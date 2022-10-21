Meet the Deltona City Commission District 3 candidates: Maritza Avila-Vazquez and Tara D'Errico

Incumbent Maritza Avila-Vazquez faces newcomer Tara D'Errico in the race to represent District 3 on the Deltona City Commission.

Commissioners serve four-year terms as one of seven votes on legislative and policy matters. They receive an annual salary of $10,520.

District 3 candidates

Avila-Vazquez, 70, is retired and serves as the current vice mayor on the commission.

Her top three priorities:

Infrastructure is needed along Saxon and Deltona boulevards to bring in more business. More lighting on Normandy and Deltona boulevards Road improvements

D'Errico, 52, works as a director of business operations and hasn't previously been elected to office.

Her top three priorities:

Addressing the lack of stability and rampant divisiveness Stormwater and drainage Responsible residential growth

