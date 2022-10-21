Read full article on original website
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
GM earnings soar on improved supply chain issues
General Motors says its supply chain issues are improving. That allowed the company to post better-than-expected earnings despite falling short of revenue forecasts. America’s largest automaker said that by the end of June, it had been able to clear out of inventory about 75% of the roughly 90,000 vehicles it had not been able to complete because of missing parts.
The risk of an accidental recession is rising, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs is urging the Federal Reserve to be patient in its quest to squash inflation. Even though inflation remains far too high, the investment bank says the Fed has already made “remarkable” progress in slowing the US economy and easing the concerning imbalance between supply and demand in the jobs market.
Kraft Heinz CEO: Inflation and supply shortages are here to stay for a while
Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio says higher inflation and supply issues are coursing through the food industry, forcing companies to adopt new strategies for everything from production to promotion to packaging. And he doesn’t see an end to either issue anytime soon. “We’ve already increased the prices that we...
Amazon to let customers pay with Venmo at checkout
Amazon is rolling out a new option for customers to pay with Venmo. Starting Tuesday, select customers will see an option at checkout to pay for orders on Amazon.com and via the mobile app using the popular PayPal-owned payment service rather than using their credit cards. The option will be available to US customers by Black Friday, according to Amazon.
German business confidence stuck at lowest since May 2020
BERLIN (AP) — A closely watched survey shows that German business confidence is stuck at its lowest level in more than two years as energy worries fuel expectations of a difficult winter. The Ifo institute said Tuesday that its monthly confidence index, a prominent health indicator for Europe’s biggest economy, edged down to 84.3 points in October from 84.4 last month. That’s the lowest level since May 2020, but it was still a better showing than economists’ forecast of a bigger slip to 83.5. Managers’ assessment of their current situation was a bit worse than in September, though their expectations for the next six months brightened slightly.
