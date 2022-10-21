Meet the Deltona City Commission District 3 candidates: Maritza Avila-Vazquez and Tara D'Errico
Incumbent Maritza Avila-Vazquez faces newcomer Tara D'Errico in the race to represent District 3 on the Deltona City Commission.
Commissioners serve four-year terms as one of seven votes on legislative and policy matters. They receive an annual salary of $10,520.
Election 2022:Meet the candidates for Deltona City Commission District 1: Tom Burbank and Brandy White
Deltona manager:Deltona commission picks former Daytona Beach manager Chisholm as city's interim manager
District 3 candidates
Avila-Vazquez, 70, is retired and serves as the current vice mayor on the commission.
Her top three priorities:
- Infrastructure is needed along Saxon and Deltona boulevards to bring in more business.
- More lighting on Normandy and Deltona boulevards
- Road improvements
D'Errico, 52, works as a director of business operations and hasn't previously been elected to office.
Her top three priorities:
- Addressing the lack of stability and rampant divisiveness
- Stormwater and drainage
- Responsible residential growth
Deltona:Commission votes 4-3 to settle lawsuit with former human resources director for $225K
Comments / 0