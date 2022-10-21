Read full article on original website
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
NBC12
Boebert fights to keep deep red district seat against Democratic challenger
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO-03) , a staunch defender of former President Donald Trump, is seeking a second term in office. However, her opponent, Adam Frisch, says she is too extreme for Congress and not focused on prioritizing Colorado’s needs. On Lauren Boebert’s campaign website, she...
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
NBC12
Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation of Chinese tech giant Huawei by offering bribes to someone they thought could provide inside information, the Justice Department announced Monday. The defendants are accused of paying tens of thousands...
Defense & National Security — The legacy of former Pentagon chief Ash Carter
Ash Carter, the former Defense secretary who oversaw sweeping personnel changes at the Pentagon, including opening all military occupations and positions to women, has died at the age of 68. We’ll share the details of that, plus House progressives go on damage control after their Ukraine diplomacy letter and the latest in the Brittney Griner case. …
Alito says Supreme Court leak made him a 'target for assassination'
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said Tuesday that the unprecedented leak of the draft abortion case opinion made him feel like a “target of assassination.”
NBC12
Experts weigh in on temporary hold placed on student loan forgiveness plan
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As millions of people across the United States submit their applications for the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program, a temporary hold has been placed on the plan following a Republican-led legal challenge of the policy. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the temporary...
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be honored on new postage stamp
The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be honored with a new postage stamp in 2023, the US Postal Service announced Monday.
