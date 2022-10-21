Read full article on original website
Charges dropped against man accused of running over Yakima police officers
YAKIMA, Wash.— The man prosecutors say intentionally ran over Yakima police officers has had charges against him dropped. The judge says the man isn't competent to stand trial. Salvador Muñoz-Gonzalez had been charged with robbery and multiple assaults. On January 5th, police investigating a stolen truck say they...
Yakima Police ID One of Two People Killed in Recent Homicides
Detectives with the Yakima Police Department Homicide unit are busy today looking for clues in two fatal shootings last week. Authorities haven't yet identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street. The woman died from multiple gunshot wounds. As that investigation was underway on Friday Detectives were called to another homicide reported on East Chestnut Avenue. Police responded after getting reports of a man being assaulted in the area but when police arrived they found the man dead from gunshot wounds. That man has been identified as 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes-Sanchez.
Car fire spreads to house in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22, 9:18 a.m. According to Yakima County Fire District #5, the house fire in Wapato is now out. The fire spread from a nearby car, but the exact cause of the fire is under investigation. 10-25-22, 6:36 a.m. Crews with Yakima County Fire District #5 are currently...
YPD: Yakima man found dead on sidewalk; homicide investigation underway
According to a press release by the Yakima Police Department, this morning around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to reports of a person being assaulted on Chestnut Avenue between 6th and 7th street. Police say when they arrived, they found a dead man on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds.
BCSO responds to vehicle fire near Prosser
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of County Route 12 and West King Tull Road near Prosser on Sunday night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the driver of a car failed to negotiate a turn...
Man arrested in deadly drive-by shooting charged with murder, bond set at over $1 million
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and Richland Police said it was teamwork that helped them make an arrest in a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a Hanford high school graduate. Isaiah Combs, 19, is charged with first degree murder, robbery, assault and theft. He is currently in the Benton County Jail on over $1 million...
Special Event Planned To Honor Woman Killed in Yakima
Authorities continue the search for a man charged with the June 12 fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.
Multiple crashes slow Yakima traffic
Two crashes slowed and backed up traffic on I-82 near Yakima. Traffic was backed up along the highway to Nob Hill boulevard.
Yakima woman’s body recovered from hotel, homicide investigation launched
YAKIMA, Wash. — Police investigators are searching for more evidence and details about the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman whose body was recovered from a hotel early on Friday morning. According to a press release issued by the Yakima Police Department, officers were dispatched to a hotel on the 1000-block of N 1st St at 2:00 a.m. on October...
31-year-old female found dead in a Yakima hotel
YAKIMA, WASH.- Yakima Police officers were called to a hotel on the 1000 block of N. 1st St. for a gunshot victim early Friday morning. YPD says officers found a 31-year-old female who had been shot. She died at the scene. The Criminal Investigative Division have taken over and are...
Would-Be Truck Thief Busted Because They Can’t Drive Stick Shift
It's not every day that a would-be vehicle thief gets stymied by old-school technology. The Benton County Sheriff's Department is reporting Monday that a suspect only identified as "Mr. Cook" was not able to complete his theft of a truck because he didn't know how to drive a stick shift.
Yakima’s Lucian Munguia to be featured on national John Walsh show
YAKIMA – A missing child’s case out of Yakima will be featured on an Investigation Discovery show, placing the search for Lucian Munguia in the national spotlight. “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will focus on the search for Lucian, who has been missing since September 10, 2022. The show is set to air on Wednesday, October 26 at 6 p.m....
Suspect Arrested in Benton County Homicide
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. 20-year-old Isiah Combs was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at an apartment off Jadwin Ave south of McMurray in Richland. They were able to track Combs down after discovering the Honda Civic that was used in the homicide outside the apartment. This case began back on October 15th when deputies responded to the area of Highway 397 near 3rd Ave for reports of shots fired. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered Sarabia's body inside another car.
Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
Local law enforcement hosting drug take back events on October, 29
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October, 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On National Prescription Drug Take Back day, the public is encouraged to safely remove and dispose of unused or unneeded medication by dropping them off at law enforcement locations across the country.
Suncomm dispatch is currently under 50% staffed, sheriff saying it's a big safety concern
YAKIMA -- The local 911 dispatch center is experiencing a major staffing shortage right now. The sheriff's office is saying it's definitely a safety concern for them and the public. "It has been challenging to recruit people into these positions for a very long time because it is a very...
Selah PD asks for help identifying robbery and arson suspect
SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a burglary and arson case at a gas station. Anyone with any information on these cases, or who recognizes the person in the security photos is asked to contact the SPD at 509-698-7347 and reference the following case numbers: #22H2919 and # 22H2782.
Yakima police ask for public information on Lucian disappearance
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking the public for any information about missing five-year-old Lucian Muguia's disappearance on September 10, 2022 as law enforcement continues to search for the boy. Anyone who was around Sarg Hubbard Park, the Yakima Arboretum or the Yakima Humane Society between 6:45...
Social Media Threat Causes Increased Patrols at Yakima School
Yakima Police increased their presence at Eisenhower High School early Tuesday after learning of a threat to harm students posted on social media. Police Capt. Jay Seely says no problems were reported this morning but he says they'll keep an increased presence at the school all day. The school also...
Local man sentenced today for scamming people out of over a million dollars
YAKIMA -- A local man was sentenced today in what L&I says is the worst case of contractor fraud they have ever seen. The judge today shared the same feelings, saying society needs to be protected from people who run scams like this, costing elderly victims to lose their life savings.
