2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today
On another bright "green" day for the stock market, shares of electric vehicle manufacturers are doing better than most. As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%.
PEB vs. NTST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks have likely encountered both Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) and NETSTREIT (NTST). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great...
Why JetBlue Stock Is Falling Today
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported its first quarterly profit since the beginning of the pandemic, but the results still fell short of expectations. Investors were disappointed, sending JetBlue shares down more than 7% post-earnings. So what. It has been a surprisingly strong earnings season for airline investors, with demand holding...
Why Roblox Stock Was Up 8% on Tuesday
Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) are jumping today, up by 8% as of 11:15 a.m. ET, compared to a 1% spike in the S&P 500. The rally didn't do much to erase losses that investors have seen in the stock lately, which remains down by over 50% so far in 2022.
These 3 Hot Stocks Have Beaten the Market by 28% to 52% In 2022
It's been a difficult year for investors, with the S&P 500 down nearly 20% on the year and many stocks in that index trading down much further. But there are also a select group of stocks in that index that are trading up in 2022 and, therefore, are massively ahead of the market. Moreover, in that select group of positive 2022 stocks are some with even more room to run.
2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023, According to Wall Street
The S&P 500 is down about 20% this year, erasing about $8.2 trillion in wealth. And more than half of investors expect the stock market to continue falling in the next six months, according to a survey from the American Association of Individual Investors. Despite the widespread bearish sentiment, some Wall Street analysts still see opportunities for triple-digit returns in the next year.
This 1 Oils and Energy Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
Is Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Monarch Casino (MCRI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Here's Why Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) is a Strong Value Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Are Investors Undervaluing Plains Group (PAGP) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
Is Darling Ingredients (DAR) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Darling Ingredients (DAR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Is LaZBoy (LZB) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR (YY) is a Trending Stock
JOYY (YY) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this social media company have returned -13.5% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Coterra Energy (CTRA) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Coterra Energy (CTRA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Qualtrics Stock Surges on Earnings Beat and 2022 Guidance Increases
Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results after the market close on Monday. Shares gained 10.7% in Monday's after-hours trading session. The market's positive initial reaction can be attributed to the quarter's revenue and earnings beating Wall Street's...
What Makes First Merchants (FRME) a Good Fit for "Trend Investing"
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. Often, the direction of a stock's...
Has Addus HomeCare Corporation's (NASDAQ:ADUS) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?
Addus HomeCare's (NASDAQ:ADUS) stock is up by a considerable 18% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Addus HomeCare's ROE today. ROE or...
Stock Market News for Oct 25, 2022
Wall Street closed higher on Monday, buoyed by the prevailing sentiment that the Fed is looking to slow down its policy tightening. A major economic report showed a contraction in business activity, underscoring the notion that the Fed moves have worked and that it would pause to take stock. All three major indexes ended in positive territory.
Abiomed (ABMD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Abiomed, Inc. ABMD is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $1.25 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.7%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average beat being 10.9%.
