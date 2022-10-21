Read full article on original website
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Harte-Hanks (HHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
HHS - Free Report) closed at $10.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the marketing company had...
New Fortress Energy (NFE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
NFE - Free Report) closed at $51.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.99% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Astrazeneca (AZN) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
AZN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $54.35, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading,...
Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
EMR - Free Report) closed at $84.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%. Coming into today, shares of the maker...
Why is an Earnings Beat Less Likely for Invesco (IVZ) in Q3?
IVZ - Free Report) is slated to announce third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, before market open. Its earnings and revenues are expected to have witnessed declines in the to-be-reported quarter on a year-over-year basis. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results...
HP (HPQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
HPQ - Free Report) closed at $27.58, marking a +1.92% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the personal computer and printer maker...
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AMN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $120.04, moving +1.59% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 24th
PERI - Free Report) : This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days. Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus. Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote.
Accenture (ACN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ACN - Free Report) closed at $280.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the consulting...
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (. FSK - Free Report) closed at $18.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%. Heading into...
Global Partners LP (GLP) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
GLP - Free Report) closed at $28.77, marking no change from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.35% in the past month. In...
Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
MU - Free Report) closed at $55.87, marking a -0.66% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 15.06%...
MVB Financial (MVBF) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
MVBF - Free Report) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 5.3% over the past two weeks. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy BJ's (BJ) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
Alphabet, Microsoft Lower on Q3 Earnings; Chipotle Beats
Markets continued their relative strength off late September/mid-October lows, spinning gains in the regular session ahead of a heavy afternoon of earnings releases. The Dow closed +337 points, +1.07%, while the S&P 500 performed even better, +1.63%. Better still were the tech-heavy Nasdaq and small-cap Russell 2000, +2.25% and +2.83%, respectively.
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 25th
PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart | PHX Minerals Inc. Quote. Brookfield...
Acuity Brands (AYI) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average
AYI - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, AYI crossed above the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend. A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine...
Can Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
PTEN - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this provider...
Implied Volatility Surging for Abiomed (ABMD) Stock Options
ABMD - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $230.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
