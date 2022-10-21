TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Top Hat, a market leader in student engagement solutions in higher education, is delighted to welcome Nicole Taylor to its Board of Directors. As an independent board member, Taylor’s unique combination of higher education executive leadership and commitment to championing issues of social equity will be invaluable in guiding Top Hat’s mission to empower educators to deliver personalized, meaningful, and equitable learning for every student in every course. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005133/en/ Nicole Taylor, CEO of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and new member of the Top Hat Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

13 DAYS AGO