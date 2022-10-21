Read full article on original website
Top Hat Welcomes Nicole Taylor, Silicon Valley Community Foundation CEO and Former University Dean, to its Board of Directors
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Top Hat, a market leader in student engagement solutions in higher education, is delighted to welcome Nicole Taylor to its Board of Directors. As an independent board member, Taylor’s unique combination of higher education executive leadership and commitment to championing issues of social equity will be invaluable in guiding Top Hat’s mission to empower educators to deliver personalized, meaningful, and equitable learning for every student in every course. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005133/en/ Nicole Taylor, CEO of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and new member of the Top Hat Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
Watsonville Community Hospital holding steady under new ownership
WATSONVILLE, CALIF. (KION-TV): Watsonville Community Hospital is under new ownership. A non-profit entity called the Pajaro Valley Health Care District Hospital Corporation purchased the bankrupt hospital thanks with help from local fundraising, according to Treasurer Marcus Pimentel. “Over 500 individual donors who’ve pulled together $66 million of donated money to acquire this hospital,” Pimentel said. The post Watsonville Community Hospital holding steady under new ownership appeared first on KION546.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Stand Together launches $30 million initiative to address poverty
The Stand Together Foundation, the rebranded network of nonprofits funded by Charles Koch and other conservatives, has announced a $30 million initiative to help organizations scale solutions for addressing poverty. Through the Catalyst Impact Partners initiative, Stand Together seeks to accelerate the impact of nonprofits utilizing an empowerment approach to...
How to Best Recruit Board Members Outside of Your Industry
Few individuals are experts in everything. Even the cumulative expertise in most businesses could use input from more experts in diverse areas. This is why we have boards — a panel of experts in areas that fill in the gaps in our existing company knowledge base. But even once...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Ontario Waste Management Association Welcomes Ashley De Souza as New CEO
On behalf of the Board of Directors, OWMA is pleased to provide an organizational leadership and staffing update. After an extensive search, OWMA is thrilled to announce that on October 24, 2022, Ashley De Souza will join as the association’s new CEO. Ashley brings a wealth of knowledge and...
insightscare.com
Daniel Taddese: Leading Healthcare by Engaging, Enabling, and Supporting People
The contours of life take one on a journey of discovering the true self and empowering that individual with a purpose. This goal could range from anything and everything that makes one invest a major part of their lives in achieving it. With right amounts of hard work plus other essential elements, an aspirant is morphed into a visionary leader.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
‘Staffing and labor challenges do persist,’ provider survey finds
Nine percent of long-term care providers responding to the latest executive survey by the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care said they continue to experience “severe” staffing shortages, and 72% said they still are experiencing “moderate” ones. A total of 58 providers participated in...
