Missing Lucian to be featured on Discovery show
YAKIMA, Wash.—The search for Lucian Munguia will soon be getting some national attention. The Discovery show, In Pursuit with John Walsh, will feature a segment on missing Lucian on Wednesday. Each week, the show focuses on unsolved crimes and different missing children. The segment will air at 9/8c on...
Special Event Planned To Honor Woman Killed in Yakima
Authorities continue the search for a man charged with the June 12 fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.
Yakima’s Lucian Munguia to be featured on national John Walsh show
YAKIMA – A missing child’s case out of Yakima will be featured on an Investigation Discovery show, placing the search for Lucian Munguia in the national spotlight. “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will focus on the search for Lucian, who has been missing since September 10, 2022. The show is set to air on Wednesday, October 26 at 6 p.m....
The Four Burgers in Yakima Bob Belcher would be Proud of
Yakima is a great place for delicious food, especially burgers in this town. The actual creativity comes from the chefs in the Valley using fresh meat and produces raised right here in Washington. We decided to ask the question of who has the four best tastiest and most creative burgers, ones that the fictional character Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers would be proud of, and the answers became quite simple.
Families take a behind the scenes look at one of Yakima's haunted houses
YAKIMA -- Halloween is right around the corner, and some folks in Yakima are already celebrating. Today in Union Gap, kids put their costumes on early for a truck or treat at Madd Hatters Haunted House. In the Daylight, families got an exclusive behind the scenes look at the popular...
It Happened Here: Kellogg's 'discovers' Bigg Mixx cereal character along Toppenish Creek
The Pacific Northwest has its share of cryptids, those unexplained creatures of myth and legend. Everyone’s heard about Sasquatch, which a Tampico man claims to have captured on film in Northern California. There’s also “Batsquatch,” a creature supposedly spotted around Mount St. Helens that makes the flying monkeys in “The Wizard of Oz” look like household pets, and the Dragon of Lake Chelan.
Crashes slow Yakima traffic
YAKIMA, Wash.- Two crashes on I-82 near milepost 33 are causing traffic delays. According to the Washington State Patrol, the two crashes, as well as a woman in labor in the same area, have traffic backed up to Nob Hill in Yakima. This is a developing story, which means information...
Mysterious Toothpick Raises So Many Questions in Yakima Restroom
So, my other job has me travel all around the Yakima valley. When I need to make a stop, and take a “rest”, that’s what I do. Now I know my work would rather I didn’t do that, but thank you worker laws for the mandatory 15 minute breaks. I stopped at a certain Yakima establishment to use the facilities, and as I’m sitting there, I look down… and started laughing.
Yakima Police ID One of Two People Killed in Recent Homicides
Detectives with the Yakima Police Department Homicide unit are busy today looking for clues in two fatal shootings last week. Authorities haven't yet identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street. The woman died from multiple gunshot wounds. As that investigation was underway on Friday Detectives were called to another homicide reported on East Chestnut Avenue. Police responded after getting reports of a man being assaulted in the area but when police arrived they found the man dead from gunshot wounds. That man has been identified as 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes-Sanchez.
Local man sentenced today for scamming people out of over a million dollars
YAKIMA -- A local man was sentenced today in what L&I says is the worst case of contractor fraud they have ever seen. The judge today shared the same feelings, saying society needs to be protected from people who run scams like this, costing elderly victims to lose their life savings.
Man arrested for shooting Sunnyside police officer
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A 43-year-old suspect has been charged for shooting Sunnyside Police Officer Javier Arredondo on October 10, according to Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic. Officers were investigating shots fired around the 1400 block of S 8th Street when they reportedly heard gunshots coming from inside a home. Officer...
Woman Killed Friday At Yakima Hotel
Yakima Police are investigating the cities latest homicide reported early Friday morning at a Yakima Hotel. Officers were called to the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First Street at about 2:00 am Friday because of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds. Detectives are...
Yakima Valley Memorial to become MultiCare subsidiary
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital will officially become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare Health System, according to a joint press release. The two companies say they have a shared goal of expanding local health care access and improving the quality of care. MultiCare agreed to invest in...
Wildlife expert: ‘Woke’ politics to blame for Leavenworth bear attack
A woman is recovering at a Wenatchee hospital after she was attacked by a bear in a downtown Leavenworth park Saturday morning – and one local wildlife expert says “woke” politics is partly to blame for the encounter. The incident, according to The Outdoor Line host Tom...
BCSO responds to vehicle fire near Prosser
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of County Route 12 and West King Tull Road near Prosser on Sunday night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the driver of a car failed to negotiate a turn...
Suncomm dispatch is currently under 50% staffed, sheriff saying it's a big safety concern
YAKIMA -- The local 911 dispatch center is experiencing a major staffing shortage right now. The sheriff's office is saying it's definitely a safety concern for them and the public. "It has been challenging to recruit people into these positions for a very long time because it is a very...
EPA fines Yakima contractor for lead-based paint safety violations, 13 others in WA
YAKIMA, Wash.—A Yakima-based contractor has been fined for violations of federal lead-based paint regulations, along with 13 other contractors in the state. The Environmental Protection Agency claims Kline Construction & Associates LLC did not have proper certification under the Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) Rule for renovations and repairs of pre-1978 housing.
Yakima woman’s body recovered from hotel, homicide investigation launched
YAKIMA, Wash. — Police investigators are searching for more evidence and details about the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman whose body was recovered from a hotel early on Friday morning. According to a press release issued by the Yakima Police Department, officers were dispatched to a hotel on the 1000-block of N 1st St at 2:00 a.m. on October...
MultiCare growing with addition of central WA hospital; deal set to close in early ’23
Following a proposed merger announcement in May, Tacoma-based MultiCare and Yakima Valley Memorial on Friday announced agreement to terms of acquisition. The 226-bed hospital in Yakima will become a wholly owned subsidiary, following routine regulatory approval “as well as customary closing conditions,” the two entities said in a joint news release.
I-90 eastbound closed after a semi-collision in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:20 p.m. Both eastbound lanes are now open. I-90 eastbound and westbound are both down to one lane of travel. I-90 eastbound is closed after a semi crash in Ellensburg. The westbound lanes on I-90 is down to one lane. According to the Washington State Patrol,...
