Senior night proves bittersweet for Ell-Saline volleyball players, coaches

The end of an era occurred Tuesday evening at Ell-Saline High School when Meryn Came, Kaela Wilson and Lani Richards celebrated their girl’s volleyball senior night. Came and Wilson have more in common than their graduating class however, as both of them have parents on the coaching staff. Doug Wilson, Kaela’s father, is the head coach, while Laurie Came, Meryn’s mother, is an assistant coach.

The senior night game against the Ellsworth Bearcats ended with a 3-0 loss for the Cardinals, their first home game loss of the season.

“For our first loss at home to be on senior night, it stings a little bit more. I thought the girls played hard. We never thought that they gave up, we always want them to stay aggressive. I think that they did that, but we just came up a little short tonight,” Laurie said. “When you’ve coached your daughter for so long, it hits a little bit different when she’s a senior rather than when you’re just a parent.”

“This group of seniors is a really special bunch. We’ve been playing together since they were in the fifth grade. I had them for around three years of club, and now high school,” Doug said. “I had coached them for a long time. This was an emotional day for us all.”

The Cardinals ended their 2022-23 season 17-7, the best record of the seniors' high school careers, and the best record since 2013.

“We’ve all been playing together since elementary school. It’s the end of us three always playing together,” Kaela said. “There’s good times and bad times playing for our parents. Usually it was a good bonding opportunity, and we all worked together well.”

“Doug and I have coached these seniors for a long time. I’ve enjoyed coaching them so much, it’s just been fun,” Laurie said.

The seniors are leaving behind a young roster, with 25 of the 33 players being underclassmen.

“This group of girls is very connected on the court. None of them really hang out outside of school, but you couldn’t tell when you watch them on the court,” Doug said. “What I’m hoping from this senior bunch is the younger kids see that, to feel like, ‘This is how to behave on a team.’”

“I hope that the seniors pass on their energy to these younger girls,” Laurie said. “I feel like this group of girls has created a lot of energy that we have been missing in the past. I hope that they can pass that down to those freshmen and sophomores.”

“I want (the underclassmen) to have patience, and to see them grow,” Meryn said. “I know that they’ll become better, and I think that they can get the job done. It’ll take patience and hard work though.”