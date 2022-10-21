Meet the candidates: El Paso City Council District 5

In the District 5 race, incumbent Rep. Isabel Salcido will go up against two political newcomers.

Voters in District 5 will choose between giving Salcido another term or electing podcaster Richard Genera or retired federal law enforcement officer Felix J. Munoz on Election Day.

While Salcido has served on the council since 2018, neither Genera or Munoz has previously held office.

El Pasoans can find out what district they live in here .

As the District 5 representative, the winner will serve as a champion for residents in the East Side district, a jagged area that stretches along state highway 375 to the west and Tim Floyd Street to the east.

City representatives serve a four-year term and receive a salary of $51,600 to set public policy, city tax rates and City Hall's annual budgets. They also have a direct relationship with the City Manager, conducting performance reviews and setting the term and salary of the chief administrative position.

The El Paso Times sent questionnaires to the candidates in contested races in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election. Following are the answers to the questionnaire submitted by candidates for City Council Representative, District 5.

The candidates' responses are being published largely as they were submitted.

Richard Genera

Please describe your personal and professional background.

I’m thirty years old, born and raised here in El Paso. Graduated from El Dorado High School in 2010 and UTEP in 2021. I host a podcast called The El Paso Beat, for which I watch every City Council work session and meeting, and talk about their votes and actions while adding commentary. I also bring on guests, mostly with political ties, to interview them about themselves, their work, and campaigns. I wanted to become a high school English teacher, that’s what my degree was for, however I’ve put that on hold to do my part to address my concerns with City Hall.

How do you earn a living? Do you plan to continue if elected?

I currently work, and have worked for Wells Fargo for the last eight years. I also work as a DoorDash driver on weekends. Definitely not. The salary provided is a livable wage that will allow me to dedicate all of my attention and focus to serving my constituents.

Please describe your education. Where did you get your high school diploma? What higher education degrees and certificates have you earned and from where?

I graduated from El Dorado High School in 2010. I graduated from UTEP in June 2021 with a Multidisciplinary Studies degree. I had originally intended to get an English degree, with a minor in Secondary Education, to become a high school English teacher, however I had reached a point in my degree plan where I would have to work both jobs full time while maintaining my course work, all while I would be running this campaign. I had enough credits to graduate if I switched my major to Multidisciplinary Studies, so I did, and committed to the campaign.

What experiences in leadership do you have that qualify you for this position?

I was a band geek back in high school. My senior year I earned the position of head drum major, and in that position, you have to lead by example. Putting in your share of work, owning your mistakes, and taking responsibility for those you lead, are what I’m bringing to this position.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a crime? Have you ever had a civil judgment against you? Have you ever been in arrears on local, state or federal taxes? If so, please provide an explanation.

I got an underage drinking citation when I was 19 or 20. Some speeding tickets. That’s it.

If elected, would you have any potential conflicts of interest that you are aware of that would impair your ability to serve? Please explain what they are and how you would avoid the conflict.

None that I am aware of.

Issue related questions

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I want to do this job, and I want to do it well. I have a hunger, something to prove to the people. I’m going to let my work speak for itself and do my best to truly rebuild El Pasoan’s trust in local government. I’m ready to commit the next eight years - I’m not climbing the political ladder, I am solely focused on this position. I’m dedicated to the work as I’ve shown with my work on my podcast and as someone raised, and educated in this district, I have the strongest grasp of what the district needs from their Representative.

Why are you running for this office?

To rebuild trust in local government. People don’t trust the government in general, but ask an El Pasoan to describe local government and a majority will say “corrupt.” We need a Representative ready to dig in and do the work, and that includes being transparent and accountable to residents, especially to those who have concerns about your actions. Millions in non voter approved debt, reckless contract extensions, over generous tax breaks for the wealthy - these are what has broken trust in local government. I’m running to do away with all of that, to rebuild trust.

What are your top three priorities?

Tackling property taxes, T.E.A (Transparency, Engagement, Accountability), Jobs

Property taxes continue to be a challenge for Texans. How would you address this issue?

Ending CO spending and reigning in 380 agreements/TIRZs will get us started on this long road. We need to stop the bleeding that is deficit spending, stop building unnecessary and fiscally irresponsible projects such as the arena, and close the gap between our expenditures and revenues.

Immigration is a federal issue, but migrant influxes pose challenges for the city locally. What is your vision for the city’s role in meeting immigration challenges?

The fact is many migrants have family in other places in the country, and while they’re here awaiting their asylum case to be heard, we should do our part to ensure they are traveling safely and successfully to wherever they plan to call home. We should also be welcoming to these migrants and lean on additional support from the federal government to help them settle here if they so choose. I think we’re doing the best we can with the resources we have, but it is very much a federal issue, and making sure I have a strong working relationship with our federal representation so that I can assist them in any way possible to expedite federal support is very important to me.

What’s the most important issue facing El Paso?

If you look at the budget presentations, there is sometimes a graph that indicates our budgeted expenses and projected revenues as two lines that are drifting further and further apart, with expenses vastly overshadowing revenues. We’re headed for a cliff and my opponent’s hand is on the wheel. We need to get our budget under control and fast.

What’s the next big thing El Paso should do in the city?

Kill the arena project. Wild right? Then we could appropriate that money to maybe fixing up the Convention center as the mayor has proposed in the past. It’s not responsible for us to commit to the investment to the arena that was originally proposed, and even that “world-class” arena wasn’t going to do for our local economy what some in leadership would have us believe. Our next big thing should be balancing our budget, and that means not spending tax payer money on irresponsible projects.

Do you support the current strong city manager structure? Why? If not, what would work better?

As I’ve been talking to people, I’ve heard a lot of support for going to a strong mayor form of government, and I approve of the change. I’m more partial to having important city functions dependent on an individual that is held directly accountable to voters.

What does transparent government mean to you? Will you be personally accessible to answer questions while in office?

With weekly community meetings - different times of the day, different days of the week, and in different parts of the district, constituents will have the ability to reach me directly face to face regularly. I’m also determined to be the most responsive Representative our district has ever had. I may explore renting a small office space with perhaps the District 6 rep so that we have an office location on the East side of the city where constituents can speak with us directly, get information, and remain engaged. Also with my regularly posted podcast, I’ll be sure to cover what I’m voting on, why, and how it will affect El Pasoans. My office will also, of course, be available to the media.

If the Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center came before City Council for a vote in 2023, would you support continuing this project? Why, or why not?

No. The project is an irresponsible use of tax-payer funds. There are other projects the money could be appropriated to, of course I’m amenable to exploring any options that aren’t continuing with the project.

Felix J. Munoz

Please describe your personal and professional background.

I graduated from Bowie High School in 1985 and joined the US Army where I served for four years. I started working for the Department of Justice and retired in March 2006 after serving for 27 years. I also dedicate my time to my photography business that I started in 2006.

How do you earn a living? Do you plan to continue if elected?

I receive a monthly retirement pay from the Department of Justice. If elected, I would dedicate 100% of my time to City Council.

Please describe your education. Where did you get your high school diploma? What higher education degrees and certificates have you earned and from where?

I graduated from Bowie High School and through my service in the Army; I took college courses while stationed in Germany.

What experiences in leadership do you have that qualify you for this position?

As a Law Enforcement Officer, I worked as the Administrative Lieutenant for the Bureau of Prisons, I was in charge of 300+ officers and tasked to reduce unnecessary overtime costs and dealt with the general public as necessary. I prioritized workflow among available staff, coordinated due dates for projects; tracked workloads to ensure completion and adjusted staff duties to respond to immediate needs.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a crime? Have you ever had a civil judgment against you? Have you ever been in arrears on local, state or federal taxes? If so, please provide an explanation.

No

If elected, would you have any potential conflicts of interest that you are aware of that would impair your ability to serve? Please explain what they are and how you would avoid the conflict.

No

Issue related questions

Why are you running for this office?

I know I can make a difference if elected, there are a lot of issues that need to be addressed and instead of complaining because things are not being done then my belief is to do something about it. I do believe that once elected, you must continue to communicate with your district and be transparent with everything that you do. I do believe in working with other city council members to reduce unnecessary taxes and mostly to try to find ways of helping tax payers with ways of lowering taxes.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

One major reason is that I’m not afraid to say no, if it is not in the best interest of the task or subject. I enjoy talking to people and listening to their ideas to see how we can improve our situation, ask for feedback and definitely respond back in person, phone call or email. To show the person with an issue or idea that you do care and willing to respond back to them.

What are your top three priorities?

1. Reduce unnecessary tax payers’ money by issuing obligation bonds over the course of years, when the city can request grants from the Federal Government that can help to subsidies some if not all of the costs.

2. Public safety, during these times our schools are always subjects to violence and we need to have officers at our schools, I do believe in taking care of our Law Enforcement Officers so they can take care of our love ones.

3. Be transparent to the general public no matter if the issue is good or bad, it’s the public that gets you elected and it’s your responsibly to let them the truth.

Property taxes continue to be a challenge for Texans. How would you address this issue?

I would address this issue by reducing unnecessary tax payers’ money; by avoiding the issuing of obligation bonds to be repaid back over the course of years. When the city can request grants from the Federal Government that can help to subsidies some if not all of the costs. Bring major companies to ELP, like Tesla, Hewitt Packard, they can bring many jobs to El Paso and bring more revenue this can help with to lower taxes gradually. Work on bringing a major theme amusement park like Six Flags over “El Paso”.

Immigration is a federal issue, but migrant influxes pose challenges for the city locally. What is your vision for the city’s role in meeting immigration challenges?

Be at the forefront and set the example for other cities across the US that we are up for the challenge. Work with Homeland/FEMA and other government agencies hand in hand to work the issue and not make a problem out of this. Once again it’s how well we work together to achieve one goal.

What’s the most important issue facing El Paso?

Property taxes are the most important issue El Paso is facing.

What’s the next big thing El Paso should do in the city?

Work on bringing more revenue to El Paso in a form of a major amusement park, even major companies like Tesla and Hewitt Packard. I believe in stopping the Arena project as it will destroy the historical Durangito. In El Paso we have El Paso County Coliseum with 5,250 seats, Sun Bowl with 51,500 seats, Civic Center with 8,000 seats, Don Haskins Center 11,892 seats, Southwest University Ballpark with 9,500 and even McKelligon Canyon with 1,503 seats. We do not need another arena.

Do you support the current strong city manager structure? Why? If not, what would Work better?

No, I do not. I feel it’s better to have a strong city mayor structure with strong city council. The City manager is not an elected office nor has term limits; therefore he/she has no fear of making a bad call that can cost him/her their job.

What does transparent government mean to you? Will you be personally accessible to answer questions while in office?

A transparent government means to be truthful and be able to show the public what is being done; also by showing the public how one came to make a decision. For example how public funds (taxes) are going to be utilized and make the general public aware before making a decision. I do strongly believe that anyone that is elected for office should be accessible to answer any questions and not to forget that you are there to serve the public 100%.

If the Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center came before City Council for a vote in 2023, would you support continuing this project? Why, or why not?

No, if it means to destroying Duranguito (see question 13)

Isabel Salcido, Incumbent

Isabel Salcido did not respond to the El Paso Times' questionnaire.

