons has tallied twice in five games this year, though he's been limited to fourth-line usage. The 28-year-old center has added six shots on net, a plus-3 rating and seven blocked shots. His defensive skills should keep him in the lineup, but long gone are the days of the Latvian challenging for top-six minutes since the Sabres appear to be significantly deeper up the middle than in past years.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-game, seven-assist streak
Kucherov delivered an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders. It extended his point streak to four games (seven assists). Kucherov is still waiting to score his first goal of the season. He has eight apples in six contests so far.
Sabres' Craig Anderson: Allows one goal in win
Anderson allowed a goal on 30 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks. Anderson drew a rare start Saturday and extended Vancouver's season-opening misery. This was his second start of the year, and he's allowed just two goals on 66 shots. Eric Comrie had started the last three games against a brutal stretch of opponents in Florida, Edmonton and Calgary, so it appears this could still be a timeshare situation in the Sabres' crease. They end a road trip Tuesday in Seattle, which is a solid matchup for whichever goalie draws the start.
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Sitting out
Stralman (not injury related) is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against Dallas, NHL.com reports. Stralman had been dealing with a work visa issue, but NESN reported that was settled last Friday. Stralman appears to be an extra right now, but has been working in practices to make himself an option when he is called upon to play.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Snags two helpers
Kane recorded a pair of assists against the Kraken on Sunday. Kane is still looking for his first goal of the season, having been held off the scoresheet through the opening five games despite 13 shots on goal. While the veteran winger is off to a slow start to the year, he should still be capable of reaching the 20-goal threshold for the 15th time in his career.
